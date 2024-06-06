Young Don Cammy Wilson signs new deal with Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Young Don Cammy Wilson signs new deal with Aberdeen

Under-18 title winner hoping to realise his dream of playing for the first team after signing contract extension.

By Paul Third
EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists (outside the EU), club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images (+15 in extra time). No use to emulate moving images. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications/services. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (14458183at) Cameron Wilson (7) of Aberdeen and Paul Nsio (7) of Rangersduring the Scottish FA Youth Cup Final match between Rangers and Aberdeen at Hampden Park, Glasgow Rangers v Aberdeen, Scottish FA Youth Cup Final, 01-05-2024 - 01 May 2024
Aberdeen attacker Cammy Wilson has signed a new deal with the Dons. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen attacker Cammy Wilson has become the latest member of the club’s under-18 league winning side to sign a new deal.

Wilson, 17, joins team-mates Alfie Stewart, Adam Elmslie and Dylan Lobban in agreeing an extension after signing a deal to keep him at Pittodrie until 2026.

He told the Aberdeen website: “I was absolutely buzzing when I found out I was getting a new deal.

“It was a great feeling but it was also a sad time as well as I knew some of my team-mates and friends would be leaving this summer.

“We have been such a close group.

“I am really enjoying my football. I have always enjoyed playing the game, it is my life so to do it at the club you support and love, there is nothing better.”

Wilson relishing chance to compete in Europe

Wilson, from Kintore, has been with the Dons youth academy since the age of eight, having previously played for Westdyke Boys Club.

A forward who can also play out wide, Wilson is relishing the chance to compete as champions of Scotland in the UEFA Youth League next season.

He said: “Qualifying for the UEFA Youth League is a really big prize and great for the club.

“Hopefully we can do well. I really enjoyed playing in the European tournaments when I was in the academy and hopefully that experience will help.

“Winning the league, and then playing at Pittodrie, these are memories that will stay with you for the rest of your life.

“I had played there at under-12 level, but it was the first time with a crowd. Hopefully I can do it again because I loved it.”

Attacker expects loan move next season

Cammy Wilson in action for Aberdeen in the Scottish Youth Cup final against Rangers. Image: Shutterstock

Wilson hopes he can kick on again next season and insists he is ready to show what he can do if, as seems likely, he joins a club on loan to continue his development.

He said: “This season has been really good overall on a personal level, scoring and providing assists.

“It has been a big step up for me from last season. As a forward player you need to have an end product and be consistent so you can help the team out.

“For next season, I know that I need to aim higher than this season and I need to keep improving.

“You can never stand still. You have to keep working really hard so you get better.

“I know I will likely have to go out on loan at some point. You have to go and play men’s football to develop physically and mentally.

“The defensive side of my game has improved a lot this season. I know when we are not in possession that I have a job to do for the team.

“I know that I need to work on the physical side of the game. But you can always improve every aspect of your game.”

Boyd serves as inspiration to  youth team

Aberdeen's Fletcher Boyd celebrates with Graeme Shinnie after scoring to make it 5-1 against Livingston. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Fletcher Boyd celebrates after scoring on his home debut against Livingston. Image: SNS.

Wilson, like the rest of his youth team-mates, hopes to realise his ultimate ambition of playing for the first team.

He believes the success of Fletcher Boyd, who scored on both of his substitute appearances towards the end of the campaign, will serve as inspiration to the rest of the youth team squad.

He said: “The aim is to play for the first team.

“We were all delighted that Fletcher got that opportunity. What it shows is that there is a pathway at this club.

“Hopefully over the next couple of years more of the boys can get that opportunity. I have never hidden how much it would mean to me to play for Aberdeen.”

