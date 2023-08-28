Aberdeen boss Barry Robson warns Euro bid must not damage Premiership campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson warns Euro bid must not damage Premiership campaign

The Dons face BK Hacken in the Europa League play-off second leg at Pittodrie on Thursday - the club's biggest Euro game in more than a decade - but are still searching for a first Premiership win.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring in injury time against St Mirren. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring in injury time against St Mirren. Image: SNS.

Boss Barry Robson has warned Aberdeen must not let European demands damage their domestic campaign.

Robson reckons the demands of the Euro clash with BK Hacken in Sweden affected his side mentally and physically just three days later at St Mirren.

It took a Bojan Miovski penalty 10 minutes into injury time to salvage a 2-2 draw at St Mirren on Sunday.

Now the Dons gaffer is ready to ring the changes for the Europa League play-off second leg against Hacken at a sold-out Pittodrie.

Aberdeen will compete in the group stage of Europe this season for the first time since the Uefa Cup in 2007.

If they overcome Hacken, the Dons will play in the Europa League groups until December.

Should they lose to the Swedish champions, Aberdeen will still drop down into the group stage of the Conference League.

Robson said: “This club has a great European history and we will try to take it into the Europa League.

“It is a competition we want to be in and want to do really well in.

“However, we have to try to get the balance right of Europe and not falling away and losing points in the league or other things.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson at St Mirren. Image: SNS.

“If one competition starts to go wrong for us, the pressure comes.

“I have played at Celtic and had to play European football, so I know what it is like.

“We will have to freshen the team again for BK Hacken to see where we are at.”

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring a dramatic late leveller against St Mirren. Image: SNS.

‘When you are in Europe, it tires you mentally and physically’

Aberdeen arrived back in the Granite City in the early hours of Friday morning following the 2-2 first leg draw with Hacken in Gothenburg.

They then travelled down to St Mirren on Sunday.

Robson says the demands of Euro action on a Thursday and Premiership matches on a Sunday are new to many of his players.

Aberdeen were way below par against St Mirren – but Robson is confident they will be vastly improved for the showdown with Hacken.

He said: “When you are in Europe, it tires you mentally and physically.

“That is the first time some of them have done it – and now we will get better at it.

“With the way we played against BK Hacken, with that emotion, energy and speed, European nights are tiring.

“Then you go to St Mirren, who were right on top of us, and you have to stay in the fight.

St Mirren’s Alex Grieve celebrates as he scored to make it 2-1 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

“European nights are mentally tiring with the flights – and they sap your legs as well.

“We want to be in Europe as a club and have to manage it the best we can.

“We will be much better.”

Demands of being on the road

The Reds are still searching for their first Premiership win, having taken just two points from the opening three league fixtures.

Robson’s rebuilt side are languishing in 10th spot in the Premiership table.

He said: “We have had a tough start.

“First there was Livingston away, who were really difficult and five games in.

“Then we had Celtic at home before Stirling Albion away (in the Viaplay Cup), which was hard as everyone in Scotland wanted us to get beat.

“Then we had BK Hacken and St Mirren away.

“We have been on the road for weeks and weeks.

St Mirren’s Toyosi Olusanya and Aberdeen’s Angus MacDonald and Nicky Devlin in action. Image: SNS.

“It is really difficult on the road for any team.

“Pulling points out, winning away at Stirling and getting a draw at Hicken.

“I think we have done alright so far for a team that is still gelling.”

Aberdeen’s Richard Jensen in action on his debut. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen agree deal for striker

Robson has secured 11 players so far in an extensive summer squad rebuild.

It is set to become 12 as the Dons have agreed a deal with Belgian Pro-League club K.V. Kortrijk to sign striker Pape Habib Gueye for a six-figure fee.

The Dons are now waiting on the former Senegal under-20 international’s visa and work permits to clear before he can fly to the Granite City to complete the move.

Robson would not be drawn on specific players, but confirmed a signing is imminent.

He said: “We are speaking to someone and maybe we can release something on that in the next day or two.

“Then, you never know. We will have to see where we are after that.”

Kortrijk’s Pape Habib Gueye is set to move to Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.

 

