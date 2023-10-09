Aberdeen boss Barry Robson reveals why he substituted captain Graeme Shinnie after just 56 minutes against St Johnstone

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has revealed he substituted Graeme Shinnie early in the second half against St Johnstone to protect him from injury.

Captain Shinnie was replaced after just 56 minutes in the 0-0 stalemate against the Premiership’s bottom club on Sunday.

It is the first time in Shinnie’s Pittodrie career the midfielder has been taken off before the hour mark.

The game against Saints was also only the sixth time in Shinnie’s 216 appearances for Aberdeen where the club captain has been replaced.

Every previous substitution had come late on in games, but Robson opted to take off Shinnie just 11 minutes into the second half against Saints.

Robson says he made the tough call because the Scotland international was “tired” and looked a “bit leggy” after Thursday’s Euro clash with HJK Helsinki.

Aberdeen drew 1-1 with the Finnish champions in a Europa Conference League Group G clash at Pittodrie just three days before the St Johnstone clash.

Robson said: “Graeme was tired and I thought he started to look a bit leggy.

“I didn’t want to injure him.

“I have to be careful with that.

“It is not easy to leave your captain out, so we have to manage it right.

“I think we have done that well.”

Balancing the demands of Euro group action

Aberdeen are balancing the demands of Euro group stage action with domestic commitments this season.

The Dons are competing in the group stages of Europe for the first time since the 2007-08 Uefa Cup.

Robson’s side secured a first point in the Europa Conference League Group G when drawing with HJK.

It was the Reds’ second match in Group G, after they lost 2-1 to Bundesliga giants Eintracht Frankfurt in the opener in Germany.

The draw with St Johnstone was Aberdeen’s sixth game in 17 days in all competitions.

During that hectic schedule, Robson’s side have played three Premiership fixtures, two Europa Conference League matches and a Viaplay Cup tie.

Robson said: “Graeme was feeling the effects as was Jamie McGrath.

“I thought I would maybe have to take Stefan (Gartenmann) off at one point because he was struggling.

“You have to remember these boys are going Sunday, Thursday, Sunday.

“We are learning in Europe now and know we are going to face difficult games on Sundays.

“So we have to perform at the start of games.

“You are going to come up against teams that are fresher, because we are playing in Europe.

“But that’s where we are. We want to be playing in Europe and a good team.

“The last game we played in after Europe was Ross County (4-0 win) where we performed really well.

“That first 45 minutes against St Johnstone was frustrating as we have to be better than that.”

Substitutes ‘gave us a bit of energy’

Robson replaced Shinnie with former Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson in an early double substitution.

Summer signing Jamie McGrath was also taken off in the 56th minute to be replaced by Dante Polvara.

Striker Ester Sokler replaced Duk in the 80th minute.

Robson said: “The three players who came on really affected the game and gave us a bit of energy at the right time.

“We could be sitting here having won 2-0 or 3-0 with everyone happy.

“But we didn’t score the goals.

“I don’t think Kelle (Roos, keeper) touched the ball in the second half.

“I’m just proud of the character and how they kept going in the second half after that game (HJK Helsinki) we had.”

Boss Robson looks to the positives

Aberdeen controversially had a goal chalked off late in the first half.

St Johnstone centre-back Andy Considine headed into his own net, but the goal was wiped out for offside following a VAR review.

Ultimately Aberdeen’s inability to convert scoring chances proved costly against St Johnstone.

Victory would have leap-frogged the Reds level on points with fourth-placed Hearts.

Instead the Dons remain in the bottom six, occupying eighth position.

Robson refused to get too downbeat and pointed to the positives.

He said: “We are still unbeaten in five, still in Europe and still in a semi-final.

“We are doing alright.”