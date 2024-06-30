Graeme Shinnie desperate to lead Aberdeen to silverware

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Graeme Shinnie desperate to lead Aberdeen to silverware

Dons captain insists his desire to guide his club to cup glory burns as bright as ever.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie. Image: SNS

Graeme Shinnie insists he is desperate to lift a trophy as Aberdeen captain.

The 32-year-old Dons skipper’s desire to replace Russell Anderson as the last man to captain the club to cup glory burns as bright as ever as he begins his preparations for the new season.

The former Caley Thistle captain will celebrate his 33rd birthday in August and as he moves towards the veteran stage of his career Shinnie’s motivation is massive.

He said: “The older you get the more enthusiastic you get as you know your years are running out and you want to make the most of it.

“I can’t wait to get going again. The determination to try to lift silverware at this club has always been massive for me. I’m desperate for it.

“I’d love to win a cup and do as well as we can in the league. The league form was the one thing we really let ourselves down in but we did well in the cups.

We got to one final and the Scottish Cup semi-final was one of those games which will live long in the memory.

“But we want to go one better.”

‘Last year was one of the toughest’

Dons skipper Graeme Shinnie. Image: SNS

An erratic, inconsistent campaign brought highs and lows last season and Shinnie admits the season was one of the toughest of his career.

But the disappointments are fuelling his desire to bounce back this term.

He told RedTV: “We’ve had great moments here and had to deal with some hard moments as well.

“Last year’s hard moments were some of the toughest I’ve gone through at this club but you deal with it.

We beat Rangers in the league and their manager left after that. We drew at home with Celtic and beat Hearts at home as well but the consistency was never there and it let us down a bit.

“I’m always demanding of this team and I want to finish as high up the table as we can.

“We know what’s coming and we don’t want to be there again. There’s a hunger to improve this year.”

Excitement at a fresh start under a new manager

New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS

Much has changed in the summer off the field with Peter Leven handing over the reins to new manager Jimmy Thelin.

Leven remains at the club as part of Swede Thelin’s backroom staff and Shinnie says the new manager has already made an impression in the first week of pre-season training.

He said: “Finishing the way we did last season, having a break then starting fresh under a new manager has been brilliant.

“There’s a real excitement and we’re looking forward to the new season.

“I spoke to the manager after the season ended over the phone. We had a good chat and I’ve had two or three since.

“When the new manager comes in you want to sort things out in terms of how he deals with day-to-day life and sort fines out and all these things.

“We’ve also chatted about the football, not just with the manager but with all the staff who have come in. It’s important we have a bond between the squad and the staff.

“The manager has made it obvious what he wants in terms of that but the things he’s doing which people won’t see are important for the squad.

“There are little things around the training ground each day about making sure our habits are right.

“It’s also my job to help create that as well.”

Pre-season build-up continues in Portugal

The build-up to the new campaign continues this week as Shinnie and his team-mates spend the week in a training camp in Portugal.

The Dons captain believes the chance to build a relationship with the new coaching staff and incoming team-mates Gavin Molloy, Dimitar Mitov and Peter Ambrose will be important for the squad.

He said: “The pre-season trips are massively important as everyone gets to know each other.

“We’ll spend a lot of time together on and off the pitch which helps form those bonds.

“A bit of sun as well doesn’t go amiss.”

The midfielder can expect a more traditional build-up to the new campaign and certainly has no desire to repeat a memorable, if unusual pre-season build-up he experienced during his time at Caley Thistle.

Shinnie said: “One afternoon at Inverness we went orienteering in Forres with Terry Butcher and Maurice Malpas.

Terry Butcher and Graeme Shinnie celebrate a 3-0 League Cup victory against Rangers at Ibrox in 2012. Image: SNS

“Maurice was on lunch duty with a portable barbecue and he had 30 bodies to feed on this wee portable barbecue.

“We were up running with these young kids having to find different spots on the hills and it was crazy.

“The next day we went to RAF Lossiemouth and had some great fun there. It was a bit different but there were good parts too.

“My brother (Andrew) was there and we were doing a shooting range, laying down on the astroturf and complaining his elbows were sore and the army boys absolutely hammered him.

“That’s the kind of things that build team spirit but I’m hoping I’ll never be orienteering in Forres again.”

