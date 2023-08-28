Travellers leave mess at Aberdeen business park ahead of Offshore Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Travellers leave mess at Aberdeen business park ahead of Offshore Europe

They were at Aberdeen International Business Park for over two weeks.

By Chris Cromar
Travellers parked up in front of building.
There were about 20 caravans at the site in Dyce. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.

Travellers who pitched up at an Aberdeen business park have left piles of rubbish strewn across the site.

With less than a week to go until hundreds of visitors arrive in the city for Offshore Europe, the site at Dyce now needs a major clean-up.

About 20 caravans, 10 work vans and other vehicles were parked up at Aberdeen International Business Park, which near the airport in Dyce.

Aberdeen City Council’s Gypsy/Traveller liaison officer visited on August 11 to advise that the eviction process would begin.

The group, from England, told The Press and Journal last week they would be gone by Friday, and although still there that night, they had left by Sunday.

However they left behind piles of rubbish on the site, which is home to companies including Aker Solutions and Oceaneering.

Pile of rubbish on grass with building in the background.
Rubbish at the scene last night. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.

Offshore Europe will take place between September 5-8 and the area will be busy with delegates going to the event at the nearby P&J Live.

Hotels near the site where the Travellers occupied – including the Courtyard by Marriott, Crowne Plaza, Hampton by Hilton, Moxy and Premier Inn – will play host to a number of visitors next month.

Travellers parked up with building in background.
The travellers parked up at the 40-acre site. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.

‘Important to use genuine traders’

One of the vans spotted at the encampment was for a tree surgeon company, prompting a plea to locals to check which contractors they use – not only to protect themselves, but to discourage Travellers from returning to the site in promise of work.

Councillor Neil MacGregor, who represents the Dyce/Bucksburn/Danestone area, said: “It is always disappointing when people leave rubbish, which others have to clear.

“It is something which residents should bear in mind when considering quotes to prune bushes and cut hedges. It costs us dear when waste is left on council land, so it is important to use genuine traders who dispose of trade waste through authorised sites.”

Travellers parked on grass.
The Travellers were at the site for more than two weeks. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman added: “Aberdeen City Council’s Gypsy/Traveller liaison officer visited the location on August 11 and spoke with some of the Gypsy/Travellers and the owner of the land.

“The landowner advised that they planned to pursue court action and the Gypsy/Travellers were advised of this. It is private land and due process needs to take place.”

Site owners Abstract Group have been approached for comment.

