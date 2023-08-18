Joe Harper: Aberdeen right to take no-sale stance on Duk this summer

I was relieved when Aberdeen boss Barry Robson confirmed Duk will not be leaving Pittodrie this summer.

English Championship clubs Leeds United and Southampton both reportedly sent scouts to watch Duk in action in Sunday’s 3-1 loss to Celtic.

The Dons are right to hold on to the striker as Duk will be a hugely important player in the upcoming season.

Duk was superb last season and scored 18 goals in all competitions to play a key role in the Reds securing a third-placed Premiership finish.

He is more than capable of netting 20-plus goals this campaign and Aberdeen cannot let that level of firepower exit so late in the transfer window.

For me Duk is worth Â£5 million as he is a proven goalscorer, is lightning fast, can produce the unexpected and terrorise defenders with his runs.

However, he will be worth even more than Â£5m in a year’s time if he continues to score for the Dons and improve.

Cape Verde international Duk has another two years remaining on his contract at Pittodrie.

So next summer would potentially be the time to consider offers – if the Dons have not secured him on an extended contract before then.

Duk is still young and I am confident he will become an even better player at Aberdeen.

Aberdeen boss Robson is looking to build something at Pittodrie so the club do not want to lose their best players.

The Dons have already sold two important players in Ylber Ramadani and Ross McCrorie in the summer window.

McCrorie’s switch to Championship Bristol City was a blow because he is such a versatile, committed, talented player.

Ramadani then transferred to Italian club Lecce, which was another setback.

The Albanian international midfielder was hugely influential and made a massive impact in his sole season at Pittodrie.

Unfortunately you cannot lose players of that quality and not be affected.

Aberdeen have already lost two big players, so it is vital they did not lose a third in Duk this summer.

Duk showed his quality in the 3-1 Premiership loss to Celtic when he raced on to a superb through-ball down the left from Ryan Duncan.

He then delivered a cut-back from near the byline for Bojan Miovski to smash home.

The strike partnership between Duk and Miovski is strong and it is great to know that will remain at Pittodrie beyond the transfer window closing.

Aberdeen are looking good so far, but boss Barry Robson still needs to sign a midfielder and defender this summer.

With confirmation Duk is going nowhere, Aberdeen are strong enough in attack.

As well as Duk and Miovski, there is also summer signing Ester Sokler, who looks to be a strong addition to the squad.

Sokler will put pressure on Duk and Miovski to play at a high level and deliver goals because he will be waiting to take their place if they don’t.

The Slovenian striker will also be there if Duk or Miovski are injured or suspended.

This can also be the season teenage striker Alfie Bavidge gets more game time, having been a prolific scorer for the under-18s.

Aberdeen proved they are on the right track in the game against Celtic.

Although it was a defeat, which was disappointing, the Dons had a real go and pushed the defending Premiership champions hard.

Aberdeen just have to keep that level of performance up.

If they do, then it can be a successful season domestically and in Europe.

No weakened Dons squad for cup tie

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson is showing the right mindset by confirming he will not field a weakened squad against Stirling Albion in the Viaplay Cup.

The Dons face the League One side away from home tonight and their potential threat should not be underestimated.

Stirling Albion are on a strong run of form and shocked St Johnstone 4-0 away in the group stages of the competition.

That proves what they are capable of.

Aberdeen players will hopefully be fired up by the disastrous Scottish Cup defeat at sixth-tier Darvel in January.

The squad may have been rebuilt in the summer, but some of the players from that Darvel shocker will still be involved tonight.

It is a defeat that delivered a hammer blow to the club.

Losing 1-0 to Darvel was as bad as it gets, so it is right for Robson to play a full strength squad.

Aberdeen play in the Europa League play-offs on Thursday, but that should not be in the manager or the players’ minds.

All they should be focused on is beating Stirling Albion to get into the next round.

And to do that, it will take a full-strength team and complete concentration and commitment.

Aberdeen beat Stirling Albion 5-0 away from home in the group stages of the tournament last season.

However, that counts for nothing.

The Viaplay Cup offers the opportunity for Aberdeen to win silverware.

They must not blow it against a lower league club in their first game in the tournament.

And I’m confident they wont.

James McGarry a strong signing

New Zealand international left-back James McGarry will be a strong signing for Aberdeen after arriving on a three-year deal.

McGarry won the Australian A-League title with Central Coast Mariners recently so he is coming to Pittodrie as a proven winner.

He has a reputation as an attacking full-back who can bomb up the wings and deliver dangerous crosses – but also do a job defensively.

I’m looking forward to seeing McGarry in action for the Dons.