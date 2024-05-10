Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski shortlisted for 2024 SFWA player of the year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski shortlisted for 2024 SFWA player of the year

North Macedonian international Miovski has scored 25 goals in all competitions this season.

By Sean Wallace
Striker Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring a penalty to put Aberdeen 1-0 up against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski has been named on the four man shortlist for the Scottish Football Writers’ Association player of the year.

The 24-year-old Dons goal hero is in the running for the prestigious award having scored 25 goals in all competitions this season.

Miovski is on the list alongside Jack Butland (Rangers), Matt O’Riley (Celtic) and
Lawrence Shankland (Hearts).

The striker has delivered in big games this season, having netted four times in Europe – against BK Hacken (two), PAOK and HJK Helsinki.

Bojan Miovski of Aberdeen scores a penalty kick against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

Miovski scored the goal in the 1-0 Viaplay Cup semi-final defeat of Hibs at Hampden.

He also netted the opener in the Scottish Cup semi-final loss to Celtic (3-3, 6-5 loss on penalties).

Miovski found the back of the net in Premiership draws with Celtic (1-1), Rangers (1-1) and a victory over Hearts (2-1).

Bojan Miovski of Aberdeen scores a penalty kick against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

Dutch giants Feyenoord are reportedly targeting a summer transfer window swoop for Miovski.

Reports in Macedonia claim Miovski is on Feyenoord’s radar for a summer bid.

Contracted to Aberdeen until summer 2026, Miovski has attracted interest from clubs in Germany, Spain, Italy and England in recent transfer windows.

The winner will be announced ahead of the SFWA annual awards night on Sunday, May 19.

 

