Aberdeen boss Barry Robson insists his Reds revolution has only just started after comeback against Hacken

'We are a handful and we are only just starting'.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin celebrates with teammates after making it 2-2 against BK Hacken. Image: SNS =
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin celebrates with teammates after making it 2-2 against BK Hacken. Image: SNS =

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson insists the dramatic comeback in Gothenburg is just the start of his Reds revolution.

The Dons battled back from two goals down with 15 minutes remaining to draw 2-2 with BK Hacken in the Europa League play-off first leg.

Swedish champions BK Hacken were on the ropes and hanging on as Aberdeen flooded forward looking for a dramatic late winner.

Robson’s team will secure Europa League group stage qualification if they finish the job at Pittodrie in the return leg on Thursday.

The manager has overhauled his squad with a litany of new signings in the summer transfer window.

He praised the Reds for going “full throttle” in Gothenburg – but is confident the best is yet to come.

Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin celebrates with teammates after making it 2-2. Image: SNS.

Robson said: “We look a handful and we are only just starting.

“We are just getting going, but you can see a team that wants to pass and wants to go full throttle.

“You can see where we are trying to get to as a team.

“That is another game under our belts now after BK Hacken.

“Now let’s see what we can do against them next week at Pittodrie.”

Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin celebrates after making it 2-2 against BK Hacken. Image: SNS.

Impressed by McGrath and McGarry – but Robson says starters played well, too

Such was BK Hacken’s impressive form at the Bravida Arena, the stadium had been dubbed “Fort Knox”.

The Gothenburg-based club were unbeaten since April at home, winning 11 games and drawing one.

Aberdeen came close to ending their unbeaten run.

Robson handed debuts to two of his recent summer signings, with James McGarry and Jamie McGrath both introduced off the bench midway through the second half.

Aberdeen’s James McGarry during the Uefa Europa League play-off round match against BK Hacken at Bravida Arena, Gothenburg. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath scores but it is ruled out for offside. Image: SNS.

Midfielder McGrath had signed a two-year contract just 48 hours before the first leg.

New Zealand international left-back McGarry was secured from Australian A-League Central Coast Mariners on a three-year deal.

Centre-back Robert Jensen was also an unused substitute just 24 hours after sealing his move to Aberdeen on a three-year deal.

The Dons signed Jensen for a six-figure sum, understood to be £400,000, from Polish club Gornik Zabrze.

Aberdeen succeeded in getting the Finnish international registered for the Europa League play-off before the Uefa deadline at 11pm on Wednesday.

Jensen then jetted out to Sweden and arrived just after midnight on the day of the game.

Robson said: “The new signings did well when they came on.

“But I think the ones that were on the pitch to start with did well also.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during the Europa League play-off first leg against BK Hacken. Image: SNS.

“You could see the pressing, the speed that we want to play at.

“You could see all that.

“We said at half-time that when we work on all of the tactical side of the game and start to take the ball with us that’s what happens.”

‘We want to play at the highest level possible’

Aberdeen will now try to make home advantage count when hosting BK Hacken at Pittodrie on Thursday.

The Dons are guaranteed group stage action for the first time since the Uefa Cup in 2007.

If they overcome BK Hacken at Pittodrie, the Dons progress to the Europa League groups.

If they lose the Reds drop into the group stages of the Conference League.

However the Europa League is where Robson is  determined to lead the Dons.

He said: “ I don’t think the comeback changes anything in the game.

“It was a brilliant game in Gothenburg.

“We want to play at the highest level possible and have got fans who wants us to play there.

Aberdeen supporters cheer on their team in Gothenburg. Image: SNS.

“The boys did extremely well to get to this level where they have managed to get a bit of safety behind them.

“But we are not here to just think ‘okay we are going to go into the other European competition’. That is not in our thoughts at all.

“We want to get through to play some big, big teams.

