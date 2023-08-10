Barry Robson calls for Aberdeen to be ‘aggressive’ in bid to end five-year win drought against Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barry Robson calls for Aberdeen to be ‘aggressive’ in bid to end five-year win drought against Celtic

Aberdeen have not beaten Celtic for more than five years and manager Barry Robson is determined to secure a first win over the Hoops since May 2018

By Sean Wallace
Barry Robson. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Barry Robson. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson will demand his rebuilt side be “aggressive” in the bid to end a five-year win drought against Celtic.

Robson admits every single Don must be at the top of their game if they are to secure three points against the defending Premiership champions at Pittodrie on Sunday.

The Reds have not beaten Celtic since triumphing 1-0 at Parkhead in May 2018 to secure a Premiership runners-up finish.

Robson has rebuilt the Dons this summer and New Zealand international left-back James McGarry is set to become the ninth signing of the transfer window.

The Dons have not beaten Celtic in the Granite City since a 2-1 triumph in February 2016.

Robson is determined to end that long win drought at a packed Pittodrie – but warned there can be no passengers.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson during the 0-0 draw at Livingston. Image: Shutterstock.

He said: “We need to be aggressive and up for it against Celtic.

“They are different again under Brendan (Rodgers) who is a brilliant, successful manager.

“It is going to be really difficult and we need to be at nines and tens (out of 10) to get a result.

“That is every player – and staff included as well.

“If we do that we have a chance and the fans will help us do that.

“Playing Celtic is never an easy game but as long as we are aggressive and perform as well as we can then we have a chance.”

Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic goes up for a header during the match against Livingston.
Slobodan Rubezic made his Aberdeen debut in the 0-0 draw with Livingston. Image: Shutterstock.

Robson assesses Celtic’s opener

Celtic kicked off their defence of their Premiership crown with a 4-2 win against Ross County at Parkhead on Saturday.

In contrast the Dons were held to a 0-0 draw at Livingston and failed to register a single shot on target.

Livingston striker Bruce Anderson and Aberdeen right-back Nicky Devlin in action. Image: SNS

Robson said: “I watched the game at the weekend and thought Ross County did well.

“However I also saw Celtic’s quality.

“Celtic have had just one competitive game, so have we, and I think people forget that.

“We played Livingston last week and it was their fifth competitive game whereas it was our first.

“Both Celtic and us are in the same boat and I think it will be a good game.

“I’m looking forward to it and so are the players.”

Dons believe they can get a result

Aberdeen lost all four matches against Celtic last season, conceding 11 goals in the process while failing to score.

Robson took over the management role in late January and went up against the Hoops twice with both games at Parkhead.

Aberdeen lost those games 4-0 in February and 5-0 on the final game of the Premiership season.

Much has changed since then with both sides making major squad changes.

Robson has added eight new signings with more to come before the window closes.

Celtic have also changed manager with Rodgers returning to Parkhead to replace Ange Postecoglou who accepted the managerial role at Tottenham Hotspur.

Robson said: “It is always difficult against Celtic but you have to believe you can perform well against them and get a result.

“And we do believe.”

Luiyi de Lucas of Livington and Aberdeen’s Duk in action. Image: SNS

Angus MacDonald fitness boost

Aberdeen will be without injured centre-backs Angus MacDonald and Rhys Williams for the visit of Celtic.

MacDonald missed all four pre-season friendlies and the season opener at Livingston with a knee injury.

On-loan Liverpool stopper Williams missed three friendlies and the Livi game with a back problem.

Angus MacDonald during an Aberdeen training session during pre-season. Image: SNS

Robson said: “Rhys is still struggling a bit but Angus is really close which is pleasing.

“Hopefully we will have Angus back in the near future.”

Robson’s talks with Brendan Rodgers

Robson remains keen on securing Celtic defender Liam Scales during the summer transfer window.

Scales, 25, spent a successful loan spell at Pittodrie last season.

Robson and Rodgers have held discussions during the summer window regarding Scales.

However Rodgers recently confirmed he is in no rush to make a decision on the defender’s future, who has two years remaining on his Celtic contract.

Scales was not in the match-day squad for Celtic’s defeat of Ross County.

Sunday will be the first time Robson has gone head to head with Rodgers as a manager.

Aberdeen defender Liam Scales celebrates making it 1-0 against Rangers. Image: SNS.

Robson said: “I have talked to Brendan a couple of times over the summer and he was really nice, terrific.

“It is not really a battle for me against Brendan Rodgers, I just want Aberdeen to do well.

“My only concern is trying to win football matches.”

Conversation