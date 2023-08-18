Cricket: Skipper Ewan Davidson retains belief Stoneywood-Dyce can survive in Eastern Premier League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cricket: Skipper Ewan Davidson retains belief Stoneywood-Dyce can survive in Eastern Premier League

The People's Park outfit are on the road tomorrow when they tackle Forfarshire at Forthill.

By Callum Law and Jack Nixon
Stoneywood Dyce batter Ewan Davidson
Stoneywood-Dyce captain Ewan Davidson still believes they can stay up this season.

Stoneywood-Dyce captain Ewan Davidson hopes they can rediscover their fighting spirit to survive in the Easter Premier League.

The Aberdeen outfit hover just above bottom-of-the-table Meigle with two games remaining.

Tomorrow Stoneywood-Dyce face fourth-placed Forfarshire at Forthill, before next weekend’s potential relegation-decider against Meigle at People’s Park.

Skipper Davidson was at the club when they were last relegated seven years ago and is trying to draw on that experience.

He said: “When we got relegated in 2016, it was slightly different because we knew we were down a lot earlier than this.

“The writing was on the wall earlier that we would be relegated.

Ewan Davidson in action for Stoneywood-Dyce.

“It was a tough season. I was 16 then and was on the fringes and not an established player.

“It’s tough on the club, but other than George Ninan, it’s probably just myself that’s left from that.

“Maybe a little bit of the fight has been missing so far this season.

“In previous years when we’ve been under threat we’ve perhaps had the players with the experience and mantra to get the results so we didn’t find ourselves in a position like we are now.

“But I’m still confident we’ve got the ability and experience to get ourselves through it.”

Free hit – but better display needed

Stoneywood-Dyce will be underdogs to beat Forfarshire ,and rivals Meigle will also be up against it as they tackle table-toppers Grange at Victory Park.

Despite that, Davidson is looking for an improved Stoneywood-Dyce performance having been beaten by 196 runs and nine wickets in their last two outings against Corstorphine and Watsonian.

He added: “For both clubs it’s effectively a free hit to try to do something before we play Meigle next weekend.

“It’s been a shame – we felt we were turning a corner, but the last two games we’ve played haven’t been good.

“There was an abandoned game against Falkland in the middle which was disappointing because we felt that was winnable.

“Even last weekend we were in a good position with Corstorphine 90-5, but we couldn’t capitalise.”

Sides seek strong finish

Meanwhile, in the North East Championship, Huntly, Aberdeenshire and Gordonians are playing for pride with two games remaining this season.

Huntly’s hopes of title glory were ended by last weekend’s loss to table-toppers Arbroath United.

The defeat meant Jack Mitchell’s side slipped to third, but they could move back up to second if they beat Kinloch at Lochside Park and Arbroath get the better of Perth Doo’cot.

Fourth-placed Aberdeenshire take on bottom side Falkland 2nds at Mannofield and Gordonians (seventh) also enjoy home advantage with Strathmore (eighth) visiting Countesswells.

Grades top two meet in crunch clash

In the Aberdeenshire Grades, the Grade One title race will go a long way to being settled tomorrow when leaders Master Blasters Aberdeen take on second-placed Bon Accord at Inverdee – the area’s newest cricket ground.

Although neither side will be able to lay claim to the championship, a defeat with only two more Saturdays left in the season would almost certainly take the losers out of the equation.

That would give third-placed Gordonians a flicker of hope, but only if they can overcome the tricky challenge of Inverurie at Kellands Park.

The venue for the top-of-the-table clash has been changed due to Allan Park being unplayable after the heavy rain of recent weeks.

New Inverdee cricket pitches opened by Jack Nixon

At the other end of the division, relegation looms for the losers as Crescent meet AberGreen at the Links.

In Grade Two, Aberdeen Grammar are all but promoted and will be hot favourites to beat misfiring Methlick at Lairds.

Fraserburgh can also nudge nearer to the top flight should they beat Banchory at Burnett Park.

Meanwhile, the final of the prestigious Aberdeenshire Cup will be contested between Gordonians and Knight Riders on August 27 at Mannofield.

The Groats Road side claimed the right to meet their Countswells opponents last Sunday when they defeated Crescent by one run in a low scoring affair at Hazlehead where the visitors failed to hunt down the 86 set by Knight Riders.

Athletics: Aberdeen AAC's Jane Davidson makes history with shock Scottish 100m title win before…
Inverness civic celebration delight for three-time world champion curling star Ewan MacDonald
the opening of the new pitches
New Inverdee cricket pitches opened by Jack Nixon
Cricket round-up: Miserable weekend for north-east hopefuls
David Henderson celebrates victory at Grampian Forest Rally
Strathpeffer cyclist Fin Graham describes second gold of 2023 world championships as 'really special'
Athletics: Finzean sprinter Kathryn Christie on return to Scottish outdoor championships after EIGHT YEARS…
Cricket: George Ninan looks to end Stoneywood-Dyce's home drought in battle to stay up
Elgin Cricket Club welcome locally residing asylum seekers from Afghanistan into selection pool
Bruce McCombie and co-driver Michael Coutts in action in their lime green Ford Focus at the 2022 Grampian Forrest Rally
Bruce McCombie to debut new car at Voyonic Grampian Forest Rally