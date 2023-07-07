Cricket: Stoneywood-Dyce aim to scalp league leaders Grange

Stoneywood-Dyce captain Lennard Bester says an improved batting display can help them to shock Eastern Premier League leaders Grange.

The Edinburgh outfit have lost just once in 10 outings ahead of their visit to People’s Park tomorrow.

But after a win at Meigle a fortnight ago and a narrow loss to Heriot’s last weekend, ninth-placed Stoneywood-Dyce have confidence.

Skipper Bester said: “Our bowling has been exceptional and as I’ve been saying to the guys since the start of the season if we can make 200 with our bowling attack I think we can defend that.

“The onus is on the batting unit, I take a lot of the responsibility myself because I need to contribute more with the bat.

“Overall as a unit we haven’t scored enough runs to give us a chance of getting the results we want.

“We’re just one big batting performance away from causing a big upset.”

Nathan Elliott, Jon Grant and Abdullah Khalid return to the Stoneywood-Dyce side.

Stand-in Shire skipper up for the challenge

Meanwhile, in the North East Championship overseas amateur Josh Goodwin is relishing the opportunity to captain Aberdeenshire against Huntly.

With regular skipper David Gamblen away, Australian Goodwin will lead fourth-placed Shire against their third-placed hosts at Castle Park.

Goodwin, 22, who is from Perth, said: “I’ve done a bit of captaining at home, so it’s not to new to me and I’m looking forward to it.

“We’re not ideally where we want to be in terms of league position.

“We want to finish as strong as we can and put some things in place that the club can take forward into next season to push for promotion back to the top flight.”

Meanwhile, sixth-placed Gordonians face unbeaten league leaders Arbroath at Lochlands.

Top two have home comforts

Meanwhile, the top two, Bon Accord and Master Blasters Aberdeen, have the opportunity to stretch their lead at the head of affairs in Grade One.

They both have home advantage for meetings with AberGreen and Knight Riders, respectively.

The game of the day in the division is at Mannofield where the third-placed home side meet fourth-placed Gordonians in a match neither side can afford to lose if they are to feature in the race for the title.

Elsewhere, Inverurie will be bidding to bring some consistency to their game at Kellands Park where they entertain Cults, while Grampian are at home to Crescent.

In Grade Two, runaway leaders Aberdeen Grammar will be glad of the home comforts of Rubislaw after their near thing at Methlick last week, when they eased home by only five runs.

Visitors Portcullis will seek to exploit any Grammar weakness in their efforts to improve their position in the league

Second-placed Methlick will bid to address their mini-slump, which has featured three losses, when they tackle Banchory.

Third placed Fraserburgh host 2nd Grampian.