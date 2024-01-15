Aberdeen transfer latest: Clubs in Netherlands and Italy interested in striker Duk with view to potential January swoop

Aberdeen striker Duk is being tracked by clubs in Italy and the Netherlands with the view to a potential January transfer window bid.

It is understood clubs in Italy’s Serie A and the Dutch Eredivisie are interested in the 23-year-old.

It had already been revealed Duk is on the radar of clubs in the English championship and Switzerland.

Cape Verde international Duk is contracted to Aberdeen until summer 2025.

Swiss bid report was wide of mark – but clubs are looking at Duk

A recent report claimed Aberdeen had rejected a bid of 2.5million euros for Duk from Switzerland’s Young Boys, with the report also claiming the Dons were demanding 3m euros from the Swiss top-flight club.

However, it is understood there has been no contact between Aberdeen and Young Boys.

Former club Benfica are thought to be due 50% of any transfer fee the Dons receive for Duk.

Goal hero Duk secured a clean sweep at Aberdeen’s annual awards ceremony in his debut season last term following a transfer from Portuguese giants Benfica.

He netted 18 goals for the Reds last season and was the club’s joint top scorer with Bojan Miovski.

Duk won the player of the year award as voted by the club’s supporters and was named players’ player of the year.

He also scooped the club’s goal of the season award for his sublime back-heel finish in the 3-1 win over Dundee United in March.

Our 2022/23 Goal of the Season, sponsored by Cable Solutions Worldwide, is Luis 'Duk' Lopes for his brilliant goal against Dundee Utd. Many congratulations Duk ⚽️ 👏 pic.twitter.com/P6AGtV2D18 — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) May 4, 2023

Duk has netted five goals this season, but lost his starting slot for the Viaplay Cup final when Ester Sokler was given the nod to start in the 1-0 final loss to Rangers, with Duk instead coming on as a second half substitute.

Italian clubs Torino and Bologna were linked with Duk last summer, as were English Premier League Burnley and Championship Blackburn Rovers and Hull City.

Interest in leading scorer Miovski

Meanwhile, Aberdeen are braced for potential bids in the January transfer window for leading goalscorer Miovski, who is on 15 goals for the season.

Celtic and English Championship Southampton have all been linked with a potential January move for the striker.

Clubs in Spain, Germany and Italy are also understood to be tracking the North Macedonian international.

However, Miovski, 24, recently appeared to close the door on a January move, despite mounting transfer speculation, by insisting he is in no rush to leave Aberdeen. Miovski said he “feels great” and is “very satisfied” at Aberdeen.

Aberdeen also have no plans to sell Miovski this month.

Out of favour players could remain

Attacker Vicente Besuijen and Israel international full-back Or Dadia could also still be at Pittodrie when the January window closes.

Defender Rhys Williams has already returned to parent club Liverpool after Aberdeen reached an agreement with the Premier League outfit to terminate Williams’ season-long loan early.

Williams failed to get any game time in the Premiership, and his only appearance was in a Viaplay Cup victory at Stirling Albion in August.

Full-back Dadia has yet to get any competitive game time since his loan switch from Israeli top-flight side Hapoel Be’er Sheva last summer.

If Dadia is to exit Pittodrie this month, though, it will come down to whether parent club Hapoel Be’er Sheva decide to recall him – as only they can terminate the 26-year-old’s time in Scotland due to the terms of the season-long loan agreement.

Attacker Besuijen, 22, has not played for Aberdeen this season and is contracted until summer 2026.

Besuijen was omitted from the Dons’ 23-man squad for the Europa Conference League group stage campaign earlier in the season.

The attacker’s last appearance for Aberdeen was in the shock 1-0 Scottish Cup loss to sixth-tier Darvel on January 23 last year, before he was sent on loan to Dutch top-flight club Excelsior for the second half of last term – a loan spell ended after just two appearances by injury.

Although there have been some enquiries from overseas, it is understood there has yet to be any interest which appeals to Aberdeen or Besuijen.