Young Don Cammy Wilson signs new deal with Aberdeen

Aberdeen attacker Cammy Wilson has become the latest member of the club’s under-18 league winning side to sign a new deal.

Wilson, 17, joins team-mates Alfie Stewart, Adam Elmslie and Dylan Lobban in agreeing an extension after signing a deal to keep him at Pittodrie until 2026.

He told the Aberdeen website: “I was absolutely buzzing when I found out I was getting a new deal.

“It was a great feeling but it was also a sad time as well as I knew some of my team-mates and friends would be leaving this summer.

“We have been such a close group.

“I am really enjoying my football. I have always enjoyed playing the game, it is my life so to do it at the club you support and love, there is nothing better.”

Wilson relishing chance to compete in Europe

Wilson, from Kintore, has been with the Dons youth academy since the age of eight, having previously played for Westdyke Boys Club.

A forward who can also play out wide, Wilson is relishing the chance to compete as champions of Scotland in the UEFA Youth League next season.

He said: “Qualifying for the UEFA Youth League is a really big prize and great for the club.

“Hopefully we can do well. I really enjoyed playing in the European tournaments when I was in the academy and hopefully that experience will help.

“Winning the league, and then playing at Pittodrie, these are memories that will stay with you for the rest of your life.

“I had played there at under-12 level, but it was the first time with a crowd. Hopefully I can do it again because I loved it.”

Attacker expects loan move next season

Wilson hopes he can kick on again next season and insists he is ready to show what he can do if, as seems likely, he joins a club on loan to continue his development.

He said: “This season has been really good overall on a personal level, scoring and providing assists.

“It has been a big step up for me from last season. As a forward player you need to have an end product and be consistent so you can help the team out.

“For next season, I know that I need to aim higher than this season and I need to keep improving.

“You can never stand still. You have to keep working really hard so you get better.

“I know I will likely have to go out on loan at some point. You have to go and play men’s football to develop physically and mentally.

“The defensive side of my game has improved a lot this season. I know when we are not in possession that I have a job to do for the team.

“I know that I need to work on the physical side of the game. But you can always improve every aspect of your game.”

Boyd serves as inspiration to youth team

Wilson, like the rest of his youth team-mates, hopes to realise his ultimate ambition of playing for the first team.

He believes the success of Fletcher Boyd, who scored on both of his substitute appearances towards the end of the campaign, will serve as inspiration to the rest of the youth team squad.

He said: “The aim is to play for the first team.

“We were all delighted that Fletcher got that opportunity. What it shows is that there is a pathway at this club.

“Hopefully over the next couple of years more of the boys can get that opportunity. I have never hidden how much it would mean to me to play for Aberdeen.”