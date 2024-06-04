Revealed: How Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin rejected a big money move to Belgium

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Revealed: How Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin rejected a big money move to Belgium

New Aberdeen manager Thelin is a 'club builder', who is motivated by 'projects' and a drive for success - not money.

By Sean Wallace
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says goodbye to the Elfsborg fans in his final home game.. Image: Bildbyran
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says goodbye to the Elfsborg fans in his final home game. Image: Bildbyran

New Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin turned down a big money move to Belgium before agreeing to join Pittodrie.

Thelin rejected a lucrative switch to Belgium because it did not offer the long-term project he wants… but Aberdeen does.

Football writer Oskar Palsson reports on Elfsborg for the Boras Tidning newspaper in Sweden.

He says Thelin opted to move to Pittodrie because Aberdeen represent an opportunity to build for long-term success.

Palsson insists the 46-year-old Swede is motivated by a drive for success and not money.

Former Elfsborg boss Thelin has now taken over the managerial position at the Dons on a three-year-contract.

Thelin’s final game as Elfsborg boss was a 1-0 Allsvenskan away loss to IFK Goteborg on Saturday.

Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin in his final home game in charge before joining Aberdeen.
Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin in his final home game in charge before joining Aberdeen. Image: Bildbyran

Palsson said: “It is very clear Jimmy is not moving to Aberdeen for the money.

“He is moving for adventure and a challenge.

“I know he had a bid from a club in Belgium where he could earn a lot more money than in Aberdeen.

“But he didn’t take it because he likes projects.

“He likes to look at the bigger perspective and build something for a couple of years.

“I think that is why he likes Aberdeen.

“He could have moved last winter (2023), but he got what he wanted from Aberdeen and that is why he has chosen to move there.”

Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin waves goodbye to the fans in his final home game in charge.
Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin waves goodbye to the fans in his final home game in charge. Image: Bildbyran

‘He builds the club on many levels’

Last season, Thelin led Elfsborg to a runners-up finish in the Allsvenskan.

They lost out on the title crown to Malmo on goal difference.

Thelin was confirmed as Aberdeen boss on April 18, but opted to remain at Elfsborg until the Swedish summer break.

He exited the Boras Arena club at the weekend with Elfsborg ninth in the Swedish top-flight, five points off the Euro qualification spots.

Thelin was deeply embedded in Elfsborg and his role went far beyond just team selection and management.

New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin.
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. Image: DC Thomson.

Palsson said: “Last autumn, I felt that if Elfsborg won the title or not, Jimmy was ready for the next step in his career.

“Jimmy is a club builder – definitely not just a coach or someone who is on the pitch. He builds the club on many levels.

“At Elfsborg, Jimmy’s involvement was in many different ways at the club, not just the first team.

“My picture when I talked to him recently is that Aberdeen want him to work that way in Scotland.”

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says farewell to Elfsborg fans after 2-0 defeat of Halmstad.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says farewell to Elfsborg fans after a 2-0 defeat of Halmstad. Image: DC Thomson.

Thelin’s success in the transfer market

Thelin oversaw Elfsborg’s recruitment policy and his transfer dealings saw the Swedish club’s finances rocket.

He sources exciting young players at bargain prices, develops them, then utilises them in the first team.

Then, at the right time, Thelin sells for a substantial profit.

It is a model Aberdeen have also adopted.

New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin takes an Elfsborg training session at Boras Arena.
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin takes an Elfsborg training session at Boras Arena. Image: DC Thomson.

Palsson said: “You just need to look at the change in economics in the club since Jimmy came to Elfsborg.

“He had been very good at scouting and finding young players, a lot of them from Africa.

“Then he makes them good, sells them and makes money for the club.

“Elfsborg have earned a lot of money in recent years and that is key in how they have succeeded in recent years, even on the pitch.”

Thelin is a ‘very adaptable manager’

Thelin is renowned for utilising a low-block tactic where possession is conceded before attacking at pace on the counter.

In the 3-1 defeat of defending champions and league leaders Malmo on May 5, Elfsborg had just 19% possession.

But Palsson does not anticipate a carbon copy of those tactics at Aberdeen due to the squad Thelin is inheriting and the Scottish style of play.

He insists Thelin is a highly-adaptable manager.

New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin takes Elfsborg training at the Boras Arena, Sweden.
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin takes Elfsborg training at the Boras Arena, Sweden. Image: DC Thomson.

He said: “If you copy Elfsborg, it is little possession.

“When they have the ball, Jimmy wants to attack with a lot of pace.

“Then, after attacking, work hard in defence and take it from there.

“But I also think Jimmy can adjust.

“If you look at the Aberdeen squad, I’m not sure he will want to copy exactly what did at Elfsborg.

“I think he will try to use the kind of players he will have at Aberdeen.

“He is a very adaptable manager.

“At Elfsborg, he has been working in this type of style and trying to find new players who can fill the holes in that spot.”

Elfsborg fans in Jimmy Thelin's final home game for the club.
Elfsborg fans in Jimmy Thelin’s final home game for the club. Image: DC Thomson.

‘Having a coach go to the UK is big for Sweden’

Thelin’s Elfsborg assistants Christer Persson and Emir Bajrami join him at Pittodrie.

Palsson says the move to Scotland is big news in Sweden as UK football is very popular in the nation.

And there will be a lot of interest in Thelin and Aberdeen.

He said: “In Sweden, everyone loves British football. It is big here.

“Having a coach go to the UK is big for Sweden.

“It will be very interesting to see what he can do there.”

