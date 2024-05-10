Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski shortlisted for 2024 SFWA player of the year

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski has been named on the four man shortlist for the Scottish Football Writers’ Association player of the year.

The 24-year-old Dons goal hero is in the running for the prestigious award having scored 25 goals in all competitions this season.

Miovski is on the list alongside Jack Butland (Rangers), Matt O’Riley (Celtic) and

Lawrence Shankland (Hearts).

The striker has delivered in big games this season, having netted four times in Europe – against BK Hacken (two), PAOK and HJK Helsinki.

Miovski scored the goal in the 1-0 Viaplay Cup semi-final defeat of Hibs at Hampden.

He also netted the opener in the Scottish Cup semi-final loss to Celtic (3-3, 6-5 loss on penalties).

Miovski found the back of the net in Premiership draws with Celtic (1-1), Rangers (1-1) and a victory over Hearts (2-1).

Dutch giants Feyenoord are reportedly targeting a summer transfer window swoop for Miovski.

Reports in Macedonia claim Miovski is on Feyenoord’s radar for a summer bid.

Contracted to Aberdeen until summer 2026, Miovski has attracted interest from clubs in Germany, Spain, Italy and England in recent transfer windows.

The winner will be announced ahead of the SFWA annual awards night on Sunday, May 19.