Interim boss Peter Leven confirms he is willing to manage Aberdeen until end of the season

Aberdeen's board could wait until the summer to land their top managerial target.

By Sean Wallace
Peter Leven led Aberdeen to victory at Motherwell on Saturday. Image: Shutterstock

Interim boss Peter Leven has confirmed he is ready to boss Aberdeen until the end of the season if it helps the Pittodrie board land their top managerial target.

The Pittodrie hierarchy have targeted Elfsborg boss Jimmy Thelin as their new permanent manager.

Aberdeen continue to explore a number of managerial possibilities but Thelin remains at the forefront of their bid to secure a new boss.

The 46-year-old recently refused to shoot down links to Aberdeen and Elfsborg director  Stefan Andreasson warned the Dons face a battle to land Thelin.

It is understood Thelin is keen on the Aberdeen position but is reluctant to leave Elfsborg without a boss so early in the Swedish Allsvenskan season.

Aberdeen have refused to close the door on Thelin.

A potential option, it is understood, would be to wait until the summer for the new manager to arrive.

First team coach Leven has given the Pittodrie board some breathing space by securing back-to-back Premiership wins to ease the threat of relegation.

He will lead the Reds at Livingston on Saturday and is open to continuing in the interim role for the rest of the campaign if required.

Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven during a training session at Cormack Park. In preparation for the game against Livingston. Image: SNS

Leven, 40, said: “If they come and tell me the guy they want, they can’t get until the summer then I’m available for as long as required.

“I’m happy to take charge for as long as they need me.

“I was asked at the start of the week if I’d take the Livingston game and that’s no problem for me.

“It’s just game by game.

“The club are still doing the process and I don’t know what that involves.”

Aberdeen captain Greame Shinnie celebrates going 2-1 up against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock.

Leven enjoying interim boss role

Aberdeen are still searching for a permanent manager more than two months after Barry Robson was sacked on January 31.

Leven is in his second spell in interim charge having managed the Dons in the 1-1 draw with Celtic at Pittodrie in February.

Former Sheffield United, Cardiff City and Leeds United boss Neil Warnock was then appointed interim boss.

The 75-year-old stepped down from that role after just 33 days having delivered only two points from six Premiership fixtures.

Leven was again handed the interim role and will bid to secure a third successive victory on Saturday.

Bojan Miovski (9) of Aberdeen scores to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock

On the interim role, Leven said: “I’m enjoying it, it’s good.

“The players have been great and the training has been great.

“I enjoy coaching, I like being out there on the grass with the players.

“I have seen a different side to it dealing with the media and stuff, but it has been enjoyable.”

Aberdeen Interim manager Peter Leven during the 2-1 defeat of Ross County. Image: Shutterstock.

Focused on climbing up the table

Under Leven’s guidance the Dons have pulled six points clear of the relegation play-off spot, currently occupied by Ross County.

Leven is determined to orchestrate a rise up the table.

However he warns the Dons face a battle against bottom club Livingston who are “fighting for their lives”.

The interim gaffer has urged his squad not to get sucked into a physical scrap by Livingston, and to focus on playing “our way”.

Keeper Kelle Roos during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park in preparation for the game at Livingston. Image: SNS

He said: “I have reiterated to the players we are in a position we don’t want to be.

“So we need to keep winning to climb the table.

“We have worked hard this week and had good training sessions.

“We’re all looking forward to Livingston now.

“It’ll be a tough game because they’re fighting for their lives.

“It’s important we go there looking to play our own game.

“We can’t get sucked into the way they want to play, the physicality and stuff.

“We have to play our way, be patient and try to find the best way for us to win the game.”

Aberdeen striker Duk braving the cold snap in April during a training session at Cormack Park ahead of the trip to Livingston. Image: SNS

MacDonald returns from illness

Centre-back Slobobdan Rubezic is the only definite absentee for the trip to Livingston.

Rubezic has been sidelined for nine weeks with a knee injury but is closing in on a return to first team action this month.

On-loan Crystal Palace midfielder Killian Phillips will be given a fitness test.

Centre-back Angus MacDonald returns having missed the win against Ross County due to illness.

Defender Slobodan Rubezic (L) and striker Bojan Miovski (R) during training at Cormack Park on April 05, 2024. Image: SNS

Leven said: “Angus was ill last weekend but he’s fine now so he’ll be back available.

“Killian Phillips has had a niggle but he trained on Friday and we’ll see how he is.”

Conversation