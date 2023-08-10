Barry Robson calls for Aberdeen to be ‘aggressive’ in bid to end five-year win drought against Celtic

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson will demand his rebuilt side be “aggressive” in the bid to end a five-year win drought against Celtic.

Robson admits every single Don must be at the top of their game if they are to secure three points against the defending Premiership champions at Pittodrie on Sunday.

The Reds have not beaten Celtic since triumphing 1-0 at Parkhead in May 2018 to secure a Premiership runners-up finish.

Robson has rebuilt the Dons this summer and New Zealand international left-back James McGarry is set to become the ninth signing of the transfer window.

The Dons have not beaten Celtic in the Granite City since a 2-1 triumph in February 2016.

Robson is determined to end that long win drought at a packed Pittodrie – but warned there can be no passengers.

He said: “We need to be aggressive and up for it against Celtic.

“They are different again under Brendan (Rodgers) who is a brilliant, successful manager.

“It is going to be really difficult and we need to be at nines and tens (out of 10) to get a result.

“That is every player – and staff included as well.

“If we do that we have a chance and the fans will help us do that.

“Playing Celtic is never an easy game but as long as we are aggressive and perform as well as we can then we have a chance.”

Robson assesses Celtic’s opener

Celtic kicked off their defence of their Premiership crown with a 4-2 win against Ross County at Parkhead on Saturday.

In contrast the Dons were held to a 0-0 draw at Livingston and failed to register a single shot on target.

Robson said: “I watched the game at the weekend and thought Ross County did well.

“However I also saw Celtic’s quality.

“Celtic have had just one competitive game, so have we, and I think people forget that.

“We played Livingston last week and it was their fifth competitive game whereas it was our first.

“Both Celtic and us are in the same boat and I think it will be a good game.

“I’m looking forward to it and so are the players.”

Dons believe they can get a result

Aberdeen lost all four matches against Celtic last season, conceding 11 goals in the process while failing to score.

Robson took over the management role in late January and went up against the Hoops twice with both games at Parkhead.

Aberdeen lost those games 4-0 in February and 5-0 on the final game of the Premiership season.

Much has changed since then with both sides making major squad changes.

Robson has added eight new signings with more to come before the window closes.

Celtic have also changed manager with Rodgers returning to Parkhead to replace Ange Postecoglou who accepted the managerial role at Tottenham Hotspur.

Robson said: “It is always difficult against Celtic but you have to believe you can perform well against them and get a result.

“And we do believe.”

Angus MacDonald fitness boost

Aberdeen will be without injured centre-backs Angus MacDonald and Rhys Williams for the visit of Celtic.

MacDonald missed all four pre-season friendlies and the season opener at Livingston with a knee injury.

On-loan Liverpool stopper Williams missed three friendlies and the Livi game with a back problem.

Robson said: “Rhys is still struggling a bit but Angus is really close which is pleasing.

“Hopefully we will have Angus back in the near future.”

Robson’s talks with Brendan Rodgers

Robson remains keen on securing Celtic defender Liam Scales during the summer transfer window.

Scales, 25, spent a successful loan spell at Pittodrie last season.

Robson and Rodgers have held discussions during the summer window regarding Scales.

However Rodgers recently confirmed he is in no rush to make a decision on the defender’s future, who has two years remaining on his Celtic contract.

Scales was not in the match-day squad for Celtic’s defeat of Ross County.

Sunday will be the first time Robson has gone head to head with Rodgers as a manager.

Robson said: “I have talked to Brendan a couple of times over the summer and he was really nice, terrific.

“It is not really a battle for me against Brendan Rodgers, I just want Aberdeen to do well.

“My only concern is trying to win football matches.”