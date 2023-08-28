Travellers leave mess at Aberdeen business park ahead of Offshore Europe

Travellers who pitched up at an Aberdeen business park have left piles of rubbish strewn across the site.

With less than a week to go until hundreds of visitors arrive in the city for Offshore Europe, the site at Dyce now needs a major clean-up.

About 20 caravans, 10 work vans and other vehicles were parked up at Aberdeen International Business Park, which near the airport in Dyce.

Aberdeen City Council’s Gypsy/Traveller liaison officer visited on August 11 to advise that the eviction process would begin.

The group, from England, told The Press and Journal last week they would be gone by Friday, and although still there that night, they had left by Sunday.

However they left behind piles of rubbish on the site, which is home to companies including Aker Solutions and Oceaneering.

Offshore Europe will take place between September 5-8 and the area will be busy with delegates going to the event at the nearby P&J Live.

Hotels near the site where the Travellers occupied – including the Courtyard by Marriott, Crowne Plaza, Hampton by Hilton, Moxy and Premier Inn – will play host to a number of visitors next month.

‘Important to use genuine traders’

One of the vans spotted at the encampment was for a tree surgeon company, prompting a plea to locals to check which contractors they use – not only to protect themselves, but to discourage Travellers from returning to the site in promise of work.

Councillor Neil MacGregor, who represents the Dyce/Bucksburn/Danestone area, said: “It is always disappointing when people leave rubbish, which others have to clear.

“It is something which residents should bear in mind when considering quotes to prune bushes and cut hedges. It costs us dear when waste is left on council land, so it is important to use genuine traders who dispose of trade waste through authorised sites.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman added: “Aberdeen City Council’s Gypsy/Traveller liaison officer visited the location on August 11 and spoke with some of the Gypsy/Travellers and the owner of the land.

“The landowner advised that they planned to pursue court action and the Gypsy/Travellers were advised of this. It is private land and due process needs to take place.”

Site owners Abstract Group have been approached for comment.