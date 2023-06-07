Traffic misery looming for motorists as Ellon Road to shut northbound for two weeks

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Motorists are being warned to expect further disruption in Aberdeen when roadworks begin on Ellon Road next week.

Essential resurfacing works are scheduled to take place on the northbound lanes between the Gordon Barracks roundabout and the Parkway roundabout from Friday, June 16.

The stretch of road will be closed each day between 9.30am and 3.30pm for a total of two weeks.

An alternative route will be in place via North Donside Road, Scotstown Road and the Parkway.

All of the works are due to be completed by 3.30pm on Friday, June 30.

The busy commuter road will reopen to traffic each evening and throughout the night.

Aberdeen City Council has said the restrictions are required for public safety.

Dealing with roadworks across the city

Overnight closures were in place on the road at the end of March for works which included installation of traffic signals, coating of the road surface and painting of white lines.

Meanwhile, on the opposite side of Aberdeen commuters are still getting stuck in queues near the River Dee while work is carried out on the George VI bridge.

The roadworks began at 4am on March 14 and are not expected to finish until the end of the month.

The one-way diversion route over the Bridge of Dee has been creating bottlenecks in the area.