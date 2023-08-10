Boss Billy Dodds urges Caley Thistle defence to cut out killer errors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boss Billy Dodds urges Caley Thistle defence to cut out killer errors

The Inverness back-line have enough experience to cope, says the ICT head coach, with the pressure on the Highlanders for Saturday's trip to Ayr United.

By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS.

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds says his young defenders have enough experience to show they can handle the heat in the Championship.

A common theme of ICT’s early-season struggles has been individual mistakes leading to killer goals from opponents.

It was costly in Viaplay Cup defeats against Dumbarton and Airdrieonians as they bowed out in the group stages before losing 1-0 at Premiership Dundee.

Then in last Saturday’s league opener, errors led to both goals in Queen’s Park’s 2-1 victory at the Caledonian Stadium. 

Experienced centre-half Danny Devine wasn’t fit enough to feature against the Spiders, which meant 21-year-olds Zak Delaney and Cammy Harper, Jake Davidson, 22, and Wallace Duffy, 24, were in front of goalkeeper Mark Ridgers.

While head coach Dodds acknowledges their ages, he insists they must improve and is sure they will show how good he knows they are in Saturday’s trip to Ayr United.

He said: “It is a young defence, but they have to learn quickly.

“We’re not going to win games if we keep making the mistakes we’re making.

“Danny brings experience back to the team.

“Yes, they are young, but they have played a lot of games.

“Zak Delaney has played a few games now, including a big part of last season.

“Cammy Harper has played more than 100 games, while Jake Davidson played in the Championship with Queen’s Park.

Cammy Harper responded well after a slip-up against Queen’s Park, according to Billy Dodds. Image: SNS.

“I don’t want to make excuses that they’re inexperienced. I want them to be rock solid. I know they can be, it’s just as if they feel the pressure right now.

“They can ease the pressure by being the one who doesn’t make the mistakes. Let’s keep a clean sheet and see where we go.

“There’s every chance we can win the game. We’re a team that can score goals. Sometimes we need to be dogged and nasty when we’re not playing well.

“Last weekend, Cammy Harper made a bad mistake, which is not like him. He’s been brilliant for me.

“But his reaction to it was brilliant. The way he played against Barry Hepburn after that was great.

“We just need to cut the mistakes out and it will help everybody.”

Players lifted the mood from Monday

Dodds was bitterly disappointed with his team’s display against Queen’s Park on Saturday. 

However, he’s been lifted by the reaction from his squad overall as they checked in to work at the start of the week.

He said: “I don’t usually say as much about this group, but on Saturday – and I stand by it having watched the game back – I wanted more in certain areas.

“The one thing I’ll say is, I waited to see how they would come in on Monday and Tuesday thinking they might feel a bit sorry for themselves.

“But they have given me a lift, the boys, with their reaction.

Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: SNS.

“It can be a low-key training session on a Monday after a defeat, but they came in and were right at it.

“That’s what I needed. I need it for myself, and I needed it for my players.

“We can’t just keep feeling sorry for ourselves after making a mistake, or just accept it.

“I saw a really big reaction to it, which was pleasing.

“They have given me a lift because I felt sick on Saturday night given the goals we gave away again.

“Every manager wants three points on the board from the first game. It’s a setback.”

Dodds confident of first league win

After Saturday’s trip to Ayr, who lost 3-1 at Morton last weekend, ICT have a weekend off due to them being out of the League Cup.

They will watch teams battle it out in the second-round of that competition then return to league duties on August 26 when they travel to Airdrie.

Dodds senses his team are on the cusp of turning their fortunes around and hitting the winning trail in style.

He added: “We now have a tough one away to Ayr, who are on the back of a defeat as well.

“We’re two teams who need to kick-start our season and make sure we get the points.

“It puts that wee bit of added pressure on you as a group, but I’m hopeful my boys will handle that.

“We’re going to get it right soon and I really feel as if we’re going to give somebody a right good going over at some point.

“We’re showing plenty going forward and we’ve missed plenty of chances and we’re giving away daft goals.

“If we can stop that, I feel we’re going to give someone a hard time of it soon.”

  • Meanwhile, three ICT academy graduates have signed their first professional contracts with the club.

Defenders Sam Nixon and Jack Walker and central midfielder Calum MacLeod, who have been with the academy since under 10s level, have put pen to paper on two-year full-time apprenticeship deals.

A club statement said: “Sam is promising young defender with good pace and excellent use of the ball when stepping out from the back. Can play either right central defence or right back. Sam is 17 years-old and he attended Inverness Royal Academy.

“Calum is a technical central midfielder who is comfortable in possession. Good passer with excellent game awareness. Calum is 17 years-old and he also attended Inverness Royal Academy.

“Jack is a powerful central defender who is good in the air. Attacks ball well in both boxes and has good natural aggression to his game. Jack is 17 years-old and he attended Nairn Academy.”

