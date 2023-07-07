Cricket: Stoneywood-Dyce aim to scalp league leaders Grange

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Cricket: Stoneywood-Dyce aim to scalp league leaders Grange

Despite the Edinburgh side topping the Eastern Premier League Lennard Bester is confident his charges can cause an upset.

By Callum Law and Jack Nixon
Stoneywood-Dyce captain Lennard Bester, left, believes they can upset league leaders Grange
Stoneywood-Dyce captain Lennard Bester, left, believes they can upset league leaders Grange

Stoneywood-Dyce captain Lennard Bester says an improved batting display can help them to shock Eastern Premier League leaders Grange.

The Edinburgh outfit have lost just once in 10 outings ahead of their visit to People’s Park tomorrow.

But after a win at Meigle a fortnight ago and a narrow loss to Heriot’s last weekend, ninth-placed Stoneywood-Dyce have confidence.

Skipper Bester said: “Our bowling has been exceptional and as I’ve been saying to the guys since the start of the season if we can make 200 with our bowling attack I think we can defend that.

“The onus is on the batting unit, I take a lot of the responsibility myself because I need to contribute more with the bat.

“Overall as a unit we haven’t scored enough runs to give us a chance of getting the results we want.

“We’re just one big batting performance away from causing a big upset.”

Nathan Elliott, Jon Grant and Abdullah Khalid return to the Stoneywood-Dyce side.

Stand-in Shire skipper up for the challenge

Meanwhile, in the North East Championship overseas amateur Josh Goodwin is relishing the opportunity to captain Aberdeenshire against Huntly.

With regular skipper David Gamblen away, Australian Goodwin will lead fourth-placed Shire against their third-placed hosts at Castle Park.

Goodwin, 22, who is from Perth, said: “I’ve done a bit of captaining at home, so it’s not to new to me and I’m looking forward to it.

Josh Goodwin will captain Aberdeenshire against Huntly

“We’re not ideally where we want to be in terms of league position.

“We want to finish as strong as we can and put some things in place that the club can take forward into next season to push for promotion back to the top flight.”

Meanwhile, sixth-placed Gordonians face unbeaten league leaders Arbroath at Lochlands.

Top two have home comforts

Meanwhile, the top two, Bon Accord and Master Blasters Aberdeen, have the opportunity to stretch their lead at the head of affairs in Grade One.

They both have home advantage for meetings with AberGreen and Knight Riders, respectively.

The game of the day in the division is at Mannofield where the third-placed home side meet fourth-placed Gordonians in a match neither side can afford to lose if they are to feature in the race for the title.

Elsewhere, Inverurie will be bidding to bring some consistency to their game at Kellands Park where they entertain Cults, while Grampian are at home to Crescent.

In Grade Two, runaway leaders Aberdeen Grammar will be glad of the home comforts of Rubislaw after their near thing at Methlick last week, when they eased home by only five runs.

Visitors Portcullis will seek to exploit any Grammar weakness in their efforts to improve their position in the league

Second-placed Methlick will bid to address their mini-slump, which has featured three losses, when they tackle Banchory.

Third placed Fraserburgh host 2nd Grampian.

More from Press and Journal

Stoneywood-Dyce captain Lennard Bester, left, believes they can upset league leaders Grange
Ross County sign 'leader' James Brown from Blackburn Rovers
Stoneywood-Dyce captain Lennard Bester, left, believes they can upset league leaders Grange
11 free things to do in Aberdeen during the summer holidays
Orkney Norway
Do Orcadians really want to join Norway? The county's honorary Norwegian Consul talks about…
Stoneywood-Dyce captain Lennard Bester, left, believes they can upset league leaders Grange
Fyrish Gymnastics Club claim double gold medal success at Scottish TeamGym Championships
Stoneywood-Dyce captain Lennard Bester, left, believes they can upset league leaders Grange
5 things to do this weekend: Under Canvas, Stonehaven Folk Festival and Quentin Blake…
Stoneywood-Dyce captain Lennard Bester, left, believes they can upset league leaders Grange
Joe Harper: Summer signing Ester Sokler can push Duk and Bojan Miovski to even…
Stoneywood-Dyce captain Lennard Bester, left, believes they can upset league leaders Grange
Pair facing court accused of endangering aircrafts with drones
The outside of Tain Sheriff court.
Police called after man spotted with rifle on Highland beach
The Hebridean Baker
The Hebridean Baker plans new crofthouse to encourage food tourism and Gaelic in Oban
Stoneywood-Dyce captain Lennard Bester, left, believes they can upset league leaders Grange
Aberdeen teen Lewis Pirie reportedly set for £200,000 move to Leeds United