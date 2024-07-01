Paul Third: Can Jimmy Thelin get a new tune out of his Aberdeen players?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Third: Can Jimmy Thelin get a new tune out of his Aberdeen players?

Dons boss aiming to make the most of his time in Portugal as he gets to know his squad.

A big week lies ahead in Portugal for Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS
A big week lies ahead in Portugal for Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS
By Paul Third

If you will pardon the ABBA puns, Knowing Me, Knowing You will be The Name of the Game for all concerned at Aberdeen this week.

The countdown is now firmly under way for the Jimmy Thelin era at Aberdeen with Dons fans having less than two weeks to wait for their first glimpse of their new-look side in action.

It has been a case of out of sight if not quite out of mind in terms of Aberdeen’s Swedish manager and his preparations for the new season so far.

The Dons continue their build-up to the new season in Portugal this week in what will be an important period for the manager, his backroom staff and players old and new.

For Thelin, it’s a chance to get inside the heads of his squad, to find out what makes them tick and establish what techniques he needs to utilise to get the best out of them.

Who needs the arm round the shoulder or warrants the proverbial boot up the backside?

Those distinctions are important.

It’s certainly an easier job to do in pre-season when pressure is nil and all that early campaign optimism is surging through the squad.

Communication is key for Thelin

Jimmy Thelin at Pittodrie wearing an Aberdeen scarf
Jimmy Thelin pictured at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

It’s telling that captain Graeme Shinnie revealed in his pre-Portugal chat with the club’s website that he first spoke to his manager at the end of the season and a couple of additional chats have already taken place.

Clearly communication is key in the Dons boss’ book given new arrivals Peter Ambrose, Gavin Molloy and Dimitar Mitov all referenced the discussions they had with Thelin prior to signing on the dotted line to join the club.

There is little doubt more of that lies ahead.

What has been apparent from Thelin’s interviews so far, and the glimpses of life inside Cormack Park, is the importance the Dons manager places on being able to get his message across.

There will be no them and us, only we, whether that’s the coaching staff, the players or the fans watching from the sidelines.

Shinnie is already ensuring he does his bit by making sure his new team-mates are aware their karaoke initiation will be required this week in front of the staff at the team hotel.

It’s all part of the bond-building process Thelin clearly places so much stock in.

Jimmy Thelin needs the trust of Aberdeen players

. New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin, centre, with assistants Emir Bajrami, left, and Christer Persson. Supplied by Aberdeen FC
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin, centre, with assistants Emir Bajrami, left, and Christer Persson. Supplied by Aberdeen FC

The biggest quality any manager possesses is trust.

Without it the chances of getting your players to execute your plan are slim to put it mildly.

A new manager’s arrival heralds the start of a judging process but it’s a two-way street.

He may be assessing his players but rest assured that same group will be sizing up their new man in charge.

Getting a group to buy into your methods and your plan can only be achieved if they believe in what you are doing and that you are helping make them better.

Without it you are facing an uphill task from day one – and there have been numerous examples of doubting Thomases put in that position at clubs.

But the early noises from Aberdeen suggest the new manager is making progress already.

We’ll all get the chance to see soon enough just how much has been made.

