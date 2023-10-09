Aberdeen boss Barry Robson reveals why he substituted captain Graeme Shinnie after just 56 minutes against St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson reveals why he substituted captain Graeme Shinnie after just 56 minutes against St Johnstone

Shinnie was taken off early against Saints - only the sixth time in 216 Aberdeen appearances the club captain had been substituted.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie was substituted after only 56 minutes in the 0-0 draw with St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie was substituted after only 56 minutes in the 0-0 draw with St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has revealed he substituted Graeme Shinnie early in the second half against St Johnstone to protect him from injury.

Captain Shinnie was replaced after just 56 minutes in the 0-0 stalemate against the Premiership’s bottom club on Sunday.

It is the first time in Shinnie’s Pittodrie career the midfielder has been taken off before the hour mark.

The game against Saints was also only the sixth time in Shinnie’s 216 appearances for Aberdeen where the club captain has been replaced.

Every previous substitution had come late on in games, but Robson opted to take off Shinnie just 11 minutes into the second half against Saints.

Robson says he made the tough call because the Scotland international was “tired” and looked a “bit leggy” after Thursday’s Euro clash with HJK Helsinki.

Aberdeen drew 1-1 with the Finnish champions in a Europa Conference League Group G clash at Pittodrie just three days before the St Johnstone clash.

Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath and Graeme Shinnie at full-time against St Johnstone. Both were taken off. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Robson said: “Graeme was tired and I thought he started to look a bit leggy.

“I didn’t want to injure him.

“I have to be careful with that.

“It is not easy to leave your captain out, so we have to manage it right.

“I think we have done that well.”

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie in action against St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock.

Balancing the demands of Euro group action

Aberdeen are balancing the demands of Euro group stage action with domestic commitments this season.

The Dons are competing in the group stages of Europe for the first time since the 2007-08 Uefa  Cup.

Robson’s side secured a first point in the Europa Conference League Group G when drawing with HJK.

It was the Reds’ second match in Group G, after they lost 2-1 to Bundesliga giants Eintracht Frankfurt in the opener in Germany.

The draw with St Johnstone was Aberdeen’s sixth game in 17 days in all competitions.

During that hectic schedule, Robson’s side have played three Premiership fixtures, two Europa Conference League matches and a Viaplay Cup tie.

Robson said: “Graeme was feeling the effects as was Jamie McGrath.

“I thought I would maybe have to take Stefan (Gartenmann) off at one point because he was struggling.

“You have to remember these boys are going Sunday, Thursday, Sunday.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie against St Johnstone. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“We are learning in Europe now and know we are going to face difficult games on Sundays.

“So we have to perform at the start of games.

“You are going to come up against teams that are fresher, because we are playing in Europe.

“But that’s where we are. We want to be playing in Europe and a good team.

“The last game we played in after Europe was Ross County (4-0 win) where we performed really well.

“That first 45 minutes against St Johnstone was frustrating as we have to be better than that.”

Substitutes ‘gave us a bit of energy’

Robson replaced Shinnie with former Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson in an early double substitution.

Summer signing Jamie McGrath was also taken off in the 56th minute to be replaced by Dante Polvara.

Striker Ester Sokler replaced Duk in the 80th minute.

Aberdeen’s Duk and Bojan Miovski look defected at full-time after the 0-0 draw with St Johnstone. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Robson said: “The three players who came on really affected the game and gave us a bit of energy at the right time.

“We could be sitting here having won 2-0 or 3-0 with everyone happy.

“But we didn’t score the goals.

“I don’t think Kelle (Roos, keeper) touched the ball in the second half.

“I’m just proud of the character and how they kept going in the second half after that game (HJK Helsinki) we had.”

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during the Premiership clash with St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Boss Robson looks to the positives

Aberdeen controversially had a goal chalked off late in the first half.

St Johnstone centre-back Andy Considine headed into his own net, but the goal was wiped out for offside following a VAR review.

Referee David Munro chalks off Aberdeen’s goal against St Johnstone following a VAR review. Image: SNS.

Ultimately Aberdeen’s inability to convert scoring chances proved costly against St Johnstone.

Victory would have leap-frogged the Reds level on points with fourth-placed Hearts.

Instead the Dons remain in the bottom six, occupying eighth position.

Robson refused to get too downbeat and pointed to the positives.

He said: “We are still unbeaten in five, still in Europe and still in a semi-final.

“We are doing alright.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Kelle Roos applauds the fans during the Europa Conference League clash with HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.
Keeper Kelle Roos backs Aberdeen's 'great' attackers to hit the goal trail
St Johnstone's Andy Considine heads into his own net against Aberdeen - a goal eventually ruled out for offside. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Ref Watch: WHY David Munro was sent to VAR monitor to rule whether Aberdeen…
3
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes is challenged in the air against St Johnstone. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen fan view: International break gives Dons time to find a cutting edge
Aberdeen's Duk and Bojan Miovski look defected at full-time after the 0-0 draw with St Johnstone. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson frustrated at VAR decision in 0-0 stalemate with St Johnstone
Referee David Munro chalks off Aberdeen's goal against St Johnstone following a VAR review. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's lack of attacking edge continues in 0-0 stalemate with bottom club St Johnstone
Tim Bell, of Mods, with Aberdeen FC starlets Emily Smith and Erin Carrol.
Aberdeen firm Mods helps nurture rising stars of women's football
Aberdeen striker Duk caught on the side of the head by Georgios Kanellopoulos of HJK Helsinki's right elbow while challenging for the ball. Image: Shutterstock.
Joe Harper: What's the point of VAR if ref wasn't asked to look at…
Aberdeen striker Duk down after a head knock during the Europa Conference League match between Aberdeen and HJK Helsinki at Pittodrie Stadium. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski reveals referee's comments on Duk elbow incident against HJK Helsinki
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson insists more goals will come for Dons in Europe
Dylan Banfield (left) with Aberdeen FC's Marta and Jordi Rams, as they assist the team against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: RGU
RGU students get front row seat on Aberdeen FC's European run

Conversation