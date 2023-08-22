Harry Lodovica hailed by Barry Wilson after Caley Thistle win Inverness Cup

Caley Thistle first-team coach Barry Wilson hailed hat-trick star Harry Lodovica following his role in the 4-1 Inverness Cup triumph.

The Championship side visited their Highland League hosts from across the city for his one-off tie for the right to become trophy holders.

The competition had been on ice since 2005-2006 when Forres Mechanics were victorious.

The match in Merkinch in front of an estimated 400-500 fans was the first step of rebuilding interest in the regional cup, with plans to bolster club numbers in 2024.

Lodovica’s first half treble helped Caley Jags post a fine win against their well-drilled and energetic opponents.

Former ICT player Callum Ferguson pulled one back before teenager Lewis Mackie rounded off the scoring.

Lodovica getting fully up to speed

Wilson, who won the Inverness Cup four times as a player, including once with Ross County, was happy with the ex-Chelmsford City hitman’s first goals for the club.

He said: “We haven’t seen much of Harry in terms of game-time with the first-team yet.

“We have been trying to get him up to speed fitness-wise. He showed tonight he can be a handful.

“He is still a bit rough around the edges but we can work with that. He took his goals really well.

“He gives us a different dimension, something we don’t have. He’s a big, powerful lad.

“Harry is an option we have and we can go to if need be.”

FULL-TIME: @clachfc 1-4 ICTFC A hat-trick from Harry Lodovica and a goal from Lewis Mackie wins the Inverness Cup for ICTFC! All the best to @clachfc for the rest of the season! pic.twitter.com/zbxbXYvPbg — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) August 22, 2023

‘Both teams were at it’ – Wilson

Wilson, overall, saw the benefit of using the game with a prize at the end of it in order to help get some first-team players up to speed.

He added: “It was a great turn-out and good night and good atmosphere. We got an entertaining game, which is all we can ask for.

“It was a game for a cup, albeit straight to the final, and it was a good initiative.

“With regards to our fringe players, it is good for them to play in front of this crowd and do the right things.

“Sometimes, in a friendly, you can get slack, but they were at it. Both teams were at it.

“To be fair, Clach made it hard for us. We deserved our victory, but Clach can take a lot of credit from the game.”

‘Same again at Brora’ – MacDonald

Clach manager Jordan MacDonald, meanwhile, was delighted with his team’s spirited performance following their 4-1 league loss at Turriff United at the weekend.

He said: “We were terrific. I was disappointed with the goals we conceded as they were from set-pieces and the penalty (follow-up).

“Our shape was brilliant as was our work-rate. We played football. We’re not going to change that.

“It was a great work-out for us – we now need to use that as a springboard for Saturday’s Highland League Cup game at Brora Rangers.

“We want to go there and put in the same kind of performance. That will give us an opportunity if we play like that.”

ICT are back in league action this weekend when they go to Airdrie, on the hunt for their first Championship points of the season.

Highland Council supported the return of the Inverness Cup this month, with financial input from the common good fund. City provost Glynis Campbell-Sinclair was in attendance to watch the game and present the trophy to the winners.