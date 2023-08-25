Fan view: Aberdeen could learn from Hacken’s rise since 2021 – but needed no lessons in courage on Thursday

That it is only two years since BK Hacken and Aberdeen previously met seems extraordinary given how radically things have changed in the meantime.

The world itself was a much different place in the summer of 2021, denying Dons fans the chance of making a spiritual pilgrimage to the hallowed city of Gothenburg.

That it did not prove to be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and the Red Army did after all get to gather in the shadow of the Ullevi, is a terrific turn of fate.

Safe to say the restrictions which precluded the movement of supporters did not do likewise to players, to the remarkable extent that Johan Hammar, nailer of Bojan Miovski, is the only outfield tool deployed in either starting lineup both then and now.

Much larger and more destructive implements have been taken to Aberdeen’s Glass-fronted monstrosity, which had looked so fresh and solid in its winning of this tie 25 months ago… but which proved to be built on flawed foundations.

The redevelopments undertaken at the two clubs follow not dissimilar blueprints – taking regular punts on buying young talents from across Europe with a view to turning profits down the line – and in truth Hacken, with far greater regime stability during their acquaintance, are further along the road.

With both the league and cup trophies in their cabinet – albeit in a land where non-traditional challengers do not struggle against the same level of resource disparity and institutional repression as here – they are, strategically speaking, an example for this new Aberdeen to follow.

But in terms of resilience, self-belief and the courage to keep attacking when the tie was on the verge of disappearing out of reach, the Dons needed no lessons last night. A thrilling contemporary performance which merits its own place in the club’s European storybook.