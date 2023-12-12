Duncan Ferguson felt impact of touchline ban in Caley Thistle loss at Morton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Duncan Ferguson felt impact of touchline ban in Caley Thistle loss at Morton

The Inverness manager didn't find watching from the stand easy as the Cappielow side grasp vital Championship victory.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson.
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson, who watched the Morton game from the stand. Images: Ross MacDonald/ SNS Group

Duncan Ferguson reckons his one-game ban didn’t help Caley Thistle as they slid to a 2-1 defeat at Morton.

The ICT manager watched from the stands after being sent off in Saturday’s 4-1 win at Queen’s Park.

Inverness remain sixth in the Championship and Ton are just two points behind them with a game in hand after George Oakley’s goal against his former club and a Jack Baird goal earned the win.

Adam Brooks’ late reply came too late to save this defeat for the Highlanders.

Morton move up to seventh place

The result moved Dougie Imrie’s Ton up to seventh, with Arbroath now the basement side ahead of their fixture against second-top Raith Rovers on Wednesday night.

It was a sore night for Inverness at Cappielow. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group

There is now just five points between fifth-placed Airdrie and bottom spot.

Ferguson felt not being able to get his messages on to the team really mattered.

He said: “It was not easy – I can’t give the players on the pitch any information.

“It was not easy for the players or for me. It was not an ideal situation. I thought it was unfair to get two yellow cards on Saturday and it has cost us.

“I will be back on the touchline for Arbroath, which will be better for everyone concerned.”

Poor defending allowed Morton in

A defensive slip-up let Oakley in for his goal and slow reactions led to Baird making it 2-0.

Ferguson said: “After the first half, there was not a lot in it. We gifted them the first goal – it was a poor defensive action.

“We also gave away too many throw-ins and the like. Their game plan was for us to concede free-kicks, and to win throw-ins to get into our box and they do that well.

“We could not quite defend those actions. Our passing game was also not up to speed.

“If you can hang in at just 1-0 down then you can maybe scrape a draw, but there was a lot of time-wasting, which didn’t help.”

Morton’s George Oakley (centre) celebrates his goal.

Tough and tight Championship

After back-to-back away games, Inverness are back at home this Saturday as they host Arbroath, now managed by ex-Ross County and Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre.

Ferguson added: “I have always said the clubs below were always close to us. It’s a tight league.

“There are no easy games. We came here after a great performance on Saturday and we have come here and not been so good.

“Morton have now won two games back to back to get six points. They are also jamming up behind us.

“It is what it is and we dust ourselves down for Saturday.

“It was just not our night. First half, we had one or two chances, one where the goalkeeper makes a good save from Billy Mckay which could have got us in level at half-time.

“Their only entries into the box in the second half was from long throws and that’s what done us in the end.”

