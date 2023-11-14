Ready for some ‘proper’ snow? Blizzards could hit the north this week as temperatures plunge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Ready for some ‘proper’ snow? Blizzards could hit the north this week as temperatures plunge

Snow is expected to fall in the Cairngorms, as the temperature drops to -5C.

By Alberto Lejarraga
The Highlands could see snow today and this week as snowfall is expected on the Cairngorms.
The Highlands could see snow today and this week. Image: Gary Hodgson/ Tarmachan Mountaineering.

The Highlands could see snow this week as freezing Arctic air starts to sweep across Scotland.

The Met Office forecasts that snow could hit the Cairngorms today, tomorrow and at the weekend.

The national park will see temperatures between -1C and -4C on Tuesday, with the temperature dropping to –5C on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The weather agency has advised that the area could see snow during the whole day today.

The Cairngorms could see snow through the whole day today. Supplied by Gary Hodgson.

‘Cold plunge’ ahead

Meanwhile, weatherman and meteorologist Sean Batty has predicted that the country’s “first proper cold and wintry spell of weather this season” is on its way, particularly in the north.

He said: “After an unsettled week this week with further spells of wind and rain, the models are hinting at low pressure clearing east followed on by a high pressure system extending into the Arctic.

“This would allow a cold northerly air flow to develop across the UK which could bring a spell of snow to the north of the country followed by a more settled spell with clear skies which is the sort of scenario which can lead to very cold nights.

He added: “Meteorology is not an exact science, and while there’s growing confidence in models for a cold plunge later next week, sometimes models can lead us merrily down a garden path for the whole idea to then be binned because of an unforeseen storm in the Atlantic which scuppers the whole thing.”

Snow follows unsettled weather

The snow follows a period of extremely unsettled weather for the north and north-east of Scotland, with Storm Albert bringing flooding and damage and Storm Debi resulting in 11 hours of rain in one day earlier this week.

Cairngorms turned into winter wonderland as snow falls across the mountains

More from Highlands & Islands

Loch Linnhe House, a 23-bedroom hotel in Fort William, is being auctioned after failing to attract a buyer. Image: Auction House.
Loch Linnhe Hotel in Fort William to be auctioned before Christmas after no buyer…
The plans have sparked a debate online
Supersized response to McDonald's plans to open in Aviemore
2
Ross MacGillivray.
Police launch murder probe after death of 36-year-old Inverness dad
Inverness will see a more traditional Hogmanay this New Year as the council announced the Red Hot Highland Fling will be replaced by a Ceilidh. Picture: Paul Campbell
Start time, entry fee and acts: All you need to know as Inverness 'returns…
Rescue of Fiona the lonliest sheep beamed around the world.
Fiona the world's loneliest sheep becomes 'bigger than Dolly'
The clock is awaiting repairs by a specialist firm in England
Is Father Time catching up with Eastgate clock as fault silences city landmark?
Doug Duguid, chief executive officer of Aurora Energy Services.
Inverness-based energy transition firm Aurora joins freeport group
Mocean Energy's Blue X wave power converter.
Orkney wave power firm Mocean Energy secures £2.7 million cash boost
Inverness Justice Centre
'Just arrest me': Drug-driver's invitation to police after being found with pipe and grinder…
Santa Express on the Strathspey line
Festive train to return to the Highlands this Christmas