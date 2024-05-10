Billy Dodds on why Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski can be the complete package

Former Don Billy Dodds believes Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski is capable of becoming the full package.

Miovski has scored 25 goals for the Dons this season, making him just the third Dons player after Adam Rooney and Duncan Shearer to reach the milestone in the last 30 years.

As a result, Miovski has been shorlisted by the Scottish Football Writers’ Association for their annual player of the year award alongside Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland, Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley and striker Lawrence Shankland of Hearts.

Dodds, who led the line for Aberdeen from 1994 to 1998, is a fully-fledged fan of Aberdeen’s number nine.

He said: “I love him, I love everything about him. He is capable of having the full package.

“Most strikers, you will find if they are scoring goals they can be lazy and shy away from the hard work – but he does everything.

“That’s why I’m such a big fan.”

‘Miovski has it all’ – Dodds

Dodds, who scored 23 goals for the club in the 1996-97 campaign and was top scorer in his four seasons with the club, believes North Macedonian international Miovski has all the attributes needed to play at the highest level.

But the 55-year-old insists it is the striker’s work ethic which impresses him most.

Dodds said: “When I played I had to show short for the ball. I would try to run in behind, but I wasn’t blessed with great pace – although I was sharp.

“I had to think about the game, hold the ball up, play it wide then try to get in the box for a cross.

“Miovski has it all: he can run beyond the defence, he can link up the play, he is a natural finisher and has mobility.

“But what I love more than anything else is something I had myself – workrate and desire and endeavour.”

Dodds believes Miovski should have been a PFA Scotland player of the year contender

Miovski’s hugely impressive return is all the more impressive given how erratic Aberdeen’s season has been.

The Dons have enjoyed European competition and made three Hampden appearances in the two domestic cup competitions, but have struggled in the bottom half of the Premiership.

Dodds is surprised the attacker did not make the shortlist for the PFA Scotland Premiership player of the year award.

Hearts captain Shankland was named the winner last weekend.

Dodds said: “I know he had a dry spell earlier this year, but I can only assume he did not make the shortlist for player of the year due to Aberdeen as a club struggling.

“Rangers are up there challenging, which is why James Tavernier and Jack Butland are there.

“Celtic are obviously up there at the top and Hearts have finished third, so I can see why players from those clubs were chosen ahead of anyone from Aberdeen.

“But I’m surprised he wasn’t there.

“I’m sure it won’t bother him too much and as long as he keeps his head down and keeps working hard, he will get rewarded in other ways.”

‘He’s clearly enjoying himself here’

Miovski is unlikely to be too concerned at missing out on accolades from his peers, but Dodds is not surprised to see the list of admirers of the striker growing.

Dutch side Feyenoord are the latest club to be linked with Aberdeen’s forward and Dodds, who scored 67 goals during his time at Pittodrie, expects Miovski to move on if the price is right.

But he does not see a striker in any rush to leave the Granite City.

Dodds said: “It’s going to be difficult to keep him.

“Aberdeen are a project club who look to buy players, develop them and sell them on for £10million if they get the right player.

“Miovski certainly comes into that category so, given Aberdeen’s model and remit, if someone bids the right money which they have in mind then there’s a fair chance he will go.

“But if they don’t then he will stay and continue scoring goals next season.

“If he gets a club he wants, you don’t want to keep a player against his wishes, but it seems Aberdeen have a good relationship with him, so I don’t see that happening.

“He clearly enjoys himself here. He’s at a big club and he is doing well, scoring lots of goals, and if he is willing to stay, it won’t do him any harm at all.

“His case is a simple one.

“Like anything, the money has to be right and it has to suit all parties for him to move – and I don’t see a player there in Miovski who is agitating to get away any time soon.”