Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Former Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay agrees season-long loan move ahead of 2024-25 campaign

The right-back moved from the Dons to Liverpool in 2022 before loan moves to Preston North End and Bolton Wanderers.

By Danny Law
Calvin Ramsay in action for Preston in a pre-season friendly against Aberdeen at Deepdale in July 2023.Image: SNS.
Former Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay is heading out on loan again next season.

The Liverpool right-back has joined Shaun Maloney’s Wigan Athletic on a season-long loan deal.

Ramsay, who moved from the Dons to Liverpool for a club record fee of £4.5million two years ago, has endured a frustrating time south of the border.

He was sent out on loan to Championship side Preston North End in June 2023 but was recalled in January by Liverpool after making only two appearances.

The 20-year-old joined Bolton Wanderers on loan two weeks later but made only four appearances.

Ramsay will hope his move to Wigan under fellow Aberdonian Maloney proves a more fruitful spell.

He said: “I am over the moon. It happened quickly and I met the manager (Shaun Maloney) two weeks ago.

“I had a really good conversation, and there was an instant connection. I’m excited for the start of the season.

“When I was driving to the training ground, there was a real excitement, and I am hungry to get going and show everyone what I can do.

“It’s a good opportunity at a good club, and I am raring to go.”

Scotland's Calvin Ramsay on his debut in Turkey. Image: SNS
High hopes for young defender

Wigan boss Maloney said: “I am delighted that Calvin has joined us on a season-long loan. He is a very highly-regarded player, who has already represented his country and gained experience in both the Scottish Premiership and the EFL.

“Calvin is an excellent profile who will bring aggression and attacking talent from both the right and left side of defence.

“Calvin is extremely motivated to help our team achieve success this season and will join us on day one of pre-season. I look forward to working with Calvin and helping him adapt as quickly as possible.”

Meanwhile, former Peterhead and Cove Rangers attacker Leighton McIntosh has joined Queen of the South.

The 31-year-old was most recently at Arbroath.

Queens boss Peter Murphy said: “Leighton has shown a great desire to be on board with what we trying to achieve and brings that much needed experience to the team.

“Leighton is a natural athlete who can lead the line or play in the wide areas so gives us the opportunity to adapt in games where needed.

“Having some of our younger players in the squad Leighton can lead by example and show players what is needed to succeed.”

