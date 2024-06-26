Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin issues Bojan Miovski update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin issues Bojan Miovski update

Star striker Miovski on the radar of clubs in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands with the view to a potential summer transfer window bid

By Sean Wallace
Striker Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring a penalty to put Aberdeen 1-0 up against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image; Shutterstock
Striker Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring a penalty to put Aberdeen 1-0 up against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has confirmed star striker Bojan Miovski will join his squad at their training camp in Portugal next week.

The Dons returned for pre-season training at Cormack Park on Monday but goal hero Miovski was absent.

Thelin confirmed the 25-year-old’s summer break has been extended by a week as he was away on international duty with North Macedonia.

Miovski started in the 3-0 friendly away defeat to Croatia  on June 3.

He was an unused substitute in North Macedonia’s away friendly loss on June 10 to Czechia.

Miovski scored 26 goals for Aberdeen last season and is being tracked by a host of clubs across Europe with a view to a potential summer swoop.

Italian Serie A club Bologna are interested in the striker with English Premier League Southampton and Dutch club Feyenoord also tracking Miovski.

Bojan Miovski celebrates on his knees after making it 1-0 Aberdeen during a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs.
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 Aberdeen during a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs. Image: SNS.

Thelin said: “Some plyers were away with their national team and will report to the camp in Portugal.

“Bojan is one of those players.”

Premiership champions Celtic have also been linked with Miovski who is on the radar of clubs in England, Germany, Spain, Italy and Netherlands.

Miovski is contracted to Aberdeen until summer 2026.

Thelin said: “I’m used to transfer windows.

“He is an Aberdeen player. And that is what the focus is on.”

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring their first goal in the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic at Hampden. Image: PA
Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring the first goal in the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic at Hampden. Image: PA

‘They are still here so I believe in them’

Meanwhile striker Duk recently urged the Dons to sell him this summer so that they can cash in on him – or risk losing him for nothing.

Cape Verde international Duk has a year left on his Dons deal and will be free to sign a pre-contract with another club from January 1.

Duk’s former club Benfica are understood to be due 50% of any fee for Duk.

Aberdeen’s Duk celebrates with team-mate Bojan Miovski after scoring to make it 2-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS.

On Miovski and Duk, Thelin said: “They are still here.

“As  person in this business I like to be optimistic and believe in the players we have.

“They are still here so I believe in them.”

Conversation