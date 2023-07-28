Two vehicles involved in crash on A96 near Cairnie

Two vehicles have been involved in a crash between Huntly and Keith.

Emergency services have been called to the scene of the collision on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road.

The incident took place just before 2pm near the Ashgrove Filling Station at Cairnie.

Police and ambulance crews are in attendance, as well as Amey road teams.

#A96 Huntly to Keith

2 vehicle road traffic collision

Amey on scene and police and ambulance attending

It is understood queues are building in the area with officers guiding traffic.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 1.50pm on Friday, July 28, officers were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash on the A96 near to Cairnie.

“Emergency services are in attendance.”

More to follow.