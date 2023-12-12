Duncan Ferguson felt impact of touchline ban in Caley Thistle loss at Morton

Duncan Ferguson reckons his one-game ban didn’t help Caley Thistle as they slid to a 2-1 defeat at Morton.

The ICT manager watched from the stands after being sent off in Saturday’s 4-1 win at Queen’s Park.

Inverness remain sixth in the Championship and Ton are just two points behind them with a game in hand after George Oakley’s goal against his former club and a Jack Baird goal earned the win.

Adam Brooks’ late reply came too late to save this defeat for the Highlanders.

Morton move up to seventh place

The result moved Dougie Imrie’s Ton up to seventh, with Arbroath now the basement side ahead of their fixture against second-top Raith Rovers on Wednesday night.

There is now just five points between fifth-placed Airdrie and bottom spot.

Ferguson felt not being able to get his messages on to the team really mattered.

He said: “It was not easy – I can’t give the players on the pitch any information.

“It was not easy for the players or for me. It was not an ideal situation. I thought it was unfair to get two yellow cards on Saturday and it has cost us.

“I will be back on the touchline for Arbroath, which will be better for everyone concerned.”

Poor defending allowed Morton in

A defensive slip-up let Oakley in for his goal and slow reactions led to Baird making it 2-0.

Ferguson said: “After the first half, there was not a lot in it. We gifted them the first goal – it was a poor defensive action.

“We also gave away too many throw-ins and the like. Their game plan was for us to concede free-kicks, and to win throw-ins to get into our box and they do that well.

“We could not quite defend those actions. Our passing game was also not up to speed.

“If you can hang in at just 1-0 down then you can maybe scrape a draw, but there was a lot of time-wasting, which didn’t help.”

Tough and tight Championship

After back-to-back away games, Inverness are back at home this Saturday as they host Arbroath, now managed by ex-Ross County and Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre.

Ferguson added: “I have always said the clubs below were always close to us. It’s a tight league.

“There are no easy games. We came here after a great performance on Saturday and we have come here and not been so good.

“Morton have now won two games back to back to get six points. They are also jamming up behind us.

“It is what it is and we dust ourselves down for Saturday.

“It was just not our night. First half, we had one or two chances, one where the goalkeeper makes a good save from Billy Mckay which could have got us in level at half-time.

“Their only entries into the box in the second half was from long throws and that’s what done us in the end.”