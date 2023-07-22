Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris tipped to be ‘electric’ in new season by boss Barry Robson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris tipped to be ‘electric’ in new season by boss Barry Robson

Having returned from a hamstring injury which derailed the second half of last season for him, Aberdeen winger Morris has got even quicker says Robson.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris in action against Fraserburgh. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson hopes winger Shayden Morris will be “electric” in the new season after recovering from an injury setback.

Morris was signed from Fleetwood last summer for a six-figure sum, but has yet to start in the Premiership.

The 21-year-old’s only start for the Dons came in the 4-1 extra-time League Cup win over Annan Athletic on August 30.

A hamstring injury derailed the second half of last season for the 21-year-old.

Morris suffered the injury at the turn of the year and the initial prognosis was he would be out for the rest of the campaign.

However, the winger returned earlier than anticipated in May and featured off the bench in four post-split games.

Robson reckons the time working with Morris at the end of last season has been vital.

He says it has “already put a yard” on the lightning-fast winger, who played in pre-season friendly victories against Turriff United (9-0) and Fraserburgh (2-0) – scoring in the first clash.

Morris is next set to feature in Saturday’s friendly against Preston North End at Deepdale.

Aberdeen’s Shayden Morris celebrates his goal to make it 8-0 against Turriff United. Image: SNS.

Robson said: “Shayden is electric when he gets going.

“You could see at the end of the season in the five or six weeks work that we put a yard on him already.

“We are trying to make them all that bit quicker and more aggressive whilst moving the ball about faster.

“All these things are what we are trying to put into them.”

Aberdeen’s Shayden Morris on the ball against Turriff United. Image: Shutterstock

Strengthening for Euro group action

Aberdeen boss Robson is rebuilding his squad this summer in a bid to cope with balancing European group stage action with domestic commitments.

Robson has now secured seven players in the transfer window, following confirmation of the loan-with-the-option-to-buy capture of Israeli right-back Or Dadia on Friday, and the Reds are closing in on a deal to sign Serbian centre-back Slobodan Rubezic of FK Novi Pazar.

A number of clubs across Europe are interested in Rubezic.

Serbian defender Slobodan Rubezic
Aberdeen signing target, Serbian defender Slobodan Rubezic. Image: FK Novi Pazar.

However, the Dons are confident they will land the defender in a six-figure transfer from the Serbian top flight club.

The Dons have also made a move to secure Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Killian Phillips, 21, on a season-long loan.

Johan Mojica of Villarreal in action against Or Dadia (right) of Hapoel Beer-Sheva during a Uefa Europa Conference League group C match. Image: Shutterstock.

Even if Aberdeen push through a deal for Phillips, it is understood Robson will still want to add another attacking midfielder.

Aberdeen kick-start their Euro campaign with the Europa League play-off first leg on Thursday, August 24.

Should Robson’s side win their play-off tie, they will qualify for the Europa League groups.

If they lose in the play-offs, the Dons instead drop into the group stages of the Conference League.

Aberdeen’s Ester Sokler scores from the penalty spot to make it 2-0 against Fraserburgh. Image: SNS.

English friendlies about replicating demands of Euro travel

Either way the Dons are guaranteed a minimum of eight Euro games.

Robson says the upcoming friendies away to Preston on Saturday and Charlton Athletic on next Saturday, July 29, are to help prepare the squad for the demands of away Euro ties.

Leighton Clarkson of Aberdeen during the Ryan Cowie testimonial match against Fraserburgh. Image: Shutterstock.

He said: “We will be away at Preston and Charlton, which will be two very difficult games.

“We will have to travel away quite a lot on Wednesdays and Thursdays in the coming months, so it is a bit of preparation for that as well.

“Also, the standard of opposition is very high with the two teams we will play.

“It is a good test for us before we go into the season.

“We are trying to get ahead of the game and get everyone prepared for what is going to come.”

