Aberdeen boss Barry Robson hopes striker Bojan Miovski will be fit for Premiership opener at Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson hopes striker Bojan Miovski will be fit for Premiership opener at Livingston

Robson confirms striker Bojan Miovski is "coming along nicely" in the battle to start the league opener after more than two months out with an ankle injury.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates Luis Lopes' (not in frame) second goal during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Kilmarnock at Pittodrie, on April 08, 2023, in Aberdeen, Scotland.
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski is winning his fitness battle and could be set to start the season opener, says boss Barry Robson.

The rebuilt Dons kick-start their campaign with a Premiership clash away to Livingston on Saturday, August 5.

Goal hero Miovski had been sidelined for more than two months with an ankle ligament injury suffered in the 3-0 win over St Mirren in May – the victory which secured third place and European group stage football for the Reds.

Last season Miovski was Aberdeen’s joint top-scorer with 18 goals in all competitions.

As a result of the injury, the 24-year-old has been playing catch-up during pre-season training and returned to action as a second half substitute in the 2-0 friendly loss at Preston North End.

North Macedonian international Miovksi is set to get more game time in the friendly away to English League One Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Robson has been pleased with the striker’s progress.

And the Dons boss confirmed Miovski will be ready to face Livingston – and could even start the opening game of the campaign.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski (L) and Preston’s Calvin Ramsay during a pre-season friendly match. Image: SNS.

He said: “Bojan will definitely be there for Livingston.

“We don’t know if he will be ready to start the game – he might be, but we will have to wait and see.

“Bojan is trying to catch up with the rest of them.

“He is coming along nicely and came on for that 20 minutes against Preston.

“Bojan looked a handful when he came on. It is great to have him back.”

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski is stretchered off with an ankle injury against St Mirren. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

Duk and Ramadani also playing ‘catch-up’

Miovski was stretchered off in the penultimate game of the season following a rash challenge by the Buddies’ Thierry Small, who was red carded.

The injury ruled the striker out of North Macedonia’s Euro 2024 qualifiers with England and Ukraine last month.

Last season Miovski forged a prolific strike partnership with Luis “Duk” Lopes, who also netted 18 goals in all competitions.

Robson admits Duk is also playing “catch-up”, having returned for pre-season training later than his team-mates.

Duk and midfielder Ylber Ramadani were both given extended breaks due to international duty.

Aberdeen’s Duk (R) and Preston’s Bambo Diaby during a pre-season friendly. Image: SNS.

Striker Duk played in Cape Verde’s 3-1 defeat of Burkina Faso last month to secure qualification for the AFCON finals.

Ramadani played for Albania in Euro 2024 qualifiers against the Faroe Islands (3-1 win) and Moldova (2-1 win).

Robson said: “Duk has still to get up to speed.

“He and Ramadani are trying to catch up as they had extra time off as they were away on internationals.”

Ylber Ramadani in action for Aberdeen against Preston North End. Image: Shutterstock.

New forward Sokler is a defender’s ‘nightmare’

Despite Duk and Miovski netting a combined total of 36 goals last season, Aberdeen boss Robson has bolstered his attacking options.

Striker Ester Sokler was signed for £300,000 from Slovenian top-flight club NK Radomlje.

The 24-year-old former Slovenian under-21 international signed a three-year contract.

Aberdeen fought off competition from clubs in Austria, Belgium and Slovenia to sign the striker.

Sokler netted five goals in his opening two games against Highland League Fraserburgh (2-0 win) and Turriff United (9-0 win).

However, his scoring run ended in the 2-0 loss at Preston North End.

Robson believes Sokler will be a defender’s “nightmare” in the upcoming campaign.

Aberdeen’s Ester Sokler poses with the match ball after scoring four goals against Turriff United. Image: SNS.

Robson said: “Ester has real energy.

“He makes good forward runs and is not the type of striker who wants to come in to feet all the time which defenders enjoy playing against

“Instead he wants to run the opposite way against them, which is a defender’s nightmare.”

Aberdeen’s Ester Sokler has a shot at goal during a pre-season friendly match against Preston North End. Image: SNS.

Will defender Rubezic be registered in time for Livi?

Aberdeen are set to be without centre-backs Angus MacDonald and Rhys Williams for the friendly against Charlton due to injury.

MacDonald has missed all three pre-season friendlies so far with a knee injury.

Williams, secured on loan from Liverpool, has been absent from the previous two friendlies due to a back injury.

Rhys Williams during a pre-season friendly between Turriff United and Aberdeen at The Haughs. Image: SNS.

Both are doubtful for the season opener against Livingston.

Boss Robson recently confirmed he is close to getting a deal for a defender “over the line”.

Aberdeen are close to sealing the signing of Serbian centre-back Slobodan Rubezic from FK Novi Pazar in a six-figure deal.

If, as expected, the Dons sign Rubezic – who they will then hope to have registered in time to face Livi in the opening league game – boss Robson will still aim to sign another defender.

Aberdeen target Slobodan Rubezic. Image: FK Novi Pazar.

Celtic’s Liam Scales remains a target.

Scales spent a successful loan spell at Pittodrie last season.

However, the Dons will have to wait for clarification on Scales’ situation as new Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is assessing his squad.

Scales travelled with Celtic to Japan for their pre-season tour earlier this month and featured in two friendly matches.

Dons fans to descend on Charlton

Aberdeen fans during a pre-season friendly against Preston North End. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen fans have already snapped up 1,500 tickets for the friendly at Charlton.

More Dons fans are anticipated to buy walk-up tickets on the day for the away end, which holds 3,000.

Robson revealed he has continued to work his squad hard in training this week ahead of the friendly in London.

He said: “There were more double sessions as we prioritise our week to what we will look to do against Livingston.

“It was still a tough week for the boys.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen target Graeme Shinnie celebrating after scoring to make it 2-against St Mirren.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen must try to emulate class of 2007 by qualifying from European…
Emotional Aberdeen defender Michael Hector applauds the travelling fans at full-time in his final game for the club. Image: SNS
Former Aberdeen loan star Michael Hector reveals why he wanted to stay at Pittodrie…
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie pictured at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie aims to close the gap on Celtic and Rangers
Aberdeen midfielder Barry Nicholson takes a break in the heat of Alexandria in 2007. Image: Newsline
From riots to travel chaos and car crashes - Barry Nicholson reflects on Aberdeen's…
Aberdeen Women manager Clinton Lancaster
Aberdeen Women manager Clinton Lancaster makes double signing in Hannah Insch and Laura Holden
Leighton Clarkson of Aberdeen in the 2-0 defeat of Fraserburgh. Image; Shutterstock.
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen's starting line-up is already strong - but more depth still needed
Jayden Richardson during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen defender Jayden Richardson says Stockport County loan move was a ‘no-brainer’
Connor McLennan, right, playing for Aberdeen.
Released Aberdeen youth academy graduate Connor McLennan signs for Salford City
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during Saturday's pre-season friendly match against Preston North End. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson vows to 'double up' in every position with summer transfers
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson (centre) arrives for a service in celebration of the life of former Scotland manager Craig Brown at Ayr Racecourse. Image: PA.
Gallery: Aberdeen and north-east football legends pay tribute to ex-Dons and Scotland boss Craig…