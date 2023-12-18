Aberdeen Women captain Hannah Stewart backs team to make improvements in the new year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Women captain Hannah Stewart backs team to make improvements in the new year

The Dons signed off SWPL duty for 2023 with a 7-0 defeat to Hibernian at Cormack Park on Saturday afternoon.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen FC Women forward Hannah Stewart in a SWPL match against Hibernian at Cormack Park.
Aberdeen Women captain Hannah Stewart. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen Women captain Hannah Stewart has backed her side to bounce back from their challenges in the new year.

Despite the heavy loss, Clint Lancaster’s side remain in seventh going into the festive break: eight points behind sixth-placed Partick Thistle and three clear of Motherwell in eighth.

It has been a campaign with ups and downs – such as season-ending injuries, which have left the Dons operating with a young squad light on numbers.

That was reflected in the line-up against Hibs at the weekend as Lancaster named two 15-year-olds – Keira MacPherson and Phoebe Murray – and 16-year-old defender Amilie Martindale in the starting XI.

Keira MacPherson in action on her Aberdeen Women debut in a SWPL match against Hibernian.
Keira MacPherson, 15, made her Aberdeen debut against Hibs. Image: Shutterstock.

Stewart believes the break in fixtures has come at a good time, with Aberdeen returning to action on January 7 against Boroughmuir Thistle in the Scottish Cup.

The Dons captain said: “The last few games have been tough. I think we have performed quite well in spells, but before we were performing well consistently.

“That seems to have dipped a little bit.

“Whether that is down to a lack of confidence or self-belief – individually and collectively – it has been hard and the break comes at a good time.

“It allows us to regroup and the players we have got here can go and rest physically and mentally, but we also know we’ve potentially got players coming in in January which will help us out.”

Dons must get back to ‘knocking ball about for fun’

Stewart believes Aberdeen need to return to the form they showed early on in the league season when they picked up four wins from their opening six matches.

The Dons have won two – against Motherwell and Spartans – and drew one, with basement side Hamilton Accies, of their last 10 games in the SWPL.

Stewart added: “We need to get back to how we played during the first half of the season. We were unbelievable at times, playing teams off the park, knocking the ball about for fun and playing with confidence.

“We need to get back to that, but that does come with playing well and winning.

“There is a break now, but when we come back in we will regroup and work on things week in and week out to get back to where we want to be. It will come.

“Hopefully, we will get the new players in and they will gel with the squad. They will need to buy into the way that we play.

Aberdeen FC Women captain and forward Hannah Stewart unleashes a shot in a SWPL match against Hibernian.
Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart hits a long-range effort against Hibs. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“We need to keep looking up – we’re seventh in the table and need to consolidate that by taking points off the teams around us. But we also want to try and aim higher.”

Although the calendar year ended with the emphatic defeat to Hibs, Stewart was proud of how her side reacted in the second-half, having been 5-0 down at half-time.

She said: “We are the youngest team in this league, so to show a bit of fight and grit against these full-time teams like Hibs – it is all you can ask from them.

“The young players, like Emma Lawson, Phoebe Murray and Kiera MacPherson, are fighting and, ultimately, they deserve their place in the team.

“I am proud of the group and how they reacted in the second half. It is tough to rally round when things are going against you – and we’ve had to do that a lot this season with injuries and things, but as a group we have to stick together.”

