Aberdeen boss Barry Robson warns Euro bid must not damage Premiership campaign

Boss Barry Robson has warned Aberdeen must not let European demands damage their domestic campaign.

Robson reckons the demands of the Euro clash with BK Hacken in Sweden affected his side mentally and physically just three days later at St Mirren.

It took a Bojan Miovski penalty 10 minutes into injury time to salvage a 2-2 draw at St Mirren on Sunday.

Now the Dons gaffer is ready to ring the changes for the Europa League play-off second leg against Hacken at a sold-out Pittodrie.

Aberdeen will compete in the group stage of Europe this season for the first time since the Uefa Cup in 2007.

If they overcome Hacken, the Dons will play in the Europa League groups until December.

Should they lose to the Swedish champions, Aberdeen will still drop down into the group stage of the Conference League.

Robson said: “This club has a great European history and we will try to take it into the Europa League.

“It is a competition we want to be in and want to do really well in.

“However, we have to try to get the balance right of Europe and not falling away and losing points in the league or other things.

“If one competition starts to go wrong for us, the pressure comes.

“I have played at Celtic and had to play European football, so I know what it is like.

“We will have to freshen the team again for BK Hacken to see where we are at.”

‘When you are in Europe, it tires you mentally and physically’

Aberdeen arrived back in the Granite City in the early hours of Friday morning following the 2-2 first leg draw with Hacken in Gothenburg.

They then travelled down to St Mirren on Sunday.

Robson says the demands of Euro action on a Thursday and Premiership matches on a Sunday are new to many of his players.

Aberdeen were way below par against St Mirren – but Robson is confident they will be vastly improved for the showdown with Hacken.

He said: “When you are in Europe, it tires you mentally and physically.

“That is the first time some of them have done it – and now we will get better at it.

“With the way we played against BK Hacken, with that emotion, energy and speed, European nights are tiring.

“Then you go to St Mirren, who were right on top of us, and you have to stay in the fight.

“European nights are mentally tiring with the flights – and they sap your legs as well.

“We want to be in Europe as a club and have to manage it the best we can.

“We will be much better.”

Demands of being on the road

The Reds are still searching for their first Premiership win, having taken just two points from the opening three league fixtures.

Robson’s rebuilt side are languishing in 10th spot in the Premiership table.

He said: “We have had a tough start.

“First there was Livingston away, who were really difficult and five games in.

“Then we had Celtic at home before Stirling Albion away (in the Viaplay Cup), which was hard as everyone in Scotland wanted us to get beat.

“Then we had BK Hacken and St Mirren away.

“We have been on the road for weeks and weeks.

“It is really difficult on the road for any team.

“Pulling points out, winning away at Stirling and getting a draw at Hicken.

“I think we have done alright so far for a team that is still gelling.”

Aberdeen agree deal for striker

Robson has secured 11 players so far in an extensive summer squad rebuild.

It is set to become 12 as the Dons have agreed a deal with Belgian Pro-League club K.V. Kortrijk to sign striker Pape Habib Gueye for a six-figure fee.

The Dons are now waiting on the former Senegal under-20 international’s visa and work permits to clear before he can fly to the Granite City to complete the move.

Robson would not be drawn on specific players, but confirmed a signing is imminent.

He said: “We are speaking to someone and maybe we can release something on that in the next day or two.

“Then, you never know. We will have to see where we are after that.”