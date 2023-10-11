RAAC concrete: All of Moray Council’s 6,300 homes to be checked for potentially dangerous material

Moray Council has begun an assessment of all its council homes to ensure they do not have potentially dangerous RAAC concrete.

The local authority was forced to backtrack last month after the material was found in Forres Academy, which forced the school to be temporarily closed.

Earlier this year officials had said none of its buildings contained RAAC (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete) in response to a freedom of information request.

Now officials are assessing all of the council’s 6,300 homes to ensure no more buildings have it.

What is RAAC risk in Moray buildings?

Concerns about RAAC in buildings grew across the country after UK Government guidance was issued after the roof of a school collapsed in Kent.

The concrete was commonly used in construction between the 1950s and 1990s as a cheaper alternative, but can crumble at the end of its limited lifespan.

Neil Alexander, leader of the Moray Lib Dems, has been told some of the building records for Moray council homes are more than 70 years old and has concerns about their accuracy after being used for the previous freedom of information request.

He said: “We have a massive lack of council houses in Moray with thousands on the waiting list.

“To only find out now that building records in places are over 70 years old in places is pretty inexcusable. These should never have been used in an FOI response.

“We have no idea if there is a danger to life in the very homes the council provides to families.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats have been calling for inspections for dangerous concrete all year, we should know the full picture by now as we approach the colder, wetter months.”

What is happening to Moray’s council homes?

Moray Council is currently conducting a “desktop exercise” on all of its 6,300 homes to establish whether any have RAAC. Officials do not know how long the task will take.

A similar check done by Aberdeen City Council on its homes found the concrete in about 500 of its 22,000 properties.

RAAC was only found at Forres Academy when government guidance called for a physical inspection of schools.

Repairs to reinforce the structural integrity of RAAC panels at the school area continuing during the October holidays.

Moray Council has confirmed the concrete has not been found in any of its other buildings so far.

A spokeswoman added: “Moray Council is currently undertaking an initial desktop review of our housing stock to establish any properties which may be at risk of containing RAAC panels.

“There is no timescale for completion. Our investigation into other properties within the council portfolio is still underway.”