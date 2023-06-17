Former Celtic and Ross County goalkeeper Ross Doohan emerges as Aberdeen transfer target

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Former Celtic and Ross County goalkeeper Ross Doohan emerges as Aberdeen transfer target

The 25-year-old has most recently been playing for Forest Green Rovers.

By Danny Law
Ross Doohan in action for of Forest Green Rovers. Image: Shutterstock.
Ross Doohan in action for of Forest Green Rovers. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen have been linked with a move for former Celtic and Ross County goalkeeper Ross Doohan.

The 25-year-old moved from Tranmere Rovers to Forest Green Rovers in January.

He made 19 appearances for Rovers who were finished bottom of English League One.

But according to a report in the Daily Record, Aberdeen are keen to bring Doohan to Pittodrie which could be a useful addition with the Dons set to be playing European group stage football in either the Europa League or Europa Conference League next season.

The Dons need eight locally-trained or ‘homegrown’ players in their 25-man squad for the European football next term.

They must be players who, regardless of their nationality, have been trained by the club or by another club in the same national association for at least three years between the age of 15 and 21.

Ross Doohan joined Forest Green Rovers from Tranmere in January. Image: Shutterstock. 

However, no club is permitted to have more than four association-trained players among their eight locally trained players.

Club-trained players at Pittodrie include Jack MacKenzie, Connor Barron, Ryan Duncan and Alfie Bavidge, while Nicky Devlin is the only association-trained player eligible for Robson’s squad as it stands.

Doohan came through the ranks at Celtic and had loan spells at a number of clubs, including Greenock Morton, Ross County, Ayr United and Dundee United.

He went on loan to Tranmere in August 2021 with the move becoming permanent the following year.

Aberdeen confirm signing of striker Ester Sokler on three-year deal – with Barry Robson saying Slovenian ‘fits profile’

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Flowerburn Mains in the Black Isle also features a small airstrip.
Attractive farm on Black Isle for sale
Gayle joined Pitmedden Primary School pupils for a tour of the Udny Community Wind Turbine. Picture: Kenny Elrick.
Learning about wind power in Udny turbine tour
Beth Douglas from Caithness has been selected to travel to India later this year through SAYFC.
Beth Douglas: No regrets joining Young Farmers
Recipients of the Caroline Rennie Commemorative Rose Bowl for a third consecutive year was Strichen JAC.
Hat-trick win for Strichen JAC at Grampian Rally
Castlegate Theatre Company, rehearsing for their production of ''The New Kid'' with choreographer Lois Trout putting them through a dance sequence. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
New Kid on the block as Aberdeen Arts Centre stages its 'brilliant' brand-new musical
Shopping in London is fun but a quiet life has its attractions.
Yvie Burnett suggests idea for Life Swap the TV show
A lobby card from 1958 science fiction film The Blob starring Steve McQueen. Image: Kobal/Shutterstock.
What A Week: The Blob strikes again and we don't just mean Trump
Michelle ferguson
Profile: Michelle Ferguson leaves Cash for Kids in good hands after years of dedicated…
Looking down over Loch Rannoch from Craig Varr.
Walk this Way: The rocky bluff of Craig Varr in Kinloch Rannoch
Falls of Shin is on the market for £350,000. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents
Highland tourist attraction once dubbed 'Harrods of the north' up for sale

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]