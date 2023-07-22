Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris tipped to be ‘electric’ in new season by boss Barry Robson

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson hopes winger Shayden Morris will be “electric” in the new season after recovering from an injury setback.

Morris was signed from Fleetwood last summer for a six-figure sum, but has yet to start in the Premiership.

The 21-year-old’s only start for the Dons came in the 4-1 extra-time League Cup win over Annan Athletic on August 30.

A hamstring injury derailed the second half of last season for the 21-year-old.

Morris suffered the injury at the turn of the year and the initial prognosis was he would be out for the rest of the campaign.

However, the winger returned earlier than anticipated in May and featured off the bench in four post-split games.

Robson reckons the time working with Morris at the end of last season has been vital.

He says it has “already put a yard” on the lightning-fast winger, who played in pre-season friendly victories against Turriff United (9-0) and Fraserburgh (2-0) – scoring in the first clash.

Morris is next set to feature in Saturday’s friendly against Preston North End at Deepdale.

Robson said: “Shayden is electric when he gets going.

“You could see at the end of the season in the five or six weeks work that we put a yard on him already.

“We are trying to make them all that bit quicker and more aggressive whilst moving the ball about faster.

“All these things are what we are trying to put into them.”

Strengthening for Euro group action

Aberdeen boss Robson is rebuilding his squad this summer in a bid to cope with balancing European group stage action with domestic commitments.

Robson has now secured seven players in the transfer window, following confirmation of the loan-with-the-option-to-buy capture of Israeli right-back Or Dadia on Friday, and the Reds are closing in on a deal to sign Serbian centre-back Slobodan Rubezic of FK Novi Pazar.

A number of clubs across Europe are interested in Rubezic.

However, the Dons are confident they will land the defender in a six-figure transfer from the Serbian top flight club.

The Dons have also made a move to secure Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Killian Phillips, 21, on a season-long loan.

Even if Aberdeen push through a deal for Phillips, it is understood Robson will still want to add another attacking midfielder.

Aberdeen kick-start their Euro campaign with the Europa League play-off first leg on Thursday, August 24.

Should Robson’s side win their play-off tie, they will qualify for the Europa League groups.

If they lose in the play-offs, the Dons instead drop into the group stages of the Conference League.

English friendlies about replicating demands of Euro travel

Either way the Dons are guaranteed a minimum of eight Euro games.

Robson says the upcoming friendies away to Preston on Saturday and Charlton Athletic on next Saturday, July 29, are to help prepare the squad for the demands of away Euro ties.

He said: “We will be away at Preston and Charlton, which will be two very difficult games.

“We will have to travel away quite a lot on Wednesdays and Thursdays in the coming months, so it is a bit of preparation for that as well.

“Also, the standard of opposition is very high with the two teams we will play.

“It is a good test for us before we go into the season.

“We are trying to get ahead of the game and get everyone prepared for what is going to come.”