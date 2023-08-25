Fan view: Aberdeen could learn from Hacken’s rise since 2021 – but needed no lessons in courage on Thursday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fan view: Aberdeen could learn from Hacken’s rise since 2021 – but needed no lessons in courage on Thursday

Dons fan Chris Crighton gives his thoughts after a sensational Europa League play-off first leg comeback in Gothenburg.

By Chris Crighton

That it is only two years since BK Hacken and Aberdeen previously met seems extraordinary given how radically things have changed in the meantime.

The world itself was a much different place in the summer of 2021, denying Dons fans the chance of making a spiritual pilgrimage to the hallowed city of Gothenburg.

That it did not prove to be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and the Red Army did after all get to gather in the shadow of the Ullevi, is a terrific turn of fate.

Safe to say the restrictions which precluded the movement of supporters did not do likewise to players, to the remarkable extent that Johan Hammar, nailer of Bojan Miovski, is the only outfield tool deployed in either starting lineup both then and now.

BK Hacken’s Johan Hammar was shown a red card for a foul on Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski. Hammar was the only player who started the game from either side who also played in the 2021 tie between the clubs. Image: SNS.

Much larger and more destructive implements have been taken to Aberdeen’s Glass-fronted monstrosity, which had looked so fresh and solid in its winning of this tie 25 months ago… but which proved to be built on flawed foundations.

The redevelopments undertaken at the two clubs follow not dissimilar blueprints – taking regular punts on buying young talents from across Europe with a view to turning profits down the line – and in truth Hacken, with far greater regime stability during their acquaintance, are further along the road.

With both the league and cup trophies in their cabinet – albeit in a land where non-traditional challengers do not struggle against the same level of resource disparity and institutional repression as here – they are, strategically speaking, an example for this new Aberdeen to follow.

Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin scores to make it 2-2 against BK Hacken. Image: SNS.

But in terms of resilience, self-belief and the courage to keep attacking when the tie was on the verge of disappearing out of reach, the Dons needed no lessons last night. A thrilling contemporary performance which merits its own place in the club’s European storybook.

