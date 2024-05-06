Heat on to impress new Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin in ‘massive’ pre-season, says Angus MacDonald

Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald admits the pressure will be on during pre-season to impress new boss Jimmy Thelin.

And the centre-back aims to rise to the challenge in the summer to stake an early claim for a regular first-team start under the Swede.

Elfsborg boss Thelin, 46, has agreed to manage the Dons on three-year deal and is set to start at Pittodrie on June 3.

Although Thelin recently said he would be “open” to a switch to Pittodrie earlier if conditions change, there is currently no plan for him to move to Scotland early.

MacDonald knows Thelin has been closely monitoring the Dons’ games from Sweden.

However, the centre-back reckons the heat to impress will ramp up during pre-season.

Thelin has already began making plans for his first pre-season with the Dons.

After suffering an injury setback during the Dons’ pre-season last year that derailed his campaign, MacDonald is determined to make this summer count.

He said: “He (Thelin) will be watching the games and we have the remaining fixtures of the season to show what we are capable of.

“That started the week he was announced a manager.

“And it will then be a case of coming back as fit as possible to show what you can do.

“I know what it is like first hand – you get injured in the first week of pre-season and you get left behind.

“Pre-season is massive. If you get a good one behind you, you give yourself a great chance to have a great season.”

Injury in summer derailed MacDonald’s campaign

Following the exit of Neil Warnock in March, first-team coach Peter Leven was made interim manager until the end of the season.

Under Leven, the Dons are unbeaten in their last six Premiership matches, taking 14 points from a possible 18.

Leven missed the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone at the weekend having been hospitalised on the eve of the game to undergo an emergency procedure.

The operation was a success and it is hoped Leven, 40, will return to oversee training this week.

In Leven’s absence, under-18s coach Scott Anderson managed the first team against the Perth Saints.

Having suffered an injury in the 2023 pre-season, MacDonald struggled to get game-time under former bosses Barry Robson and Warnock.

MacDonald’s extra work with interim boss Leven

Leven reinstated MacDonald into the starting line-up.

With MacDonald in defence, the Dons have registered four clean sheets in the six-game league unbeaten run.

MacDonald, 31, revealed Leven’s help was invaluable when he was frozen out of the team earlier this season.

He said: “When Pete wasn’t the manager, he was taking me out and doing some ball work and footwork drills.

“It was trying to get that 1% that might keep me in the team.

“I wasn’t one of them that I thought because I had done extra sessions under Pete that I was definitely going to play under him – Pete did that with all the players.

“He is a great man and has so much time for everyone.

“It did give me a boost when he put me straight in the team.

“And it also gave me a boost that I could keep my place this time.”

Leven’s value to new boss Thelin

MacDonald was also made stand-in captain in recent games due to the absence through suspension of skipper Graeme Shinnie.

Midfielder Shinnie returned for the 1-0 win over St Johnstone, having missed two games due to suspension.

However, Shinnie was named on the bench, with MacDonald retaining the captain’s armband for that match.

Interim gaffer Leven will be an assistant first-team coach to new boss Thelin next season and beyond.

MacDonald believes Leven will be an integral part of Thelin’s coaching team.

The defender said: “Pete will be massive.

“He knows Scottish football.

“You have all different abilities and places in this league. You go to some nice stadiums and some not so nice.

“It is good for them to have somebody like Pete to tell them about the players and what they can and cannot do.

“It is a big boost for everyone that Pete is staying on.”