Revealed: How Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin rejected a big money move to Belgium

New Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin turned down a big money move to Belgium before agreeing to join Pittodrie.

Thelin rejected a lucrative switch to Belgium because it did not offer the long-term project he wants… but Aberdeen does.

Football writer Oskar Palsson reports on Elfsborg for the Boras Tidning newspaper in Sweden.

He says Thelin opted to move to Pittodrie because Aberdeen represent an opportunity to build for long-term success.

Palsson insists the 46-year-old Swede is motivated by a drive for success and not money.

Former Elfsborg boss Thelin has now taken over the managerial position at the Dons on a three-year-contract.

Thelin’s final game as Elfsborg boss was a 1-0 Allsvenskan away loss to IFK Goteborg on Saturday.

Palsson said: “It is very clear Jimmy is not moving to Aberdeen for the money.

“He is moving for adventure and a challenge.

“I know he had a bid from a club in Belgium where he could earn a lot more money than in Aberdeen.

“But he didn’t take it because he likes projects.

“He likes to look at the bigger perspective and build something for a couple of years.

“I think that is why he likes Aberdeen.

“He could have moved last winter (2023), but he got what he wanted from Aberdeen and that is why he has chosen to move there.”

‘He builds the club on many levels’

Last season, Thelin led Elfsborg to a runners-up finish in the Allsvenskan.

They lost out on the title crown to Malmo on goal difference.

Thelin was confirmed as Aberdeen boss on April 18, but opted to remain at Elfsborg until the Swedish summer break.

He exited the Boras Arena club at the weekend with Elfsborg ninth in the Swedish top-flight, five points off the Euro qualification spots.

Thelin was deeply embedded in Elfsborg and his role went far beyond just team selection and management.

Palsson said: “Last autumn, I felt that if Elfsborg won the title or not, Jimmy was ready for the next step in his career.

“Jimmy is a club builder – definitely not just a coach or someone who is on the pitch. He builds the club on many levels.

“At Elfsborg, Jimmy’s involvement was in many different ways at the club, not just the first team.

“My picture when I talked to him recently is that Aberdeen want him to work that way in Scotland.”

Thelin’s success in the transfer market

Thelin oversaw Elfsborg’s recruitment policy and his transfer dealings saw the Swedish club’s finances rocket.

He sources exciting young players at bargain prices, develops them, then utilises them in the first team.

Then, at the right time, Thelin sells for a substantial profit.

It is a model Aberdeen have also adopted.

Palsson said: “You just need to look at the change in economics in the club since Jimmy came to Elfsborg.

“He had been very good at scouting and finding young players, a lot of them from Africa.

“Then he makes them good, sells them and makes money for the club.

“Elfsborg have earned a lot of money in recent years and that is key in how they have succeeded in recent years, even on the pitch.”

Thelin is a ‘very adaptable manager’

Thelin is renowned for utilising a low-block tactic where possession is conceded before attacking at pace on the counter.

In the 3-1 defeat of defending champions and league leaders Malmo on May 5, Elfsborg had just 19% possession.

But Palsson does not anticipate a carbon copy of those tactics at Aberdeen due to the squad Thelin is inheriting and the Scottish style of play.

He insists Thelin is a highly-adaptable manager.

He said: “If you copy Elfsborg, it is little possession.

“When they have the ball, Jimmy wants to attack with a lot of pace.

“Then, after attacking, work hard in defence and take it from there.

“But I also think Jimmy can adjust.

“If you look at the Aberdeen squad, I’m not sure he will want to copy exactly what did at Elfsborg.

“I think he will try to use the kind of players he will have at Aberdeen.

“He is a very adaptable manager.

“At Elfsborg, he has been working in this type of style and trying to find new players who can fill the holes in that spot.”

‘Having a coach go to the UK is big for Sweden’

Thelin’s Elfsborg assistants Christer Persson and Emir Bajrami join him at Pittodrie.

Palsson says the move to Scotland is big news in Sweden as UK football is very popular in the nation.

And there will be a lot of interest in Thelin and Aberdeen.

He said: “In Sweden, everyone loves British football. It is big here.

“Having a coach go to the UK is big for Sweden.

“It will be very interesting to see what he can do there.”