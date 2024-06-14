Joe Harper: Euro 2024 is the chance for Scotland to silence the nation’s critics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joe Harper: Euro 2024 is the chance for Scotland to silence the nation’s critics

Aberdeen legend also insists midfielder Connor Barron could land a better move than Rangers.

Scotland's Stuart Armstrong celebrates with John McGinn after scoring to make it 3-2 against Norway. Image: SNS.
By Joe Harper

Scotland can finally silence the doubters and critics by progressing from their group at Euro 2024.

For too long Scottish football has been written off by critics looking down their noses at our game.

Scotland has been undervalued for too long.

And that can stop at Euro 2024 in Germany this summer.

This is an opportunity for national boss Steve Clarke and his squad to show the world, and the critics, just how strong Scottish football is.

It will be a proud moment when Scotland take to the pitch against host nation Germany in Munich tonight.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke
Scotland manager Steve Clarke. Image: SNS.

An estimated 200,000-strong Tartan Army have travelled to Munich to be a part of Scotland’s biggest game since the 1998 World Cup opening game against Brazil.

Scotland will grind to a halt tonight as the nation will be watching the action from Munich, willing Clarke’s Bravehearts on.

The world will also be watching.

And this is an opportunity for Scotland to deliver a clear message about the strength of our football.

Tonight will be the biggest match in the Scotland players’ careers and they must grab the opportunity to shine in the world spotlight.

Scotland's Lawrence Shankland and John McGinn after scoring to make it 2-0 against Finland.
Scotland’s Lawrence Shankland and John McGinn after scoring to make it 2-0 against Finland. Image: SNS

Scotland are the underdogs against Germany but every dog has its day and they are more than capable of securing a draw, or even a win.

I’m confident Scotland can be history makers.

The Scots have never qualified from their group at a major tournament across eight World Cups and three European Championships.

I believe the long wait will end this summer and the Scots will progress to the knock-out phase.

And that would really make the critics and doubters eat their words.

The player who will be fundamental to Scotland’s Euro campaign is Aston Villa star John McGinn.

Scotland's John McGinn joins in with a dance as the team arrive at Bayernhalle in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, for a reception hosted by the mayor.
Scotland’s John McGinn (centre) joins in with a dance as the team arrive at Bayernhalle in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, for a reception hosted by the mayor. Image: PA.

He is the ideal midfielder and Celtic skipper Callum McGregor is also a great player.

Scotland’s midfield put in a power of work but there is also real skill, game intelligence and quality in that area as well.

But for me McGinn will be key as he is so influential.

McGinn scores goals, creates chances, fires in with vital tackles and is always urging his team-mates on.

McGinn also has a superb attitude.

It was fantastic to see McGinn dancing with the locals when Scotland arrived at their base in Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

The Scots are clearly relaxed, confident and in the right frame of mind for the group games against Germany, Switzerland and Hungary.

Their facilities at the camp are fantastic and it looks like no stone has been left unturned by the SFA to get the squad ready for Euro 2024.

It is in stark contrast to when I was with the Scotland squad in Argentina for the 1978 World Cup.

The squad was based in Alta Gracia and the hotel we were staying in had a big swimming pool – it was a shame there wasn’t any water in it!

It also had a tennis court- with no nets or tennis racquets.

There was nothing to do so the squad decided to have a golf competition – only to find out there were only three sets of clubs to share between us.

The whole setup was shocking.

Meanwhile the SFA were in a five-star hotel in Cordoba.

It is changed days and everything is set up for Scotland in Germany.

This is Scotland’s time and they can be history makers.

John McGinn celebrates after making it 3-0 against Cyprus.
John McGinn celebrates after making it 3-0 against Cyprus. Image: SNS.

Better moves for Barron than Rangers

Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron has the quality to land a better move than to Rangers.

Barron is a superb talent and unfortunately the 21-year-old looks set to exit Pittodrie this summer.

Barron’s Dons contract expires at the end of the month.

He was offered a new deal by Aberdeen but has not signed it and he looks like moving to pastures new.

Rangers are interested in Barron but there is also strong interest from clubs in Italy.

Aberdeen's Connor Barron takes on Livingston's Scott Pittman.
Aberdeen’s Connor Barron takes on Livingston’s Scott Pittman. Image: SNS.

Bologna are tracking the midfielder but manager Thiago Motta was this week confirmed as new Juventus boss.

Whether or not Motta’s move to Juventus affects Bologna’s interest in Barron is unknown at the moment.

However a move to Bologna propelled the career of Lewis Ferguson following his £3million transfer to the Serie A club in summer 2022.

Ferguson was named top midfielder of the season in the Italian top flight for 2023-24 which is a phenomenal achievement.

Ylber Ramadani has also flourished at Serie A Lecce following his £1.3m transfer from Aberdeen last summer.

Barron could do the same as he has the qualities to really make an impact in Italy.

It will be disappointing to see such a talent leave Aberdeen but he could really flourish away from the Premiership.

Aberdeen's Connor Barron celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against St Mirren.
Aberdeen’s Connor Barron celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against St Mirren. Image: SNS

England shouldn’t be Euro favourites

England should not be favourites to win Euro 2024 when there are nations like France, Germany and Spain in the mix.

For me, France will be crowned Euro 2024 champions and Kylian Mbappé will be the star of the tournament.

For England… football will not be coming home!

 

 

Conversation