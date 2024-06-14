Joe Harper: Euro 2024 is the chance for Scotland to silence the nation’s critics

Scotland can finally silence the doubters and critics by progressing from their group at Euro 2024.

For too long Scottish football has been written off by critics looking down their noses at our game.

Scotland has been undervalued for too long.

And that can stop at Euro 2024 in Germany this summer.

This is an opportunity for national boss Steve Clarke and his squad to show the world, and the critics, just how strong Scottish football is.

It will be a proud moment when Scotland take to the pitch against host nation Germany in Munich tonight.

An estimated 200,000-strong Tartan Army have travelled to Munich to be a part of Scotland’s biggest game since the 1998 World Cup opening game against Brazil.

Scotland will grind to a halt tonight as the nation will be watching the action from Munich, willing Clarke’s Bravehearts on.

The world will also be watching.

And this is an opportunity for Scotland to deliver a clear message about the strength of our football.

Tonight will be the biggest match in the Scotland players’ careers and they must grab the opportunity to shine in the world spotlight.

Scotland are the underdogs against Germany but every dog has its day and they are more than capable of securing a draw, or even a win.

I’m confident Scotland can be history makers.

The Scots have never qualified from their group at a major tournament across eight World Cups and three European Championships.

I believe the long wait will end this summer and the Scots will progress to the knock-out phase.

And that would really make the critics and doubters eat their words.

The player who will be fundamental to Scotland’s Euro campaign is Aston Villa star John McGinn.

He is the ideal midfielder and Celtic skipper Callum McGregor is also a great player.

Scotland’s midfield put in a power of work but there is also real skill, game intelligence and quality in that area as well.

But for me McGinn will be key as he is so influential.

McGinn scores goals, creates chances, fires in with vital tackles and is always urging his team-mates on.

McGinn also has a superb attitude.

It was fantastic to see McGinn dancing with the locals when Scotland arrived at their base in Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

The Scots are clearly relaxed, confident and in the right frame of mind for the group games against Germany, Switzerland and Hungary.

Their facilities at the camp are fantastic and it looks like no stone has been left unturned by the SFA to get the squad ready for Euro 2024.

It is in stark contrast to when I was with the Scotland squad in Argentina for the 1978 World Cup.

The squad was based in Alta Gracia and the hotel we were staying in had a big swimming pool – it was a shame there wasn’t any water in it!

It also had a tennis court- with no nets or tennis racquets.

There was nothing to do so the squad decided to have a golf competition – only to find out there were only three sets of clubs to share between us.

The whole setup was shocking.

Meanwhile the SFA were in a five-star hotel in Cordoba.

It is changed days and everything is set up for Scotland in Germany.

This is Scotland’s time and they can be history makers.

Better moves for Barron than Rangers

Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron has the quality to land a better move than to Rangers.

Barron is a superb talent and unfortunately the 21-year-old looks set to exit Pittodrie this summer.

Barron’s Dons contract expires at the end of the month.

He was offered a new deal by Aberdeen but has not signed it and he looks like moving to pastures new.

Rangers are interested in Barron but there is also strong interest from clubs in Italy.

Bologna are tracking the midfielder but manager Thiago Motta was this week confirmed as new Juventus boss.

Whether or not Motta’s move to Juventus affects Bologna’s interest in Barron is unknown at the moment.

However a move to Bologna propelled the career of Lewis Ferguson following his £3million transfer to the Serie A club in summer 2022.

Ferguson was named top midfielder of the season in the Italian top flight for 2023-24 which is a phenomenal achievement.

Ylber Ramadani has also flourished at Serie A Lecce following his £1.3m transfer from Aberdeen last summer.

Barron could do the same as he has the qualities to really make an impact in Italy.

It will be disappointing to see such a talent leave Aberdeen but he could really flourish away from the Premiership.

England shouldn’t be Euro favourites

England should not be favourites to win Euro 2024 when there are nations like France, Germany and Spain in the mix.

For me, France will be crowned Euro 2024 champions and Kylian Mbappé will be the star of the tournament.

For England… football will not be coming home!