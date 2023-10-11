RAAC concrete: All of Moray Council’s 6,300 homes to be checked for potentially dangerous material

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
RAAC concrete: All of Moray Council’s 6,300 homes to be checked for potentially dangerous material

The local authority had previously said none of its buildings had the concrete before it was found at Forres Academy.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Rooftop views of Elgin homes from Ladyhill.
Homes across communities in Moray will have to be checked. Image: DC Thomson

Moray Council has begun an assessment of all its council homes to ensure they do not have potentially dangerous RAAC concrete.

The local authority was forced to backtrack last month after the material was found in Forres Academy, which forced the school to be temporarily closed.

Earlier this year officials had said none of its buildings contained RAAC (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete) in response to a freedom of information request.

Now officials are assessing all of the council’s 6,300 homes to ensure no more buildings have it.

What is RAAC risk in Moray buildings?

Concerns about RAAC in buildings grew across the country after UK Government guidance was issued after the roof of a school collapsed in Kent.

The concrete was commonly used in construction between the 1950s and 1990s as a cheaper alternative, but can crumble at the end of its limited lifespan.

Neil Alexander, leader of the Moray Lib Dems, has been told some of the building records for Moray council homes are more than 70 years old and has concerns about their accuracy after being used for the previous freedom of information request.

Neil Alexander on Plainstones in Elgin town centre.
Neil Alexander, leader of the Moray Liberal Democrats. Image: Neil Alexander

He said: “We have a massive lack of council houses in Moray with thousands on the waiting list.

“To only find out now that building records in places are over 70 years old in places is pretty inexcusable. These should never have been used in an FOI response.

“We have no idea if there is a danger to life in the very homes the council provides to families.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats have been calling for inspections for dangerous concrete all year, we should know the full picture by now as we approach the colder, wetter months.”

What is happening to Moray’s council homes?

Moray Council is currently conducting a “desktop exercise” on all of its 6,300 homes to establish whether any have RAAC. Officials do not know how long the task will take.

A similar check done by Aberdeen City Council on its homes found the concrete in about 500 of its 22,000 properties. 

RAAC was only found at Forres Academy when government guidance called for a physical inspection of schools.

The exterior of Forres Academy
Work is ongoing to address concerns about the concrete at Forres Academy. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson Design

Repairs to reinforce the structural integrity of RAAC panels at the school area continuing during the October holidays.

Moray Council has confirmed the concrete has not been found in any of its other buildings so far.

A spokeswoman added: “Moray Council is currently undertaking an initial desktop review of our housing stock to establish any properties which may be at risk of containing RAAC panels.

“There is no timescale for completion. Our investigation into other properties within the council portfolio is still underway.”

