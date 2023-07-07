Joe Harper: Summer signing Ester Sokler can push Duk and Bojan Miovski to even higher levels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joe Harper: Summer signing Ester Sokler can push Duk and Bojan Miovski to even higher levels

With Slovenian striker Sokler having recently signed on a three-year contract, Aberdeen will have a potent strike force that can be prolific in Scotland... and the European group stages

Aberdeen's Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock with teammate Bojan Miovski. Image: SNS.
By Joe Harper

The signing of Ester Sokler can push strike duo Bojan Miovski and Duk to even higher levels in the upcoming season.

Miovski and Duk delivered impressive debut seasons at Aberdeen with 18 goals each for a combined total of 36 in all competitions.

However, the arrival of Slovenian striker Sokler on a three-year deal will ensure there can be absolutely no room for complacency.

Former Slovenian U21 international Sokler will not be coming to Pittodrie to play second fiddle to Miovski and Duk.

New Aberdeen signing Ester Sokler arrived on a three-year deal from Slovenian club NK Radomlje. Image: SNS.

The 24-year-old will be desperate to make his mark at Pittodrie and secure a regular first team slot.

That competition is exactly what manager Barry Robson will want and it will be great for Miovski and Duk.

Aberdeen paid around £300,000 to sign Sokler from Slovenian top-flight club NK Radomlje so Robson clearly rates him highly.

Sokler will be hungry to make an impact in Aberdeen’s first team.

As a player you must always think you are vulnerable to potentially losing your starting slot – even if you are in top form.

That is what gives you that drive to continue to perform at the very highest level.

When I played for Aberdeen I never sat beside the number nine jersey when they were all laid out in the dressing room.

Instead I always sat beside keeper Bobby Clark, the No.1.

That is because I never took it for granted that I would start even when I was scoring regularly.

And that gave me an extra edge to hit the heights to keep my place.

All three upfront?

Aberdeen have a potent attack with Miovski, Duk and Sokler.

Manager Robson could even play all three at once with Miovski and Sokler the two upfront with Duk just in behind them.

If you are playing in certain games, say a team from the bottom six, then the Dons could go with all three strikers to go for goals.

Striker Ester Sokler during an Aberdeen training session. Image: SNS.

Miovski and Duk have both been linked with clubs across Europe interested in launching a summer transfer window move.

However, Aberdeen do not need to sell them and there is the lure of European group stage football next season.

Both are also tied to Pittodrie on long term contracts.

North Macedonian international Miovski is contracted until summer 2026, while Duk has another two years left on his deal.

There is no reason why Miovski and Duk cannot smash the 40-goal mark between them for the Dons in the upcoming campaign.

When you also add in Sokler, the Reds will have a real threat in attack.

Aberdeen’s Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.

I was delighted to hear Miovski is on track to be fully fit for the start of the season, which begins away to Livingston on Saturday, August 5.

Miovski had been ruled out with an ankle injury suffered in the 3-0 defeat of St Mirren in May.

Thankfully the striker, who is at the Dons’ training camp in Portugal, is now back running.

Miovski hopes to return to full-training with his team-mates on Monday.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski receives treatment after a tackle by Thierry Small of St Mirren. Image: SNS.

Strike partner Duk will also return to training on Monday having been given extra-time off due to international duty.

Duk played in Cape Verde’s 3-1 defeat of Burkina Faso last month to secure qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations finals in January and February.

Miovski, Duk and Sokler will all be ready to hit the new season running.

However, teenage striker Alfie Bavidge will also be desperate to make his mark.

Bavidge was prolific at under-18 level and made his first team breakthrough last season.

This will be a big season for the 17-year-old and I expect him to get more game time.

Teenage striker Alfie Bavidge comes on for Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes in Aberdeen’s 2-0 defeat of Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock.

Chance for Besuijen to impress

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has confirmed Vicente Besuijen and Anthony Stewart will be given the chance to impress him during pre-season.

Both players have something to offer but they need to show that after returning from spells sent away on loan from Aberdeen.

Winger Besuijen has returned from a loan at Dutch top-flight club Excelsior for the second half of last season.

Winger Vicente Besuijen (L) and Leighton Clarkson during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on June 29. Image: SNS.

Besuijen’s time at Excelsior was hindered by injury frustrations and now he is back for pre-season training with the Dons.

The Dutch playmaker still has three years left on his Aberdeen contract so Robson is right to give him a chance to resurrect his Pittodrie career.

Besuijen is undoubtedly a talented player and started last season well before falling out of favour under former boss Jim Goodwin.

He has the pace and skill to beat players, but too often there is no end product.

Vicente Besuijen during an Aberdeen training session. Image: SNS.

Besuijen needs to add that final ball to his game and he needs to look up and be more aware of potential passes to his team-mates.

That will come, I have no doubt about that.

And when he adds that to his game, Besuijen will be a quality player.

Former Aberdeen captain Stewart also had a frustrating loan spell at MK Dons which was hindered by injury.

He has a year left on his Dons deal and has been given the chance to impress Robson.

It is ultimately down to Besuijen and Stewart how they respond to that challenge.

Defender Anthony Stewart during an Aberdeen pre-season training session. Image: SNS

Pre-season stepping up with games

Aberdeen’s pre-season preparations will ramp up further with the first friendly when they face Turriff United away on Wednesday.

The hard work will have been done in the heat in Portugal at their training camp to get that base fitness level.

Then the Dons will work on getting that match sharpness, that eye-to-ball coordination and the chemistry between the players clicking.

Results are not important in pre-season friendlies as it is all about getting that fitness and sharpness.

However, the Dons must have the right attitude when playing Highland League Turriff.

They must treat it like a real, competitive game in the bid to get that sharpness and edge for the new campaign.

