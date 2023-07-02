Ylber Ramadani: No contact from Serie A side Lecce over potential move for Aberdeen midfielder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Ylber Ramadani: No contact from Serie A side Lecce over potential move for Aberdeen midfielder

A report in Albania said the Dons defensive midfielder was "on the verge" of making the move to Italy.

By Danny Law
Aberdeen's Ylber Ramadani after the loss at Premiership champions Celtic. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Ylber Ramadani after the loss at Premiership champions Celtic. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen midfielder Ylber Ramadani has been linked with a move to Italian side Lecce.

The 27-year-old Albania international made 44 appearances in an impressive first season with the Dons following his move from MTK Budapest.

According to a report in Albania, Ramadani is “on the verge” of completing a transfer to the Serie A side.

But the Press and Journal understands Aberdeen have not been contacted over a potential move for the defensive midfielder.

The Dons have already made five signings during a busy summer window with the arrival of Graeme Shinnie, Leighton Clarkson, Ester Sokler, Nicky Devlin and Rhys Williams.

Aberdeen’s Duk and Ylber Ramadani (5) celebrate beating Rangers at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Ross McCrorie has departed in a £2million deal to Bristol City with a fee that could rise with add-ons.

Lecce finished 16th in Serie A last season.

Ramadani is under contract with Aberdeen until the summer of 2025.

