Former Celtic and Ross County goalkeeper Ross Doohan emerges as Aberdeen transfer target

Aberdeen have been linked with a move for former Celtic and Ross County goalkeeper Ross Doohan.

The 25-year-old moved from Tranmere Rovers to Forest Green Rovers in January.

He made 19 appearances for Rovers who were finished bottom of English League One.

But according to a report in the Daily Record, Aberdeen are keen to bring Doohan to Pittodrie which could be a useful addition with the Dons set to be playing European group stage football in either the Europa League or Europa Conference League next season.

The Dons need eight locally-trained or ‘homegrown’ players in their 25-man squad for the European football next term.

They must be players who, regardless of their nationality, have been trained by the club or by another club in the same national association for at least three years between the age of 15 and 21.

However, no club is permitted to have more than four association-trained players among their eight locally trained players.

Club-trained players at Pittodrie include Jack MacKenzie, Connor Barron, Ryan Duncan and Alfie Bavidge, while Nicky Devlin is the only association-trained player eligible for Robson’s squad as it stands.

Doohan came through the ranks at Celtic and had loan spells at a number of clubs, including Greenock Morton, Ross County, Ayr United and Dundee United.

He went on loan to Tranmere in August 2021 with the move becoming permanent the following year.