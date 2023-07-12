Chinese EVs help drive First Aberdeen towards net-zero

Two in five buses run by First Aberdeen are now emissions-free, the operator said today.

First announced it had reached its 40% milestone after taking delivery of 24 new electric vehicles (EVs) this week.

The Chinese-made EVs will be seen out on service around the city from today.

They are expected to deliver annual carbon savings totalling nearly 1,500 tonnes of CO2 equivalent as they replace older diesel buses.

We are incredibly proud to bring more sustainable travel to Aberdeen.” Duncan Cameron, First Bus Scotland

The new vehicles were launched into service by Aberdeen City Council co-leaders Christian Allard and Ian Yuill, alongside First Bus Scotland managing director Duncan Cameron.

Mr Cameron said: “The arrival of these buses marks the latest in our series of steps to decarbonise our operations as we aim to be emission-free by 2035.

“We are incredibly proud to bring more sustainable travel to Aberdeen, joining the hydrogen buses already in operation.

“I’m sure it will encourage even more people to leave cars behind in favour of environmentally conscious bus travel that will help to reduce congestion and improve air quality in our city. We’re looking forward to hearing feedback from our customers as we continue our investment into greener travel.”

Mr Yuill said: “These new electric buses will make a positive contribution as Aberdeen moves towards its net-zero targets.

“It will, hopefully, encourage more people onto the bus and out of their cars as they move around Aberdeen.”

‘A more pleasant place to live’

Mr Allard added: “Increasing the number of zero-carbon vehicles in our transport network improves air quality, and leads to health benefits and a more pleasant place to live for us all.

“The new buses add to the 15 hydrogen vehicles already in use, showcasing the capabilities of different types of low-carbon vehicles for use in public transport on our streets.”

To accommodate these new zero-emission arrivals to the fleet, work has been underway over the past three months

Work has been taking place at First Aberdeen’s King Street depot over the past three months to install 16 rapid charging points for the new EVs.

First Aberdeen said that as well as providing a more environmentally friendly way for people to travel around the city, passengers “will also benefit from greater levels of comfort and lower noise levels with these new buses”.

The new vehicles were manufactured by Chinese company Yutong.

They are fitted with lithium iron phosphate batteries boasting a range of more than 230 miles on a single, three-hour charge.

Bus-maker promises passengers a ‘smooth, quiet and comfortable ride’

Ian Downie, head of Yutong UK, said: “Customers will benefit not only by improved air quality, but also full electric air conditioning and a smooth, quiet and comfortable ride.”

The new EVs are supported by Transport Scotland through its Scottish Zero Emission Bus funding scheme, aimed at accelerating the transition to emission-free vehicles and infrastructure.