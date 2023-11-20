Exclusive: Aberdeen icon Dougie Bell reveals heart bypass surgery – after pain he thought was gastric issue turned out to be heart attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Exclusive: Aberdeen icon Dougie Bell reveals heart bypass surgery – after pain he thought was gastric issue turned out to be heart attack

Gothenburg Great Bell lifts the lid on what he described as a "scary time", saying: "it is still a wee bit sore, but I’m feeling a lot better."

Aberdeen legend Dougie Bell recently underwent heart bypass surgery. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen legend Dougie Bell recently underwent heart bypass surgery. Image: SNS.
By Sean Wallace

Aberdeen legend Dougie Bell has revealed he recently underwent heart bypass surgery.

Dons legend Bell, 64, went to hospital believing he had a gastric problem – only to receive the shock news he was actually suffering a heart attack.

Bell admits it was a “scary” time as he had stents inserted before a four-month wait for his bypass surgery.

Reds icon Bell is now on the road to recovery.

And he has thanked Dons fans for their messages of support following the heart attack.

Bell said: “I had heart bypass surgery five weeks ago and every day I feel a bit stronger.

“I was in hospital for a week, but a couple of days after the operation I was up walking about.

Former Dons player Dougie Bell in a dark jacket and pink shirt. He is clapping. He is standing in front of a red and white door.
Dougie Bell at the Freedom of the City Ceremony on May 12. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

“As soon as you get up they put you on a programme.

“I’m doing quite well now.

“I go for walks each day.

“It is still a wee bit sore, but I’m feeling a lot better.”

‘I thought I had a gastric problem but they said I was having a heart attack’

Former Dons midfielder Bell suffered the heart attack just two weeks after he was at Pittodrie as part of the club’s European Cup Winners’ Cup 40th anniversary celebrations in May.

Dougie Bell with his Freedom of the City of Aberdeen scroll. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Bell missed the final victory over Real Madrid in Gothenburg in 1983 due to injury.

But he played a key role in the run to the final, and was superb in the 5-1 semi-final defeat of Belgian cub Waterschei at Pittodrie.

Unfortunately, Bell broke his ankle in the Scottish Cup semi-final win over Celtic – just three weeks before Gothenburg.

Only the 11 players and five substitutes who were selected for the Dons in Gothenburg received winners’ medals on May 11 1983.

Bell finally received a European Cup Winners’ Cup medal from Uefa at the celebration of the Gothenburg Greats at Pittodrie on May 12 this year.

During the ceremony, the legendary team also received the Freedom of the City from Aberdeen City Council.

Bell said: “I never realised it was a heart attack.

“I went into the hospital as I thought I had a gastric problem.

“But they said: ‘You are having a heart attack.’

Dougie Bell, left, with legendary Aberdeen manager Alex Ferguson. Image: Aberdeen Journals.

“They put stents in, but said it would be better if I also had a bypass.

“I had to wait four months for the bypass.

“It was scary at the time, but I’m on the mend now.

“My team-mates have been great and have been phoning me and texting me.

“Peter Weir (fellow Gothenburg Great) was in to the hospital to see me and has been round to my house a few times to visit.”

Messages of support from Reds fans

Bell was inducted into the Aberdeen FC Hall of Fame in November last year alongside Duncan Shearer, Russell Anderson, the late Davie Robb. and Frank McDougall, who sadly passed away earlier this year.

During his time with the Dons, Bell was part of three title-winning teams and also won two Scottish Cups and the European Super Cup.

Dougie Bell played both legs of the final as Aberdeen won the  European Super Cup in 1983.

Following the news of his heart attack in May, Aberdeen fans took to social media to offer messages of support for the club legend.

He said: “The Aberdeen supporters were great – it meant a lot to me.

“When I had the heart attack, I got so many messages.

“Aberdeen were the team I played for the longest and had the most success (with), so they are my team.”

Conversation