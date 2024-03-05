Exclusive: Scott McKenna on Champions League dream as he readies for return clash with holders Manchester City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Exclusive: Scott McKenna on Champions League dream as he readies for return clash with holders Manchester City

Aberdeen Youth Academy graduate McKenna is set to face City in the last-16 second leg with FC Copenhagen.

By Sean Wallace
FC Copenhagen's Scott McKenna in action against Manchester City's Erling Haaland during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg. Image: Shutterstock.
Former Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna admits his dream of playing in the Champions League seemed “far away” when he was at Pittodrie.

However, the Aberdeen Youth Academy graduate is set to go up against Champions League holders Manchester City in the last-16 tomorrow.

On loan at FC Copenhagen, McKenna will be tasked with trying to stop goal-machine Erling Haaland’s red-hot scoring form.

Haaland has netted six goals in Manchester City’s previous two games to take his tally to 28 for the season in all competitions.

Last season Haaland hit an astonishing 52 goals to fire City to the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup treble.

Danish Superliga side Copenhagen trail the cup holders 3-1 from the first leg.

McKenna, on loan from Premier League Nottingham Forest, accepts the Danish club face an uphill battle at the Etihad Stadium.

But he refuses to give up hope of overturning the odds to shock the holders.

FC Copenhagen's Scott McKenna in action against Manchester City's Erling Haaland during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg. Image: Shutterstock
He said: “The Champions League and Premier League seemed so far away when I was at Aberdeen.

“You’re playing away trying to get a next step and at that time it doesn’t feel like it is something that is achievable any time soon.

“It worked out well for me as I had the opportunity to go to Forest.

“In the second season, we managed to win the play-offs.

“And that gave me the opportunity to play in the Premier League.”

Erling Haaland of Manchester City battling for possession with Scott McKenna of FC Copenhagen during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg. Image: Shutterstock
‘We have to go there with belief’

McKenna played the entire first leg against Manchester City – where a goal from Phil Foden two minutes into stoppage time made it 3-1.

Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva netted the other goals for the holders.

FC Copenhagen progressed to the knock-out phase by finishing second in a group behind German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

The Danish club finished ahead of Turkish side Galatasaray and three-time European champions Manchester United.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland has an attempt at goal under pressure from FC Copenhagen's Scott McKenna. Image: PA
McKenna said: “It’s going to be very difficult against Manchester City.

“At 3-1 down going to the Etihad, you need to score the first goal and see what happens.

“If you do that and hang in the game for long enough, you never know.

“But Manchester City are obviously a world class team, so it will be a massive uphill challenge.

“We have to go there with a belief that we can stay in the game, maybe nick a goal and see what happens.

“Most of the lads here have played against Manchester City more than me.

“I only played against them once with Forest.

“They played Manchester City in the Champions League last season (group stages) so have just as much experience as me.

“They have been exposed to a lot of big teams in the Champions League and have had some brilliant results.

“They are all very experienced players.”

‘An opportunity I couldn’t turn down’

McKenna was transferred to Nottingham Forest in a £3 million deal from Aberdeen in 2020.

Aberdeen have subsequently banked a further £1.75 in add-ons from the McKenna deal.

They landed £1m when the defender earned promotion to the English top-flight in 2022 by winning the play-off final.

The Dons secured another £750,000 bonus when Forest confirmed their top-flight status at the end of last season.

A first-team regular over three seasons, McKenna had struggled to get first-team action at Forest this term.

Scott McKenna of Nottingham Forest was man of the match in the play-off final defeat of Huddersfield at Wembley. Image: Shutterstock
He said: “The opportunity just to get out and play football at Copenhagen would have been good enough – never mind the opportunity to play in the Champions League.

“Obviously playing in the Premier League was a dream, but to get the opportunity to play in the Champions League is great.

“The lads did fantastic to get out of a group that included Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Galatasaray

“To get the opportunity to play Manchester City in the last 16 is something I couldn’t turn down.”

Nottingham Forest’s Scott McKenna (right) attempts to head the ball from pressure during the Sky Bet Championship play-off final at Wembley. Image: PA.

Bidding for Danish league title glory

On loan until the end of the season, McKenna is gunning for league title glory.

FC Copenhagen are currently third in the Danish Superliga, just three points behind leaders FC Midtjylland after 20 games.

He is relishing the pressure of a title fight and is determined to grab the opportunity.

Scott McKenna came through the Aberdeen Youth Academy. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

McKenna said: “It is  club that demands success and it is great to have that kind of pressure.

“That is a bit different to the pressure we have been in at Forest when you are in the bottom half and trying to survive in games.

“Obviously it is not the same, the Premier League and the Danish Superliga.

“But in terms of that demand to dominate games and play on the front foot, it is something I’m really enjoying.

“The goal is to win the championship.

“These sort of opportunities don’t come around all the time for footballers.

“It’s important when it does you try to grasp them with both hands.

“At Aberdeen, the opportunity to win a title was always going to be very, very difficult with Celtic and Rangers in the league.

“Over the course of a season, they are going to dominate and pick up more points than anyone else.

“To be that team that does have an opportunity and the club and the fans expect to be winning titles is great.

“I thrive under that pressure, 100 percent.

“There’s a winning mentality throughout this whole club.

“There’s never any chat about a draw being  a good result or anything like that.

“I think a loss would be the end of the world here to be honest.

“In every game, anything other than winning won’t be accepted.”

Exclusive: Scott McKenna says Aberdeen’s £1.75m boost is payback for helping him reach the Champions League

