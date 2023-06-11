Liverpool set to send former Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay on loan to Preston North End

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liverpool are reportedly set to send former Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay on loan to English Championship club Preston North End.

The Aberdonian, who moved to Anfield from the Dons last summer, endured an injury-plagued first season in English football and made just two first-team appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Ramsay, who was diagnosed with a back injury not long after moving to Anfield, has been out of action since undergoing surgery on a knee injury in February.

He rejoined the first-team squad for training in the final weeks of the Premier League campaign but did not feature in the Reds’ final games of the season.

Liverpool manager Klopp is believed to be eager for Ramsay to play regularly next season and is reportedly set to sanction a season-long loan move to Preston next season.

Preston missed out on the Premier League play-offs following a poor end to the season and finished the Championship in 12th place.

Should Ramsay move to Deepdale he will join-up with former Don Freddie Woodman. The goalkeeper had a spell on loan at Pittodrie in 2018.

Former Partick Thistle defender Liam Lindsay and ex-St Johnstone midfielder Ali McCann are also members of Ryan Lowe’s squad.