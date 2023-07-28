Aberdeen boss Barry Robson hopes striker Bojan Miovski will be fit for Premiership opener at Livingston

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski is winning his fitness battle and could be set to start the season opener, says boss Barry Robson.

The rebuilt Dons kick-start their campaign with a Premiership clash away to Livingston on Saturday, August 5.

Goal hero Miovski had been sidelined for more than two months with an ankle ligament injury suffered in the 3-0 win over St Mirren in May – the victory which secured third place and European group stage football for the Reds.

Last season Miovski was Aberdeen’s joint top-scorer with 18 goals in all competitions.

As a result of the injury, the 24-year-old has been playing catch-up during pre-season training and returned to action as a second half substitute in the 2-0 friendly loss at Preston North End.

North Macedonian international Miovksi is set to get more game time in the friendly away to English League One Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Robson has been pleased with the striker’s progress.

And the Dons boss confirmed Miovski will be ready to face Livingston – and could even start the opening game of the campaign.

He said: “Bojan will definitely be there for Livingston.

“We don’t know if he will be ready to start the game – he might be, but we will have to wait and see.

“Bojan is trying to catch up with the rest of them.

“He is coming along nicely and came on for that 20 minutes against Preston.

“Bojan looked a handful when he came on. It is great to have him back.”

Duk and Ramadani also playing ‘catch-up’

Miovski was stretchered off in the penultimate game of the season following a rash challenge by the Buddies’ Thierry Small, who was red carded.

The injury ruled the striker out of North Macedonia’s Euro 2024 qualifiers with England and Ukraine last month.

Last season Miovski forged a prolific strike partnership with Luis “Duk” Lopes, who also netted 18 goals in all competitions.

Robson admits Duk is also playing “catch-up”, having returned for pre-season training later than his team-mates.

Duk and midfielder Ylber Ramadani were both given extended breaks due to international duty.

Striker Duk played in Cape Verde’s 3-1 defeat of Burkina Faso last month to secure qualification for the AFCON finals.

Ramadani played for Albania in Euro 2024 qualifiers against the Faroe Islands (3-1 win) and Moldova (2-1 win).

Robson said: “Duk has still to get up to speed.

“He and Ramadani are trying to catch up as they had extra time off as they were away on internationals.”

New forward Sokler is a defender’s ‘nightmare’

Despite Duk and Miovski netting a combined total of 36 goals last season, Aberdeen boss Robson has bolstered his attacking options.

Striker Ester Sokler was signed for £300,000 from Slovenian top-flight club NK Radomlje.

The 24-year-old former Slovenian under-21 international signed a three-year contract.

Aberdeen fought off competition from clubs in Austria, Belgium and Slovenia to sign the striker.

Sokler netted five goals in his opening two games against Highland League Fraserburgh (2-0 win) and Turriff United (9-0 win).

However, his scoring run ended in the 2-0 loss at Preston North End.

Robson believes Sokler will be a defender’s “nightmare” in the upcoming campaign.

Robson said: “Ester has real energy.

“He makes good forward runs and is not the type of striker who wants to come in to feet all the time which defenders enjoy playing against

“Instead he wants to run the opposite way against them, which is a defender’s nightmare.”

Will defender Rubezic be registered in time for Livi?

Aberdeen are set to be without centre-backs Angus MacDonald and Rhys Williams for the friendly against Charlton due to injury.

MacDonald has missed all three pre-season friendlies so far with a knee injury.

Williams, secured on loan from Liverpool, has been absent from the previous two friendlies due to a back injury.

Both are doubtful for the season opener against Livingston.

Boss Robson recently confirmed he is close to getting a deal for a defender “over the line”.

Aberdeen are close to sealing the signing of Serbian centre-back Slobodan Rubezic from FK Novi Pazar in a six-figure deal.

If, as expected, the Dons sign Rubezic – who they will then hope to have registered in time to face Livi in the opening league game – boss Robson will still aim to sign another defender.

Celtic’s Liam Scales remains a target.

Scales spent a successful loan spell at Pittodrie last season.

However, the Dons will have to wait for clarification on Scales’ situation as new Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is assessing his squad.

Scales travelled with Celtic to Japan for their pre-season tour earlier this month and featured in two friendly matches.

Dons fans to descend on Charlton

Aberdeen fans have already snapped up 1,500 tickets for the friendly at Charlton.

More Dons fans are anticipated to buy walk-up tickets on the day for the away end, which holds 3,000.

Robson revealed he has continued to work his squad hard in training this week ahead of the friendly in London.

He said: “There were more double sessions as we prioritise our week to what we will look to do against Livingston.

“It was still a tough week for the boys.”