Winger Shayden Morris reveals Aberdeen boss Barry Robson’s ‘no fear’ Europa League play-off mindset

Shayden Morris admits realising his European football dream would have been impossible if he had stayed in England - now he is ready to make a major impact in Continental competition.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen Shayden Morris beside Cormack Park
Aberdeen Shayden Morris beside the club's Cormack Park training complex. Image: SNS

Winger Shayden Morris is ready to realise a European dream he accepts would not have happened if he had remained in England.

The 21-year-old signed for Aberdeen last summer for a six-figure fee from League One Fleetwood Town.

Whilst plying his trade in England’s third tier, European football was unattainable – it is only for the big spending Premier League clubs.

Now Morris is set to make his Continental debut in the Europa League play-off first leg against BK Hacken in Gothenburg on Thursday.

Overcoming the Swedish club would secure qualification for the Europa League groups.

Having recovered from injury problems that derailed his debut season at Pittodrie, Morris is determined to play a key role in the Dons’ European campaign.

Aberdeen’s Shayden Morris in action in the 2-1 Viaplay Cup defeat of Stirling Albion. Image: Shutterstock.

He said: “Being in Europe is brilliant, because in League One down in England we couldn’t really get that.

“It’s been exciting looking to see where we’re travelling.

“There’s not a lot of players who have travelled and played in Europe so I’m looking forward to it.

“Europe is an absolutely massive opportunity and I can’t wait for the games.

“I will hopefully impress in Europe.

“I feel with my attributes I can definitely contribute as we have a lot of games coming up.

“This is the season where I can really show what I can do.”

Aberdeen’s Shayden Morris in possession against Stirling Albion. Image: Shutterstock.

‘Getting to the Europa League is our aim’

Aberdeen are guaranteed European group stage action until December regardless of the outcome against BK Hacken.

If the Dons win in the play-offs, they are in the Europa League groups, but if they lose there is the backup of dropping into the group stage of the Conference League.

Morris is solely focused on overcoming the Swedes.

He said: “It’s so exciting for us to have guaranteed group stage football.

“It gives us an edge to try to get to the knockout stage and go as far as we can.

“Getting to the Europa League is our aim.

“We want to win both legs home and away and get to the group stages, and we’re not thinking of where we’ll be if we lose.”

Aberdeen’s Shayden Morris gets away from Celtic’s Greg Taylor and Reo Hatate. Image: SNS.

‘I feel sharp, strong and fast’

A hamstring injury which required surgery damaged Morris’ debut season with Aberdeen.

Last season he started just one game (in the League Cup) with a further 14 appearances off the bench.

His first Premiership start finally came more than a year after signing for the Dons – in the 0-0 season-opening draw at Livingston.

Morris has since started all three competitive games this season.

He said: “Last season was tough for me and I didn’t get any rhythm.

“Then at the at the backend of the season I struggled with a hamstring injury.

“The injury is sorted now and I feel sharp, strong and fast.

“I feel I have come into this season in good form.

“The manager and Aggers (Steve Agnew, assistant manager) are great and let me go out on the pitch and express myself.

“I feel they can really get the best out of me.

“Now I have the rhythm of playing games, and when you get that, you get the confidence.

“I have that belief.”

Shayden Morris of Aberdeen is fouled by Celtic captain Callum McGregor. Image: Shutterstock.

Three years remaining on Morris’ contract

Morris joined Aberdeen last summer on a four-year deal from Fleetwood.

Despite having the security of another three seasons on his contract, the winger/wing-back is ready to play with an intensity as if each game could be his last.

He is determined to make a significant impact now and retain that level for the next three years… at least.

Aberdeen’s Shayden Morris (L) and Preston’s Liam Lindsay in action in pre-season. Image: SNS.

Morris explained: “I’m not really looking at how long I have left.

“I want to do it now and don’t really want to look at that security.

“I just want to play like it is the last game, like it is the last season here to try to impress everyone.”

No fear attitude for Euro play-offs

BK Hacken set up the play-off clash with the Dons by overwhelming Lithuanian club FK Zalgiris 8-1 on aggregate in the third qualifying round.

Gothenburg-based BK Hacken are 20 games into their league campaign.

They are pushing for league title glory and sit second, just one point behind leaders IF Elfsborg.

Morris insists boss Robson has instilled a no-fear attitude in the Dons ahead of a first campaign in the group stages of Europe since the Uefa Cup in 2007.

He said: “The manager wants us not to be scared of anyone.

“It doesn’t matter who we are playing.

“Just go out there and think about ourselves.

“We know that if we bring the quality, we definitely have in the team we can beat anyone.

“These games are massive opportunities. A lot of people will be watching us and it’s something to look forward to.

“We want to impress.”

Shayden Morris in action for Aberdeen
Stirling Albion’s Kieran Moore (l) and Aberdeen’s Shayden Morris in action. Image: SNS.

‘We have done a lot of good recruitment’

Morris has hailed the additions secured by manager Robson and the Pittodrie recruitment team this summer.

And he insists the camaraderie instilled at the club by Robson has ensured there is a seamless transition for new signings.

Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic
Aberdeen’s Slobodan Rubezic in action against Celtic. Image: SNS.

He said: “We have done a lot of good recruitment.

“We are definitely stronger and the manager has really gelled us all together.

“The changing room is brilliant and everyone is welcomed in.

“As soon as the new boys arrive, within a couple of days they are not new boys anymore.

“It is really comfortable in there.”

