Aberdeen boss Barry Robson demands immediate Premiership response to Viaplay Cup final loss

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson has demanded an immediate Premiership response to the Viaplay Cup final disappointment.

The Dons’ bid to end a near-decade-long trophy drought ended in Hampden heartache when they lost 1-0 to Rangers.

Robson has warned there can be no hangover from the cup pain and insists the Dons must go into a crunch run of Premiership fixtures with a “positive” mindset.

Aberdeen are languishing 10th in the Premiership table and are level on points with Motherwell, who occupy the relegation play-off spot.

Robson’s side face a critical run of five league fixtures over 14 days before the Scottish top-flight enters a three-week winter shutdown on January 2.

That hectic schedule begins with a home clash against Premiership bottom club Livingston on Wednesday evening.

Robson has demanded his squad bounce back from the cup setback to deliver a winning streak to rise up the table.

He said: “Now we need to win games in the league.

“We need to be positive and ready for the game against Livingston on Wednesday.”

European exertions not to blame for Dons’ performance at Hampden – Robson

Aberdeen have toiled in the Premiership this season, securing only 16 points from 15 league fixtures.

A side expensively assembled by Robson during the summer transfer window are only five points ahead of bottom club Livingston – albeit the Reds have a game in hand.

Balancing European football with domestic commitments has taken a toll on Aberdeen’s Premiership campaign to this point.

The Dons won only one of their eight domestic fixtures this season immediately following a European match.

Robson made eight changes to his starting XI for the Viaplay Cup final from Thursday’s 2-0 Europa Conference League Group G win over German giants Eintracht Frankfurt – their last group match.

Rangers beat Spanish La Liga club Real Betis 3-2 away on Thursday in the Europa League groups.

Asked if European exertions could have been a factor for the Dons in the final, Robson said: “Both teams had that so you cant say anything about that.

“Some boys came in (against Eintracht Frankfurt) and did well.

“The game might have had a bit more spark from both teams maybe, that’s fair to say.

“I am really disappointed.

“Disappointed for the fans, for everyone.

“We squeezed everything out of the players, who gave a good account of themselves.

“They fought all the way and we have done that all season.

“That’s what I want to see from an Aberdeen team.”

Frustration at no shots on target

Aberdeen’s bid to lift silverware was ended by a 76th-minute goal from Rangers captain James Tavernier.

The Dons failed to register a single shot on target in the final.

Asked if it was disappointing Rangers keeper Jack Butland did not have to make any saves, Robson replied: “Yes.

“However, I think Kelle (Roos, Aberdeen keeper) only had a couple of saves.

“Maybe that is one thing we could have done better – but apart from that we were good.

“We needed a bit more quality in the final third and we might have got a result.

“We went toe-to-toe with Rangers and gave everything, but we just fell short.

“Maybe we just needed the rub of the green.”

Robson ‘proud’ of the Red Army

Aberdeen had pushed for a 50-50 split of tickets for the Hampden final.

The request was rejected by the SPFL.

However, there were still 19,500 Aberdeen supporters at the national stadium cheering on the Dons‘ bid to win a first trophy since the League Cup in 2014.

Robson praised the Red Army.

He said: “The fans were brilliant – they always are. They always back us.

“I was proud of the fans as they sung from their hearts and we are just frustrated we never gave them the cup.”