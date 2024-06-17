Revealed: The release clause which allowed Aberdeen to sign Gavin Molloy

Shelbourne boss Damien Duff says he wanted to “lock” Gavin Molloy “in Tolka Park for the next 10 years” but Aberdeen triggered a release clause to sign the defender.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin swooped to sign Molloy on a three-year deal from the League of Ireland Premier Division leaders.

The 22-year-old signed a new contract with Shelbourne in February tying him to the Dublin-based club until the end of the 2025 campaign.

However, Molloy had a clause in his contract that allowed a transfer overseas, with Aberdeen moving to sign the defender.

Reports in Ireland state the clause was in the region of £75,000.

Molloy played a key role in Shelbourne’s surge to the top of the League of Ireland Premier League table.

Duff said: “There’s clauses you can’t get around.

“If it was up to me, I’d lock Gav in Tolka Park for the next 10 years.

“But there’s an out, there’s a clause. He’s gone.”

Duff doesn’t want Molloy to return

Molloy gave up the chance of European action in the upcoming season to sign for the Dons.

Shelbourne have qualified for the Conference League first qualifying round.

Molloy made 79 appearances for the Tolka Park club, scoring five times.

Former Chelsea, Newcastle United and Blackburn Rovers winger Duff, 45, says the door is always open at Shelbourne for Molloy to return.

However, he doesn’t want to see the stopper back at Tolka Park – as it would mean he has failed at Aberdeen.

Duff said: “We will be looking out for Gavin and the door is always open for him.

“But if he is back anytime soon that means he has failed and I don’t want him to fail.

“I want to wish Gavin the best of luck. He’s a fabulous boy, a class act and he never gave me a moment of trouble.”