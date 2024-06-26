Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin issues Bojan Miovski update

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has confirmed star striker Bojan Miovski will join his squad at their training camp in Portugal next week.

The Dons returned for pre-season training at Cormack Park on Monday but goal hero Miovski was absent.

Thelin confirmed the 25-year-old’s summer break has been extended by a week as he was away on international duty with North Macedonia.

Miovski started in the 3-0 friendly away defeat to Croatia on June 3.

He was an unused substitute in North Macedonia’s away friendly loss on June 10 to Czechia.

Miovski scored 26 goals for Aberdeen last season and is being tracked by a host of clubs across Europe with a view to a potential summer swoop.

Italian Serie A club Bologna are interested in the striker with English Premier League Southampton and Dutch club Feyenoord also tracking Miovski.

Thelin said: “Some plyers were away with their national team and will report to the camp in Portugal.

“Bojan is one of those players.”

Premiership champions Celtic have also been linked with Miovski who is on the radar of clubs in England, Germany, Spain, Italy and Netherlands.

Miovski is contracted to Aberdeen until summer 2026.

Thelin said: “I’m used to transfer windows.

“He is an Aberdeen player. And that is what the focus is on.”

‘They are still here so I believe in them’

Meanwhile striker Duk recently urged the Dons to sell him this summer so that they can cash in on him – or risk losing him for nothing.

Cape Verde international Duk has a year left on his Dons deal and will be free to sign a pre-contract with another club from January 1.

Duk’s former club Benfica are understood to be due 50% of any fee for Duk.

On Miovski and Duk, Thelin said: “They are still here.

“As person in this business I like to be optimistic and believe in the players we have.

“They are still here so I believe in them.”