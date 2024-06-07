Revealed: New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin’s transfer masterplan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Revealed: New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin’s transfer masterplan

New Aberdeen manager Thelin rocketed former club Elfsborg's finances by tens of millions of pounds with his prowess in the transfer market.

By Sean Wallace
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says goodbye to the Elfsborg fans in his final home game.. Image: Bildbyran
New Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin transformed Elfsborg’s bank balance from £1m to £30m with his shrewd transfer business.

And the Swede has been backed to also turbo boost Aberdeen’s finances, and first team – if he is given complete control of the recruitment process at Pittodrie.

That is the opinion of football writer Joel Besseling who reports on Thelin’s former club Eflsborg for the Göteborgs-Posten in Sweden.

Besseling says Thelin’s squad-building skills and knowledge of transfer markets transformed Elfsborg.

And he reckons the Pittodrie board must give the 46-year-old complete autonomy with signings to ensure he can repeat that success at Aberdeen.

However, Besseling warns it is unlikely Thelin will raid his former club for signings – as they are beyond the Dons’ price range.

Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin in his final home game in charge before joining Aberdeen. Image; Bildbyran
Besseling said: “Under Jimmy, Elfsborg went from £1m of their own capital in the bank to around £30m.

“That is mostly from selling players.

“Jimmy started to recruit players that they could sell on for much more money.

“I know he has to get results, but his ability as a manager is also in squad building.

“Aberdeen should allow Jimmy to do that because that is where he will succeed.

“At Elfsborg, they know their chain of command.

“If the players are successful, they go abroad.

“It’s hard for me to say if Jimmy can do that at Aberdeen because I don’t know how patient they are.

“Aberdeen should give him that control because he can find that talent and bring success.”

Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin waves goodbye to the fans in his final home game in charge. Image: Bildbyran
Selling players for multi-millions

One player Thelin unearthed, developed in the first team and then sold for a substantial fee is keeper Hákon Valdimarsson.

Thelin signed the keeper from Icelandic second-tier side Grótta when Valdimarsson was a teenager in 2021.

Valdimarsson went on to become an Icelandic international and Elfsborg’s first-choice stopper.

He was named goalkeeper of the year in the Swedish top-flight last season as Elfsborg finished Allsvenskan runners-up.

Valdimarsson, 22, registered the most clean sheets in the Swedish top-flight (13) and had the highest save percentage (78).

Elfsborg finished runners-up to Malmö on goal difference.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says farewell to Elfsborg fans after 2-0 defeat of Halmstad. Image: DC Thomson
English Premier League side Brentford signed Valdimarsson from Elfsborg for £3m in January on a contract until summer 2028.

Brentford retain the option to extend the keeper’s contract by an additional two years.

Celtic, Aston Vila, Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers were also understood to be interested in the keeper in January.

Will Thelin reunite with Brentford keeper Valdimarsson?

Aberdeen have also been credited with an interest in a loan move for Valdimarsson as Thelin could team up with his former keeper.

Valdimarsson has yet to feature for Brentford since his January move.

New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. Image: DC Thomson
Besseling said: “Aberdeen didn’t have a good season this year, so my guess is that they’re squad will not be as good as Jimmy wants it to be.

“He needs time.

“He can’t get the two years that he got in Sweden.

“But maybe one year of getting a similar position of the recent season such as sixth or seventh.

“Then the next year go for third spot.”

Football writer Joel Besseling of the Goteborgs-Posten pictured at Elfsborg's Boras Arena. Image: DCT Media
‘I would be surprised if I saw an Elfsborg player in an Aberdeen shirt’

Another recent recruitment success for Thelin is defender Gustaf Lagerbielke, who transferred from Elfsborg to Celtic for £3m last summer.

Thelin signed Lagerbielke from then Swedish second-tier club Västerås SK in 2021.

In November, Lagerbielke was named the Swedish Allsvenskan’s defender of the year after his time at Elfsborg.

However, Besseling warned not to expect an influx of Elfsborg talent at Pittodrie.

Celtic's Gustaf Lagerbielke celebrates after scoring to make it 2-1 during a UEFA Champions League group stage match against Feyenoord. Image: SNS
He said: “I would be surprised if I saw an Elfsborg player in an Aberdeen shirt.

“I think it is complicated for Thelin to go after Elfsborg players.

“There are clubs with bigger economies go after these Elfsborg players and can challenge more for them than Aberdeen can.

“Four players in the starting XI are over 30 and the rest are early 20s and I think they would be worth more than Aberdeen can pay.

“It would be tough.”

Celtic's Gustaf Lagerbielke celebrates after scoring their side's second goal of the game during the UEFA Champions League, Group E match at Celtic Park, Glasgow. Image: PA
Thelin oversaw ‘everything’ at Elfsborg

Thelin will begin his Aberdeen career with a Premier Sports Cup group stage clash at Queen of the South on Saturday, July 13.

He has been replaced at Elfsborg by Oscar Hiljemark, who was previously manager at Danish top-flight club Aalborg BK.

TNew Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin taking Elfsborg training at the Boras Arena. Image: DC Thomson.

Besseling said: “Jimmy has left big shoes to fill from multiple perspectives.

“He built the team and he had so much responsibility at Elfsborg.

“Jimmy was responsible for all the recruiting, the staff, players and the scouting – everything.”

Conversation