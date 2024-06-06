Exclusive: Elfsborg winger Arbër Zeneli outlines Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin’s tactical and man management strengths

Elfsborg winger Arbër Zeneli is confident new Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin’s man management and tactical expertise will make him a success in Scotland.

The new Aberdeen era under Thelin officially began on Monday with the Swede moving to the Dons on a three-year deal.

Although officially confirmed as new Dons boss on April 18, Thelin opted to remain at Elfsborg until the Swedish top flight entered a summer break.

The 46-year-old’s final game in charge of Elfsborg was a 1-0 loss away at IFK Göteborg on Saturday.

Kosovo international Zeneli believes Thelin has the skills on and off the field to make a major impact at Aberdeen.

He said: “Jimmy believed in me and I knew that.

“Having that belief in players is one of his strengths.

“Jimmy kept that belief in me even when I wasn’t at 100%.

“As a player the most important thing is that you know you have the belief of the coach.

“I knew I had that with Jimmy and so did the other players.

“He gave me that belief in every game and I worked to return that.

“You do your work and he will value your situation and he gives you the chance.”

‘Strong at attacking in the transitions’

Winger Zeneli began his career at Elfsborg before spells at SC Heerenveen (Netherlands), Stade de Reims (France) and Adana Demirspor (Turkey).

Thelin brought him back to the Boras-based club in January this year.

During a successful seven-year career at Elfsborg, Thelin used a low-block tactic with the onus on a fast counter-attack.

It was highly effective with Elfsborg only missing out on the Swedish league title to Malmo on goal difference last season.

Elfsborg have qualified for the Europa League qualifying round for the upcoming campaign.

Thelin also secured an Allsvenskan runners-up finish in 2020.

Zeneli reckons Thelin’s tactics will transmit successfully to Aberdeen.

He said: “Elfsborg are strong at attacking in the transitions with fast players which is Jimmy’s signature.

“That can work well in Scotland.

“The key to it is a good defence and then when we play have the confidence in the game plan.

“As an attacker you want to score as many goals as possible but sometimes you don’t have the luck.

“You just have to believe in yourself and in the tactics.

“And that self-belief is what Jimmy helps with players.”

The personal touch from boss Thelin

Zeneli was a product of the Elfsborg youth academy and spent eight years at the club before leaving for at SC Heerenveen in 2016.

He won the 2015 UEFA European Under-21 Championship title with Sweden whilst at Elfsborg.

Zeneli would later switch to representing Kosovo in 2016.

During his spell overseas in the Netherlands, France and Turkey, Thelin let the winger train with his home city team during the summer.

That allowed him to keep his fitness up during close-season.

They forged a strong bond during that time and Thelin moved to bring him back to Elfsborg permanently at the turn of the year.

Zeneli said: “Since Jimmy came in to Elfsborg I had been training with the team every summer.

“Every summer we had many good talks.

“I trained with the team when I was on vacation and I have a good relationship with Jimmy.

“Then we decided I would sign for Elfsborg.”

‘It was emotional for Jimmy, players and the supporters’

Thelin has taken Elfsborg assistants Christer Persson and Emir Bajrami with him to Aberdeen.

Elfsborg fans gave Thelin an emotional send off in his final home game at the Boras Arena, a 2-0 win against Halmstad.

Supporters stayed behind after full-time to sing songs and chant in praise of Thelin.

Captain John Larsson led the songs via a megaphone in front of the stadium’s sold out terraced ‘Grand Stand’.

Zeneli said: “It was emotional for Jimmy, the players and the fans.

“Jimmy had been here for nearly seven years so it was always going to be tough for him and the supporters.

“But this is the life of football.

“You want to try to be successful in Europe.

“Every player has that and so too do many coaches.

“I’m happy for Jimmy.

“He is going to try his luck outside Sweden and we wish him all the best with that.

“Before he left we had to stand tall and do the manager a good service.

“And we aim to deliver a good season again.”