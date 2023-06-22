Which of Aberdeen’s 31 away kits between 1979/80 and 2023/24 is your favourite?

Aberdeen revealed their Northern Lights-inspired 2023/24 away kit to very positive reviews earlier this week – but where does it rank in the pantheon of Dons away strips from over the decades?

By the end of Tuesday, the day the new change kit was unveiled, Dons chief executive Alan Burrows revealed it had been a record day for sales, proving the popularity of the new design:

We’ve broken another couple of club records today. It was our best EVER day in retail (32% up on our previous best day’s takings) and no other kit in our 120-year history has sold more on Day 1 than the Northern Lights kit from @adidasfootball did today. 53% up on previous… https://t.co/GAtA7H8cFR — Alan Burrows (@Alan_Burrows) June 20, 2023

But is it Aberdeen’s best away kit… ever?

That’s for you to decide – by perusing the list below, which features pictures of 31 away strips from Dons history, all in colour.

The away kits below go back all the way to 1979 – with five different Aberdeen kit manufacturers used over that near-45-year period.

It has been no mean feat to find colour images of them all in the archives, with some proving tricky to track down due to only being worn in actual matches once or twice.

However, we discovered the magic formula of filtering the search down to away games against Hearts (mainly), Dundee United and Hamilton Accies, and we eventually managed to find them all.

NOTE: This list features away kits. Strips which were only ever third kits are not included.

2023/24:

2022/23:

2021/22:

2020/21:

2019/20:

2018/19:

2017/18:

2016/17:

2015/16:

2014/15:

2013/14:

2012/13:

2011/12:

2010/11:

2009/10:

2008/09:

2006/07:

2004/05:

2003/04:

2002/03:

2001/02:

1998/1999:

1997/98:

1995/96:

1993/94:

1990/91:

1989/90:

1987/88:

1984/85:

1982/83:

1979/80: