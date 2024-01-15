Aberdeen transfer latest: Clubs in Netherlands and Italy interested in striker Duk with view to potential January swoop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen transfer latest: Clubs in Netherlands and Italy interested in striker Duk with view to potential January swoop

Reports Swiss club Young Boys made a bid for Duk were incorrect - but the forward does have clubs in Switzerland and England tracking him.

By Sean Wallace
Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS
Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen striker Duk is being tracked by clubs in Italy and the Netherlands with the view to a potential January transfer window bid.

It is understood clubs in Italy’s Serie A and the Dutch Eredivisie are interested in the 23-year-old.

It had already been revealed Duk is on the radar of clubs in the English championship and Switzerland.

Cape Verde international Duk is contracted to Aberdeen until summer 2025.

Swiss bid report was wide of mark – but clubs are looking at Duk

A recent report claimed Aberdeen had rejected a bid of 2.5million euros for Duk from Switzerland’s Young Boys, with the report also claiming the Dons were demanding 3m euros from the Swiss top-flight club.

However, it is understood there has been no contact between Aberdeen and Young Boys.

Aberdeen's Duk (L) celebrates with Graeme Shinnie after scoring to make it 1-0 against PAOK at Toumba Stadium. Image: Mark Scates/SNS.
Aberdeen's Duk (L) celebrates with Graeme Shinnie after scoring to make it 1-0 against PAOK at Toumba Stadium. Image: SNS.

Former club Benfica are thought to be due 50% of any transfer fee the Dons receive for Duk.

Goal hero Duk secured a clean sweep at Aberdeen’s annual awards ceremony in his debut season last term following a transfer from Portuguese giants Benfica.

He netted 18 goals for the Reds last season and was the club’s joint top scorer with Bojan Miovski.

Duk won the player of the year award as voted by the club’s supporters and was named players’ player of the year.

He also scooped the club’s goal of the season award for his sublime back-heel finish in the 3-1 win over Dundee United in March.

Duk has netted five goals this season, but lost his starting slot for the Viaplay Cup final when Ester Sokler was given the nod to start in the 1-0 final loss to Rangers, with Duk instead coming on as a second half substitute.

Italian clubs Torino and Bologna were linked with Duk last summer, as were English Premier League Burnley and Championship Blackburn Rovers and Hull City.

Aberdeen's Duk scores to make it 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Duk scores to make it 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.

Interest in leading scorer Miovski

Meanwhile, Aberdeen are  braced for potential bids in the January transfer window for leading goalscorer Miovski, who is on 15 goals for the season.

Celtic and English Championship Southampton have all been linked with a potential January move for the striker.

Clubs in Spain, Germany and Italy are also understood to be tracking the North Macedonian international.

However, Miovski, 24, recently appeared to close the door on a January move, despite mounting transfer speculation, by insisting he is in no rush to leave Aberdeen. Miovski said he “feels great” and is “very satisfied” at Aberdeen.

Aberdeen also have no plans to sell Miovski this month.

Bojan Miovski celebrates on his knees after making it 1-0 Aberdeen during a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs.
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 Aberdeen during a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs. Image: SNS.

Out of favour players could remain

Attacker Vicente Besuijen and Israel international full-back Or Dadia could also still be at Pittodrie when the January window closes.

Defender Rhys Williams has already returned to parent club Liverpool after Aberdeen reached an agreement with the Premier League outfit to terminate Williams’ season-long loan early.

Williams failed to get any game time in the Premiership, and his only appearance was in a Viaplay Cup victory at Stirling Albion in August.

Full-back Dadia has yet to get any competitive game time since his loan switch from Israeli top-flight side Hapoel Be’er Sheva last summer.

If Dadia is to exit Pittodrie this month, though, it will come down to whether parent club Hapoel Be’er Sheva decide to recall him – as only they can terminate the 26-year-old’s time in Scotland due to the terms of the season-long loan agreement.

Aberdeen's Or Dadia and Ryan Cowie of Fraserburgh. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen's Or Dadia and Ryan Cowie of Fraserburgh. Image: Shutterstock.

Attacker Besuijen, 22, has not played for Aberdeen this season and is contracted until summer 2026.

Besuijen was omitted from the Dons’ 23-man squad for the Europa Conference League group stage campaign earlier in the season.

Vicente Besuijen during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, Image: SNS
Vicente Besuijen during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

The attacker’s last appearance for Aberdeen was in the shock 1-0 Scottish Cup loss to sixth-tier Darvel on January 23 last year, before he was sent on loan to Dutch top-flight club Excelsior for the second half of last term – a loan spell ended after just two appearances by injury.

Although there have been some enquiries from overseas, it is understood there has yet to be any interest which appeals to Aberdeen or Besuijen.

Conversation