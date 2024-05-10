Billy Dodds on why Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski can be the complete package

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Billy Dodds on why Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski can be the complete package

Former Don explains why Aberdeen's in-demand 25-goal striker is destined for the very top.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring against Bonnyrigg Rose at Pittodrie in the Scottish Cup. Image: SNS
Bojan Miovski has scored 25 goals for Aberdeen this season. Image: SNS

Former Don Billy Dodds believes Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski is capable of becoming the full package.

Miovski has scored 25 goals for the Dons this season, making him just the third Dons player after Adam Rooney and Duncan Shearer to reach the milestone in the last 30 years.

As a result, Miovski has been shorlisted by the Scottish Football Writers’ Association for their annual player of the year award alongside Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland, Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley and striker Lawrence Shankland of Hearts.

Dodds, who led the line for Aberdeen from 1994 to 1998, is a fully-fledged fan of Aberdeen’s number nine.

He said: “I love him, I love everything about him. He is capable of having the full package.

“Most strikers, you will find if they are scoring goals they can be lazy and shy away from the hard work – but he does everything.

“That’s why I’m such a big fan.”

‘Miovski has it all’ – Dodds

Striker Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring a penalty to put Aberdeen 1-0 up against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image; Shutterstock
Striker Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring goal number 25 of the season against St Johnstone last weekend. Image: Shutterstock

Dodds, who scored 23 goals for the club in the 1996-97 campaign and was top scorer in his four seasons with the club, believes North Macedonian international Miovski has all the attributes needed to play at the highest level.

But the 55-year-old insists it is the striker’s work ethic which impresses him most.

Dodds said: “When I played I had to show short for the ball. I would try to run in behind, but I wasn’t blessed with great pace – although I was sharp.

“I had to think about the game, hold the ball up, play it wide then try to get in the box for a cross.

“Miovski has it all: he can run beyond the defence, he can link up the play, he is a natural finisher and has mobility.

“But what I love more than anything else is something I had myself – workrate and desire and endeavour.”

Dodds believes Miovski should have been a PFA Scotland player of the year contender

Billy Dodds (right) and Dean Windass during their time together at Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.

Miovski’s hugely impressive return is all the more impressive given how erratic Aberdeen’s season has been.

The Dons have enjoyed European competition and made three Hampden appearances in the two domestic cup competitions, but have struggled in the bottom half of the Premiership.

Dodds is surprised the attacker did not make the shortlist for the PFA Scotland Premiership player of the year award.

Hearts captain Shankland was named the winner last weekend.

Dodds said: “I know he had a dry spell earlier this year, but I can only assume he did not make the shortlist for player of the year due to Aberdeen as a club struggling.

“Rangers are up there challenging, which is why James Tavernier and Jack Butland are there.

“Celtic are obviously up there at the top and Hearts have finished third, so I can see why players from those clubs were chosen ahead of anyone from Aberdeen.

“But I’m surprised he wasn’t there.

“I’m sure it won’t bother him too much and as long as he keeps his head down and keeps working hard, he will get rewarded in other ways.”

‘He’s clearly enjoying himself here’

Bojan Miovski has scored 43 goals in his two seasons in Scotland. Image: SNS.

Miovski is unlikely to be too concerned at missing out on accolades from his peers, but Dodds is not surprised to see the list of admirers of the striker growing.

Dutch side Feyenoord are the latest club to be linked with Aberdeen’s forward and Dodds, who scored 67 goals during his time at Pittodrie, expects Miovski to move on if the price is right.

But he does not see a striker in any rush to leave the Granite City.

Dodds said: “It’s going to be difficult to keep him.

“Aberdeen are a project club who look to buy players, develop them and sell them on for £10million if they get the right player.

“Miovski certainly comes into that category so, given Aberdeen’s model and remit, if someone bids the right money which they have in mind then there’s a fair chance he will go.

“But if they don’t then he will stay and continue scoring goals next season.

“If he gets a club he wants, you don’t want to keep a player against his wishes, but it seems Aberdeen have a good relationship with him, so I don’t see that happening.

“He clearly enjoys himself here. He’s at a big club and he is doing well, scoring lots of goals, and if he is willing to stay, it won’t do him any harm at all.

“His case is a simple one.

“Like anything, the money has to be right and it has to suit all parties for him to move – and I don’t see a player there in Miovski who is agitating to get away any time soon.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Striker Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring a penalty to put Aberdeen 1-0 up against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image; Shutterstock
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski shortlisted for 2024 SFWA player of the year
Aberdeen winger Junior Hoilett. Image: SNS
Aberdeen winger Junior Hoilett hoping for dream Copa America call-up with Canada
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie. Image; SNS
Aberdeen interim boss Peter Leven hails 'vital' captain Graeme Shinnie
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring their first goal in the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic at Hampden. Image: PA
Can Bojan Miovski be the first Aberdeen striker to reach 30 goals in a…
Bologna's Lewis Ferguson celebrates after scoring against Atalanta in Serie A. Image: Shutterstock
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen's sell-on fee for Bologna star Lewis Ferguson set to rocket
Aberdeen's Connor Barron against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron shortlisted for SFWA young player of the year award
Jack MacKenzie of Aberdeen controls the ball in the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone. Image: Shuttestock
Aberdeen's 'unbelievable' defensive transformation masterminded by interim boss Peter Leven, says Jack MacKenzie
2
Aberdeen winger Junior Hoilett in action
How 'humble' Junior Hoilett studies footage of right-backs on nights before Aberdeen games
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie. Image; SNS
Willie Miller: Skipper Graeme Shinnie remains key to Aberdeen despite being dropped to bench
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald and Dundee's Joe Shaughnessy in action. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen defenders have rediscovered their mean streak

Conversation