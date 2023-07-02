Ylber Ramadani: No contact from Serie A side Lecce over potential move for Aberdeen midfielder

Aberdeen midfielder Ylber Ramadani has been linked with a move to Italian side Lecce.

The 27-year-old Albania international made 44 appearances in an impressive first season with the Dons following his move from MTK Budapest.

According to a report in Albania, Ramadani is “on the verge” of completing a transfer to the Serie A side.

But the Press and Journal understands Aberdeen have not been contacted over a potential move for the defensive midfielder.

The Dons have already made five signings during a busy summer window with the arrival of Graeme Shinnie, Leighton Clarkson, Ester Sokler, Nicky Devlin and Rhys Williams.

Ross McCrorie has departed in a £2million deal to Bristol City with a fee that could rise with add-ons.

Lecce finished 16th in Serie A last season.

Ramadani is under contract with Aberdeen until the summer of 2025.