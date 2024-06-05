Tomas Cerny backs Aberdeen to be European contenders again under Jimmy Thelin

Former Aberdeen goalkeeper Tomas Cerny believes the Dons will return as European challengers under new boss Jimmy Thelin.

The Dons finished third in the 2022-23 campaign and represented Scotland in the Europa Conference League last season.

But they were unable to replicate their form after finishing in the bottom half of the Premiership in 2023-24, so there will be no European action in the new campaign.

The dismissal of Barry Robson and the disappointing short-term tenure of interim boss Neil Warnock left Aberdeen facing the prospect of a relegation play-off in 11th place.

But the Reds rallied in impressive style under interim manager Peter Leven to finish seventh – and Cerny expects his old club to continue its rise back up the Premiership under their new Swedish manager Thelin.

Cerny said: “Aberdeen’s ambition every year is that third spot and if you can push the Old Firm as hard as you can then that’s even better.

“What we saw towards the end of the season has certainly given us confidence as we look to the new season.

“The season has been disappointing, but a very strong finish has given the fans a bit of hope looking towards next season.

“Hopefully the team can make a strong start under the new manager.”

‘There is a decent squad there’

Leven transformed the Dons from a side low on confidence and leaking goals into a formidable, assured side in his brief spell in charge.

Cerny, who retired in 2021, believes Leven deserves huge credit for the job he did and praised the interim boss for helping the squad show incoming new manager Thelin there is a strong foundation to work with.

He said: “The team was keeping clean sheets and was much more clinical in the closing games, and nine games unbeaten with four wins on the bounce was a very strong finish.

“We were a little worried about the gap in the play-off spot when Peter took over, but he did a great job.

“The run the team put together at the end of the season is the sort of form you need if you want to be challenging near the top of the table.

“There is a decent squad there. There are a lot of good players, but unfortunately the consistency just wasn’t there for long spells of the season.

“The new manager will be happy with how the squad has performed under Peter. They managed to pull themselves together towards the end to finish in seventh place.

“It’s not the position we would have wanted to see the team in and there will be disappointment overall, but I think there is good reason to be very optimistic about next season.”

Cerny pleased to see goalkeeper is a top priority at Pittodrie

One of Thelin’s first priorities will be to fill the goalkeeper vacancy in the side.

Dutchman Kelle Roos looks certain to depart Pittodrie after his contract expired.

Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie, who is out of contact next summer, is on Aberdeen’s radar.

Thelin’s former goalkeeper at Elfsborg, Hakon Valdimarsson, who joined Brentford in January, is also under consideration for a possible loan move to Pittodrie.

Cerny is pleased to see a successor to Roos at the top of the new manager’s list.

The 39 year-old said: “If Kelle is moving on, as looks likely, then a goalkeeper will be important.

“You always start building your team from the back and having a solid goalkeeper is really important.

“It is clear it is an area they are looking at very intensely at the moment.”