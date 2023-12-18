Aberdeen boss Barry Robson demands immediate Premiership response to Viaplay Cup final loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson demands immediate Premiership response to Viaplay Cup final loss

Aberdeen have five league games over the next 14 days.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic sitting on the pitch with his head between his knees and his shirt covering his face
Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic looks dejected after the 1-0 Viaplay Cup final loss to Rangers at Hampden. Image; Shutterstock.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson has demanded an immediate Premiership response to the Viaplay Cup final disappointment.

The Dons’ bid to end a near-decade-long trophy drought ended in Hampden heartache when they lost 1-0 to Rangers.

Robson has warned there can be no hangover from the cup pain and insists the Dons must go into a crunch run of Premiership fixtures with a “positive” mindset.

Aberdeen are languishing 10th in the Premiership table and are level on points with Motherwell, who occupy the relegation play-off spot.

Robson’s side face a critical run of five league fixtures over 14 days before the Scottish top-flight enters a three-week winter shutdown on January 2.

That hectic schedule begins with a home clash against Premiership bottom club Livingston on Wednesday evening.

Robson has demanded his squad bounce back from the cup setback to deliver a winning streak to rise up the table.

He said: “Now we need to win games in the league.

“We need to be positive and ready for the game against Livingston on Wednesday.”

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski lying on the pitch with his face in his hands
Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski distraught at full-time after losing the Viaplay Cup final to Rangers at Hampden Park. Image: SNS.

European exertions not to blame for Dons’ performance at Hampden – Robson

Aberdeen have toiled in the Premiership this season, securing only 16 points from 15 league fixtures.

A side expensively assembled by Robson during the summer transfer window are only five points ahead of bottom club Livingston – albeit the Reds have a game in hand.

Balancing European football with domestic commitments has taken a toll on Aberdeen’s Premiership campaign to this point.

The Dons won only one of their eight domestic fixtures this season immediately following a European match.

Robson made eight changes to his starting XI for the Viaplay Cup final from Thursday’s  2-0 Europa Conference League Group G win over German giants Eintracht Frankfurt – their last group match.

Rangers beat Spanish La Liga club Real Betis 3-2 away on Thursday in the Europa League groups.

Asked if European exertions could have been a factor for the Dons in the final, Robson said: “Both teams had that so you cant say anything about that.

“Some boys came in (against Eintracht Frankfurt) and did well.

“The game might have had a bit more spark from both teams maybe, that’s fair to say.

Aberdeen Manager Barry Robson holding his arms out at the side of the pitch.
Aberdeen Manager Barry Robson during the Viaplay Cup Final against Rangers at Hampden. Image: SNS.

“I am really disappointed.

“Disappointed for the fans, for everyone.

“We squeezed everything out of the players, who gave a good account of themselves.

“They fought all the way and we have done that all season.

“That’s what I want to see from an Aberdeen team.”

Frustration at no shots on target

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie and Richard Jensen look dejected on the pitch, Shinnie has brought his shirt up to cover his face
Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie and Richard Jensen look dejected after Rangers’ James Tavernier scored to make it 1-0 in the Viaplay Cup Final at Hampden. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen’s bid to lift silverware was ended by a 76th-minute goal from Rangers captain James Tavernier.

The Dons failed to register a single shot on target in the final.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie and Rangers' James Tavernier competing for the ball
Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie (L) and Rangers’ James Tavernier in action at Hampden. Image: SNS.

Asked if it was disappointing Rangers keeper Jack Butland did not have to make any saves, Robson replied: “Yes.

“However, I think Kelle (Roos, Aberdeen keeper) only had a couple of saves.

“Maybe that is one thing we could have done better – but apart from that we were good.

“We needed a bit more quality in the final third and we might have got a result.

“We went toe-to-toe with Rangers and gave everything, but we just fell short.

“Maybe we just needed the rub of the green.”

Robson ‘proud’ of the Red Army

Aberdeen had pushed for a 50-50 split of tickets for the Hampden final.

The request was rejected by the SPFL.

However, there were still 19,500 Aberdeen supporters at the national stadium cheering on the Dons‘ bid to win a first trophy since the League Cup in 2014.

Robson praised the Red Army.

Aberdeen fans during the 1-0 Viaplay Cup final loss to Rangers at Hampden.
Aberdeen fans during the 1-0 Viaplay Cup final loss to Rangers at Hampden. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

He said: “The fans were brilliant – they always are. They always back us.

“I was proud of the fans as they sung from their hearts and we are just frustrated we never gave them the cup.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen FC Women forward Hannah Stewart in a SWPL match against Hibernian at Cormack Park.
Aberdeen Women captain Hannah Stewart backs team to make improvements in the new year
The stramash which unfolded between Aberdeen and Rangers in the dying embers of Sunday's Viaplay Cup final. Image: SNS.
Ref Watch: Inconsistent Don Robertson, as Andrew Dallas on VAR fails to even review…
Agony and ecstasy at the full-time whistle as Aberdeen are beaten by Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen fan view: Dons left to rue one fateful moment
The Aberdeen players look dejected at full time. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Danny Law: Hampden disappointment but Aberdeen can emerge stronger from the experience
Stefan Gartenmann following Aberdeen's Viaplay Cup final defeat to Rangers. Image: SNS
Stefan Gartenmann says Aberdeen did not pose enough threat on Rangers in Viaplay Cup…
Graeme Shinnie in action against Rangers' James Tavernier. Image: SNS
Aberdeen v Rangers player ratings as Dons suffer defeat in Viaplay Cup final
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie (L) and Rangers' James Tavernier in action at Hampden. Image: SNS.
Analysis: Aberdeen veterans Graeme Shinnie and Jonny Hayes will help team-mates channel Viaplay Cup…
Disconsolate Aberdeen fans at Hampden after Sunday's Viaplay Cup final. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
'Hard against 12 men', or 'deserved' loss due to 'negative' tactics? - Aberdeen fans…
3
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson applauds the fans after the defeat against Rangers. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson vows to deliver more finals after Viaplay Cup Hampden heartache
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie and Rochard Jensen look dejected as Rangers' James Tavernier scores to make it 1-0 in the Viaplay Cup Final at Hampden. Image; SNS
Aberdeen's trophy dream ends with 1-0 Viaplay Cup final loss to Rangers

Conversation