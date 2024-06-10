Aberdeen legend delighted Dons midfielder Dante Polvara has won over the doubters

Aberdeen legend Bobby Clark is pleased Dante Polvara has won over the Dons support.

Clark recommended Polvara to the Dons with the American making the move to Pittodrie in January 2022.

The midfielder was playing for Georgetown University who were coached by Brian Wiese, Clark’s assistant for many years at Notre Dame and Stanford University.

Polvara’s days at the Dons looked numbered when he returned to America to spend time on loan at Charleston Battery last year.

But the 23-year-old has impressed since returning in a breakthrough season with the Dons, which included four goals in 40 appearances.

In September last year, Polvara netted in an away match against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa Conference League and, later that month, he signed a new three-year deal with the Dons.

Clark was thrilled to see Polvara impress, especially in the final third of the season under interim coach Peter Leven.

He said: “In my opinion, Dante was very good from the start.

“I don’t think he got a proper chance initially but this season, especially latterly, he was given a proper chance.

“People have no idea what college soccer is like but Dante was playing with Georgetown with someone who was my assistant for 10 years, both at Stanford and Notre Dame.

“I watched his games and Dante was a good player.

“You need confidence and it’s difficult when you aren’t playing.

“He wasn’t being used in his right position, he was often used as a wide player.

“He did fine as a wide player but he is definitely more of an attacking midfielder, a number eight.

“It was Barry Robson who gave him the opportunity.

“Dante was unlucky as when he arrived at the club he required double hernia surgery.

“When he was coming back I think he trained with the under-18s where Barry was at the time.

“Give Barry full marks for recognising Dante was a very good player.

“It was great seeing him do well.

“Peter Leven had them playing good football and that suits Dante.

“He came from a really strong academy team at New York City.

“About three or four of that team went straight to the Bundesliga instead of going to college.

“His age group was possibly the best academy team in the US.

“He was a good player all the way through.

“I’m very happy as I thought he was a very good player or I wouldn’t have recommended him to Aberdeen.”

American dream for the Dons

Clark believes the success of Polvara at Pittodrie should encourage the Dons to look to America for future signings.

Clark added: “I had players from my Stanford team who went on to play in the English Premier League, including Ryan Nelson who captained Blackburn Rovers.

“There are a lot of really good players and the MLS is a good league.

“Germany is one of the countries who have consistently looked to America for players.

“If you go to youth games in America there will be a lot of college coaches scouting but you will also get a lot of German scouts to see if there are any potential players.

“I hope Dante kicks on in the new season.

“I thought some of the football Aberdeen were playing towards the end of the season was just terrific.

“I would like to keep Connor Barron at Aberdeen. I would be sad to lose him as he was developing into a good player.

“Leighton Clarkson really came into his own once the team started to play football.

“It will be interesting to see what happens with Junior Hoilett.

“It was really fun to watch Aberdeen in the last few games of the season as they were playing some good football.”