Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson retains belief in Duk and backs the striker’s goal drought to end

The Dons striker has failed to score this campaign and was dropped to the bench for the loss at Eintracht Frankfurt.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen striker Duk at full-time after the 2-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson insists he retains complete faith in Duk and has backed the striker to hit the goal trail again.

Cape Verde international Duk was dropped for the 2-1 Europa Conference League Group G loss to Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany.

It is the first time the 23-year-old has not been in the starting line-up for the Dons in almost a year.

Duk was last on the bench in October last year, a 4-0 loss to Dundee United.

Former Benfica striker Duk netted 18 goals in all competitions last season and scooped the club’s player of the season award.

However the goals have dried up for Duk who has failed to score in his last 14 games, extending into last season.

Duk last scored in a 1-0 win against Ross County on April 14.

Ahead of Aberdeen’s meeting with Ross County at Pittodrie on Sunday, Robson has backed the attacker to rediscover his scoring touch.

Frankfurt’s Aurelio Buta and Aberdeen’s Duk in action. Image: SNS

He said: “Duk is a terrific talent.

“We could be in a whole different scenario now if a few of those chances went in for Duk.

“There are games we could have won and we would have been sitting in a different position in the league.

“We all know that.

“However we stick with Duk as he is a terrific boy, a terrific player and an Aberdeen player.

“The fans love him. We believe in Duk and he will score goals for us.”

Aberdeen striker Duk replaces Bojan Miovski in the 2-1 loss at Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS

‘We need to perform well in the league’

Robson dropped Duk to the bench and went with a 5-4-1 formation against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Group G opener.

Aberdeen pushed the 2022 Europa League winners hard at Deutsche Bank Park and were unfortunate not to get a point.

The performance was in stark contrast to the Dons’ domestic form where Robson’s rebuilt side have struggled in the Premiership.

Aberdeen have yet to win any of their first five Premiership fixtures and have taken just two points from a possible 15.

Robson is determined to end that league winless run against Ross County and “start motoring” in the Premiership.

Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara scores to make it 1-1 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.

He said: “We have shown we are performing well in Europe at the minute, but we need to perform well in the league.

“That is where our focus is now.

“I’m actually looking forward to us playing at the weekend now because I feel that is us ready to kick on and get after teams in the league.

“We have not performed to our best over the last three or four weeks in the league.

“All of us know that but hopefully we can start motoring now.

“We need to start performing and get a win on Sunday and hopefully we can.”

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Fares Chaibi and Aberdeen’s Jamie McGreth in action. Image: SNS

Robson welcomes hectic schedule

After the demands of facing one of the tournament favourites away in Germany there is no respite for the Dons.

They arrived back in the Granite City early on Friday and will face Ross County little more than 48 hours later.

Robson says that hectic schedule is the welcome cost of success.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie at full time during the UEFA Conference League Group Stage match against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS

He said: “Due to the success we have had we have all these games.

“That’s where we want to be and we are looking forward to it.

“It is what the players have achieved and this is what we want.

“We want to play all these games.

“Ross County is going to be difficult but we really need to get going in the league.”

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson at full-time against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.

‘No excuses’ for winless league start

Aberdeen are level on points and goal difference with St Johntone at the bottom of the Premiership table.

It is the first time since 1999 a Dons side have failed to win any of the opening five league fixtures.

The Dons gaffer will demand his side quickly learn to balance European and domestic duties.

Frankfurt’s Robin Koch celebrates with teammates after making it 2-1 against Aberdeen with a header at a free-kick. Image: SNS.

Robson said: “We cannot use excuses.

“We came off the back of two really hard European games (against BK Hacken) and looked a bit leggy.

“I said to the players we need to learn from that and move on from it.

“We had a tough game on Thursday but we need to go again on Sunday.

“And we need to make sure we perform and get a result.

“Because when you are at Aberdeen you need to stay in the fight in the league.

“We need to stay in the fight in the league now, win our European games, then we can try to take it on after Christmas.”

