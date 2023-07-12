Chinese EVs help drive First Aberdeen towards net-zero

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Chinese EVs help drive First Aberdeen towards net-zero

New electric vehicles are being used on bus routes in the Granite City from today.

By Keith Findlay
Aberdeen City Council co-leaders Ian Yuill. left, and Christian Allard, right, with First-Bus-Scotland managing director Duncan Cameron in front of one of the new buses.
Aberdeen City Council co-leaders Ian Yuill. left, and Christian Allard, right, with First-Bus-Scotland managing director Duncan Cameron in front of one of the new buses. Image: First Bus

Two in five buses run by First Aberdeen are now emissions-free, the operator said today.

First announced it had reached its 40% milestone after taking delivery of 24 new electric vehicles (EVs) this week.

The Chinese-made EVs will be seen out on service around the city from today.

They are expected to deliver annual carbon savings totalling nearly 1,500 tonnes of CO2 equivalent as they replace older diesel buses.

We are incredibly proud to bring more sustainable travel to Aberdeen.”

Duncan Cameron, First Bus Scotland

The new vehicles were launched into service by Aberdeen City Council co-leaders Christian Allard and Ian Yuill, alongside First Bus Scotland managing director Duncan Cameron.

Mr Cameron said: “The arrival of these buses marks the latest in our series of steps to decarbonise our operations as we aim to be emission-free by 2035.

“We are incredibly proud to bring more sustainable travel to Aberdeen, joining the hydrogen buses already in operation.

First Aberdeen has launched its new EVs into service.
First Aberdeen has launched its new EVs into service. Image: First Bus

“I’m sure it will encourage even more people to leave cars behind in favour of environmentally conscious bus travel that will help to reduce congestion and improve air quality in our city. We’re looking forward to hearing feedback from our customers as we continue our investment into greener travel.”

Mr Yuill said: “These new electric buses will make a positive contribution as Aberdeen moves towards its net-zero targets.

“It will, hopefully, encourage more people onto the bus and out of their cars as they move around Aberdeen.”

‘A more pleasant place to live’

Mr Allard added: “Increasing the number of zero-carbon vehicles in our transport network improves air quality, and leads to health benefits and a more pleasant place to live for us all.

“The new buses add to the 15 hydrogen vehicles already in use, showcasing the capabilities of different types of low-carbon vehicles for use in public transport on our streets.”

To accommodate these new zero-emission arrivals to the fleet, work has been underway over the past three months

Work has been taking place at First Aberdeen’s King Street depot over the past three months to install 16 rapid charging points for the new EVs.

First Aberdeen has installed electric charging infrastructure at its King Street depot.
First Aberdeen has installed electric charging infrastructure at its King Street depot. Image: First Bus

First Aberdeen said that as well as providing a more environmentally friendly way for people to travel around the city, passengers “will also benefit from greater levels of comfort and lower noise levels with these new buses”.

The new vehicles were manufactured by Chinese company Yutong.

They are fitted with lithium iron phosphate batteries boasting a range of more than 230 miles on a single, three-hour charge.

Bus-maker promises passengers a ‘smooth, quiet and comfortable ride’

Ian Downie, head of Yutong UK, said: “Customers will benefit not only by improved air quality, but also full electric air conditioning and a smooth, quiet and comfortable ride.”

The new EVs are supported by Transport Scotland through its Scottish Zero Emission Bus funding scheme, aimed at accelerating the transition to emission-free vehicles and infrastructure.

