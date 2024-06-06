Exclusive: Elfsborg winger Arbër Zeneli outlines Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin’s tactical and man management strengths

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Elfsborg winger Arbër Zeneli outlines Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin’s tactical and man management strengths

Kosovo international winger Zeneli believes new Aberdeen boss Thelin's tactics will transmit well to Scotland

By Sean Wallace
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says goodbye to the Elfsborg fans in his final home game.. Image: Bildbyran
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says goodbye to the Elfsborg fans in his final home game. Image: Bildbyran

Elfsborg winger Arbër Zeneli is confident new Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin’s man management and tactical expertise will make him a success in Scotland.

The new Aberdeen era under Thelin officially began on Monday with the Swede moving to the Dons on a three-year deal.

Although officially confirmed as new Dons boss on April 18, Thelin opted to remain at Elfsborg until the Swedish top flight entered a summer break.

The 46-year-old’s final game in charge of Elfsborg was a 1-0 loss away at IFK Göteborg on Saturday.

Kosovo international Zeneli believes Thelin has the skills on and off the field to make a major impact at Aberdeen.

Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin in his final home game in charge before joining Aberdeen. Image; Bildbyran
Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin in his final home game in charge before joining Aberdeen. Image; Bildbyran

He said: “Jimmy believed in me and I knew that.

“Having that belief in players is one of his strengths.

“Jimmy kept that belief in me even when I wasn’t at 100%.

“As a player the most important thing is that you know you have the belief of the coach.

“I knew I had that with Jimmy and so did the other players.

“He gave me that belief in every game and I worked to return that.

“You do your work and he will value your situation and he gives you the chance.”

Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin waves goodbye to the fans in his final home game in charge. Image: Bildbyran
Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin waves goodbye to the fans in his final home game in charge. Image: Bildbyran

‘Strong at attacking in the transitions’

Winger Zeneli began his career at Elfsborg  before spells at SC Heerenveen (Netherlands), Stade de Reims (France) and Adana Demirspor (Turkey).

Thelin brought him back to the Boras-based club in January this year.

During a successful seven-year career at Elfsborg, Thelin used a low-block tactic with the onus on a fast counter-attack.

It was highly effective with Elfsborg only missing out on the Swedish league title to Malmo on goal difference last season.

Elfsborg have qualified for the Europa League qualifying round for the upcoming campaign.

Thelin also secured an Allsvenskan runners-up finish in 2020.

Zeneli reckons Thelin’s tactics will transmit successfully to Aberdeen.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says farewell to Elfsborg fans after 2-0 defeat of Halmstad. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says farewell to Elfsborg fans after 2-0 defeat of Halmstad. Image: DC Thomson

He said: “Elfsborg are strong at attacking in the transitions with fast players which is Jimmy’s signature.

“That can work well in Scotland.

“The key to it is a good defence and then when we play have the confidence in the game plan.

“As an attacker you want to score as many goals as possible but sometimes you don’t have the luck.

“You just have to believe in yourself and in the tactics.

“And that self-belief is what Jimmy helps with players.”

New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. Image: DC Thomson
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. Image: DC Thomson.

The personal touch from boss Thelin

Zeneli was a product of the Elfsborg youth academy and spent eight years at the club before leaving for at SC Heerenveen in 2016.

He won the 2015 UEFA European Under-21 Championship title with Sweden whilst at Elfsborg.

Zeneli would later switch to representing Kosovo in 2016.

During his spell overseas in the Netherlands, France and Turkey, Thelin let the winger train with his home city team during the summer.

That allowed him to keep his fitness up during close-season.

They forged a strong bond during that time and Thelin moved to bring him back to Elfsborg permanently at the turn of the year.

New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin takes an Elfsborg training session at Boras Arena Image: DC Thomson
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin takes an Elfsborg training session at Boras Arena Image: DC Thomson

Zeneli said: “Since Jimmy came in to Elfsborg I had been training with the team every summer.

“Every summer we had many good talks.

“I trained with the team when I was on vacation and I have a good relationship with Jimmy.

“Then we decided I would sign for Elfsborg.”

Elfsborg fans in Jimmy Thelin's final home game for the club. Image: DC Thomson
Elfsborg fans in Jimmy Thelin’s final home game for the club. Image: DC Thomson

‘It was emotional for Jimmy, players and the supporters’

Thelin has taken Elfsborg assistants Christer Persson and Emir Bajrami with him to Aberdeen.

Elfsborg fans gave Thelin an emotional send off in his final home game at the Boras Arena, a 2-0 win against Halmstad.

Supporters stayed behind after full-time to sing songs and chant in praise of Thelin.

Captain John Larsson led the songs via a megaphone in front of the stadium’s sold out terraced ‘Grand Stand’.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says farewell to Elfsborg fans after 2-0 defeat of Halmstad. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says farewell to Elfsborg fans after 2-0 defeat of Halmstad. Image: DC Thomson

Zeneli said: “It was emotional for Jimmy, the players and the fans.

“Jimmy had been here for nearly seven years so it was always going to be tough for him and the supporters.

“But this is the life of football.

“You want to try to be successful in Europe.

“Every player has that and so too do many coaches.

“I’m happy for Jimmy.

“He is going to try his luck outside Sweden and we wish him all the best with that.

“Before he left we had to stand tall and do the manager a good service.

“And we aim to deliver a good season again.”

Conversation