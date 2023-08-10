Boss Billy Dodds urges Caley Thistle defence to cut out killer errors

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds says his young defenders have enough experience to show they can handle the heat in the Championship.

A common theme of ICT’s early-season struggles has been individual mistakes leading to killer goals from opponents.

It was costly in Viaplay Cup defeats against Dumbarton and Airdrieonians as they bowed out in the group stages before losing 1-0 at Premiership Dundee.

Then in last Saturday’s league opener, errors led to both goals in Queen’s Park’s 2-1 victory at the Caledonian Stadium.

Experienced centre-half Danny Devine wasn’t fit enough to feature against the Spiders, which meant 21-year-olds Zak Delaney and Cammy Harper, Jake Davidson, 22, and Wallace Duffy, 24, were in front of goalkeeper Mark Ridgers.

While head coach Dodds acknowledges their ages, he insists they must improve and is sure they will show how good he knows they are in Saturday’s trip to Ayr United.

He said: “It is a young defence, but they have to learn quickly.

“We’re not going to win games if we keep making the mistakes we’re making.

“Danny brings experience back to the team.

“Yes, they are young, but they have played a lot of games.

“Zak Delaney has played a few games now, including a big part of last season.

“Cammy Harper has played more than 100 games, while Jake Davidson played in the Championship with Queen’s Park.

“I don’t want to make excuses that they’re inexperienced. I want them to be rock solid. I know they can be, it’s just as if they feel the pressure right now.

“They can ease the pressure by being the one who doesn’t make the mistakes. Let’s keep a clean sheet and see where we go.

“There’s every chance we can win the game. We’re a team that can score goals. Sometimes we need to be dogged and nasty when we’re not playing well.

“Last weekend, Cammy Harper made a bad mistake, which is not like him. He’s been brilliant for me.

“But his reaction to it was brilliant. The way he played against Barry Hepburn after that was great.

“We just need to cut the mistakes out and it will help everybody.”

Players lifted the mood from Monday

Dodds was bitterly disappointed with his team’s display against Queen’s Park on Saturday.

However, he’s been lifted by the reaction from his squad overall as they checked in to work at the start of the week.

He said: “I don’t usually say as much about this group, but on Saturday – and I stand by it having watched the game back – I wanted more in certain areas.

“The one thing I’ll say is, I waited to see how they would come in on Monday and Tuesday thinking they might feel a bit sorry for themselves.

“But they have given me a lift, the boys, with their reaction.

“It can be a low-key training session on a Monday after a defeat, but they came in and were right at it.

“That’s what I needed. I need it for myself, and I needed it for my players.

“We can’t just keep feeling sorry for ourselves after making a mistake, or just accept it.

“I saw a really big reaction to it, which was pleasing.

“They have given me a lift because I felt sick on Saturday night given the goals we gave away again.

“Every manager wants three points on the board from the first game. It’s a setback.”

Dodds confident of first league win

After Saturday’s trip to Ayr, who lost 3-1 at Morton last weekend, ICT have a weekend off due to them being out of the League Cup.

They will watch teams battle it out in the second-round of that competition then return to league duties on August 26 when they travel to Airdrie.

Dodds senses his team are on the cusp of turning their fortunes around and hitting the winning trail in style.

He added: “We now have a tough one away to Ayr, who are on the back of a defeat as well.

“We’re two teams who need to kick-start our season and make sure we get the points.

This Saturday sees the Honest Men welcome @ICTFC to Somerset Park in the @cinchuk Championship as they look to bounce back from last weekend's defeat at Cappielow. Tickets are on sale now 🎟👇https://t.co/LmxGIJeDkJ#WeAreUnited pic.twitter.com/KnP89j53cV — Ayr United (@AyrUnitedFC) August 7, 2023

“It puts that wee bit of added pressure on you as a group, but I’m hopeful my boys will handle that.

“We’re going to get it right soon and I really feel as if we’re going to give somebody a right good going over at some point.

“We’re showing plenty going forward and we’ve missed plenty of chances and we’re giving away daft goals.

“If we can stop that, I feel we’re going to give someone a hard time of it soon.”

Meanwhile, three ICT academy graduates have signed their first professional contracts with the club.

Defenders Sam Nixon and Jack Walker and central midfielder Calum MacLeod, who have been with the academy since under 10s level, have put pen to paper on two-year full-time apprenticeship deals.

A club statement said: “Sam is promising young defender with good pace and excellent use of the ball when stepping out from the back. Can play either right central defence or right back. Sam is 17 years-old and he attended Inverness Royal Academy.

“Calum is a technical central midfielder who is comfortable in possession. Good passer with excellent game awareness. Calum is 17 years-old and he also attended Inverness Royal Academy.

“Jack is a powerful central defender who is good in the air. Attacks ball well in both boxes and has good natural aggression to his game. Jack is 17 years-old and he attended Nairn Academy.”