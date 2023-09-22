GALLERY: Rocky Horror Show inspires hilarity and stunning array of outfits at 50th anniversary show

His Majesty’s Theatre was met with another night of rapturous applause as hundreds of ardent fans flocked to the city venue for the musical’s 50th-anniversary show.

It is a show like no other.

Inspiring wacky outfits and adult audience participation for 50 years now, the Rocky Horror Show was displayed in all its glory on Friday evening.

The special anniversary production was met with enthusiasm and joy and even some heckling in His Majesty’s Theatre.

The production in celebrating half an century of “non-stop partying” as the show has become the longest continuous run of a contemporary musical anywhere in the world.

Our photographer Kami Thomson was there to capture some of the atmosphere on Friday night.

Best pictures of the Rocky Horror Show in Aberdeen