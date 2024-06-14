Peter Ambrose and Gavin Molloy are Jimmy Thelin’s first Aberdeen signings; Junior Hoilett offered new deal

“Driven” Nigerian striker Peter Ambrose and “hard-working” Irish centre-back Gavin Molloy have been unveiled as Jimmy Thelin’s maiden Aberdeen signings.

Ambrose, 22, has joined Aberdeen from Hungarian side Ujpest for an undisclosed fee, penning a three-year deal with the option for a fourth year.

The Dons also paid an undisclosed fee to land 22-year-old Molloy from League of Ireland outfit Shelbourne.

New Swedish boss Thelin – securing his first additions despite not arriving in Aberdeen himself until next week – said: “I’m delighted Peter has chosen to join us here at Aberdeen. He is very driven and ready to represent the Dons.

“He will strengthen our options within the squad and provide healthy competition in the forward areas.

“Peter also has all the personal attributes we look for in a player. Hard work, application and a real intensity to our work are the DNA of success, and together we want to build upon that to reach out goals.

“We believe Peter will continue his development and flourish in this environment and we look forward to welcoming him to Aberdeen.”

On stopper Molloy, Thelin added: “Gavin has developed a growing reputation in Ireland.

“He brings great versatility, a positive attitude and both on and off the pitch conducts himself in the correct manner.

“Gavin is also a leader, something which is important for a strong and successful team, and it’s a characteristic, along with a hard-working attitude which is in the DNA of this club.”

‘It feels so good’ – Ambrose follows Miovski path from Hungary to Pittodrie

Ambrose began his career with Abuja-based Optimum Academy, before turning out for Turkish side Balıkesirspor, earning a move to Budapest two summers ago and scoring 10 goals in 27 starts for top-flight side Ujpest last term to finish the campaign as their top scorer.

This prompted “interest from several UK clubs”, according to the Dons, but Ambrose has decided to follow the same path as Aberdeen’s current star striker Bojan Miovski in making the switch from Hungary to Pittodrie.

Centre-forward Ambrose said: “It feels so good to be here. I have had such a warm welcome from everybody and I think everything will be very good here.

“I spoke to the manager and he told me his plans and what we will be working on. He told me that he would teach me and direct me on how he wants to play and that I just have to trust him and everything will be fine.

“When I was told of the interest from Aberdeen I was so grateful. Growing up as a kid I knew about the Scottish League and Aberdeen, so I feel it is a big step for me.

“I can’t wait to pull on the Aberdeen shirt and to see the fans and play in front of them.”

‘As soon as I heard about the opportunity, I wanted to put the red shirt on’ – Molloy

Molloy came through the ranks at Drogheda United, Bohemians and then Shelbourne in his homeland, and arrives having made 79 appearances for the Tolka Park first-team – who described him as a “gifted defender” – and scoring five times.

He told Aberdeen’s website: “It feels brilliant to officially be an Aberdeen player. As soon as I heard about the opportunity, I wanted to put the red shirt on.

“After speaking to the club, I felt this was the right step in career. The history, the size of the club, it was something I really wanted to be part of.

“I had a good conversation with the manager. He had done a lot of research on me and told me how I would fit in with the club and he left a really positive impression.

“It’s a massive club, it seems to have a real family feel to it and I just can’t wait to get started.

Hoilett offered extended Aberdeen stay

Earlier, Aberdeen revealed they have offered veteran winger Junior Hoilett a new deal as the players who have left the club following the conclusion of the 2023/24 season were also confirmed.

Canada international Hoilett, 34, was signed by interim boss Neil Warnock during his brief tenure in the second half of the campaign, penning a short-term deal.

He has now been offered an extended stay as new manager Thelin takes over the Dons reins, having made several impressive attacking contributions – not least his two assists in the thrilling Scottish Cup semi-final loss to Celtic.

Roos, Barron and Stewart gone

As expected, Dutch goalkeeper Kelle Roos, Pittodrie youth academy graduate midfielder Connor Barron and former skipper Anthony Stewart have been confirmed as having departed Pittodrie at the expiry of their contracts, and following news of club legend Jonny Hayes’ departure last week.

Keeper Roos played 90 times for the Reds in two seasons with the club.

Barron, meanwhile, has chosen to exit Aberdeen after 75 first-team appearances, after drawn-out talks on a new deal proved fruitless.

The 21-year-old has this week been linked to multiple clubs in the English Championship, Hellas Verona in Italy, and the Dons’ Premiership rivals Rangers.

Stewart was former Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin’s captain, after signing in the summer of 2022.

However, the English defender spent the last 18 months on loan at MK Dons south of the border, having fallen out of favour following a difficult first six months in the Granite City.

First-team loanees, centre-back Stefan Gartenmann (FC Midtjylland) and midfielder Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace FC), have returned to their parent clubs.

Young players Kieran Ngwenya, Finlay Murray, Kai Watson, Chris Kondolo, Aaron Reid, and Reuben Smillie have also left Pittodrie.