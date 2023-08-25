Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash on the A96 near Fochabers

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a crash on the A96 Elgin to Aberdeen road, just outside Fochabers.

The incident occurred at around 2.20pm today, on the A96 at the Spey Bridge roundabout involving one motorcycle.

Police and ambulance personnel were in attendance, with sections of the A96 closed off by police.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they were not in attendance.

A police spokeswoman confirmed a 46-year-old man had been taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital.

She said: “Around 2.25pm on Friday, August 25, officers were called to reports of a one vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on the A96 near Fochabers Bridge.

“Emergency services attended and a 46-year-old man was taken to hospital.”